BREAKING: Spotify is down — and Discord has joined it

Oh dear! It look like Spotify is down and having issues. The audio streamer's Twitter account tweeted that "something’s not quite right" and we found that we've been logged out of our Spotify accounts for no reason.

Trying to log back in just bounces us back to the login in screen. There's no clear reason, just a message saying "something went wrong. Try again."

Weirdly if you're Spotify account is set to offline, you won't be logged out, but music doesn't seem to be play either. And downloaded tracks then appear offline, at least when trying this out on our Google Pixel 6 Pro.

But set the app online and you'll immediately been logged out; this is most peculiar.

Spotifiy is looking into the problem, but at the moment there's no clear idea what's caused this outage.

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!March 8, 2022 See more

Discord down as well

And it now looks like game voice and message service appears to be down as well. We tried to connect the app but it just gets stuck on the connecting stage.

If we were to place a bet here, we'd suggest that both Spotifiy and Discord are being affected by the same outage, which could be a problem with a host cloud service.

This story is developing...