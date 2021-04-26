Captain America 4 is flying into the MCU — here’s what you should know

Captain America 4 will wield his shield once again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new movie is in development by from Malcolm Spellman, the head writer and creator of the Disney Plus series Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

And though casting hasn't been confirmed, considering how the Falcon and Winter Soldier finale ended, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson would likely take over as the new Captain America from Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. It's unclear how Captain America 4 would fit in with a possible Falcon and Winter Soldier season 2 (if the latter actually happens).

Captain America 4 joins a slew of upcoming Marvel movies, including this year's Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spellman will co-write the Captain America 4 script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on Falcon and the Winter Soldier. No director is attached.

THR says that Marvel hasn't officially announced casting for the movie, but the end of Falcon and Winter Soldier saw Sam taking on the title of Captain America — complete with a new red, white and blue wingsuit — mirroring storylines from the comics.

So, it's safe to bet that Mackie will take the lead in Captain America 4. However, there are still rumors floating around that Evans could return as Steve Rogers at some point, though both Evans and Marvel boss Kevin Feige have debunked that speculation.

Evans tweeted, "News to me," regarding his return to the MCU. Meanwhile, Feige told EW.com, "I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself."

There's plenty of time for Spellman and Musson to figure out Captain America 4 since Marvel's slate of movie release is packed. After 2021's four films, 2022 will also bring four movies (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2) and possibly even a fifth (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.). Which means Captain America 4 isn't likely to open in theaters until 2023 or beyond.