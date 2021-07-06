Bucks vs Suns live stream: How to watch NBA Finals Game 1 online

Bucks vs Suns start time, channel The Bucks vs Suns live stream is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT tonight (Tuesday, July 6)

It will air on ABC and ESPN3, the latter is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

Tonight's Bucks vs Suns live stream is here, and it delivers two teams looking for something they've long waited for. Phoenix is hosting its first finals game since losing to Michael Jordan’s Bulls in 1993. This NBA playoffs live stream is Milwaukee's first finals appearance since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led them in 1974.

Going into last offseason, the Phoenix Suns were a team of potential. They had a legit scorer in Devin Booker and up-and-comers Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton. They just needed someone to make it all come together.

That’s why Suns’ general manager James Jones traded for veteran point guard Chris Paul. The 36-year-old has been the maestro they needed and taken this offense to the next level. The 11-time all-star helped lead Phoenix to a 51-21 record and even worked his way into the MVP conversation. Now, Paul is in his first NBA Finals after 15 seasons in the league and the Suns are four wins away from the franchise’s first ever NBA title.

The Bucks came into this season after another disappointing year. They were bounced out in the second round of the playoffs by the Heat last season and in 2019, they posted the NBA’s best record but lost to the Raptors in the Conference Finals. Like the Suns, the Bucks needed a point guard to get them over the hump. They too addressed that need this past offseason by trading for Jrue Holiday. Holiday has been a facilitator when needed and a scorer when called upon.

Holiday and his teammates have been called upon recently to do a lot of the Bucks scoring in the absence of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The “Greek Freak” missed the last nine quarters of the Eastern Conference Finals with the Hawks after hyperextending his knee in Game 4. No word yet as to whether or not Giannis will be ready to go come Game 1 Tuesday night. Along with Holiday, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton have helped pick-up the team’s scoring. Lopez scored 33 in the Bucks first game without Antetokounmpo and Middleton dropped 32 on the Hawks in the series clinching Game 6.

Phoenix hosts Game 5 as 5.5-point favorites. The over/under is 217.

Bucks vs Suns live streams in the US

In the U.S. Bucks vs Suns airs on ABC and ESPN3 tipping off at 9 p.m. ET today (Tuesday, July 6).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV. Yes, even though Sling doesn't have ABC, it does have ESPN's simulcast. We recommend you go with Sling, one of the best streaming services, even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas) as ABC's playoff games will be simulcast on ESPN3.

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Bucks vs Suns live streams in the UK

Now that the NBA playoffs are in the home stretch, Sky Sports has it all. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena both have the Bucks vs Suns live stream, which airs at — gulp — 2 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Bucks vs Suns live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada will likely get the Bucks vs Suns live stream, but neither TSN nor SportsNet has it in their schedule yet. We will update this once that information is provided.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.