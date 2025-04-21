Reddit, CrowdStrike and AWS are down — live updates on major outage

Reddit, the super popular social news and discussion site, has gone dark this morning. Shortly after 11 a.m. ET on April 21, DownDetector saw a spike in outage reports, shooting from zero to over 40,000 in just a few minutes.

The outage is widespread, affecting posters around the globe. Some reports that the site is sluggish and refuses to load, while others are seeing Reddit's custom error page pop up whenever they try to access the app or website.

The Reddit app is a popular platform where users share and discuss a wide range of topics. When it's down, it significantly affects millions of Redditors who rely on it for information and community support.

We've reached out to Reddit for more information, and will keep you updated with all the latest news in the meantime. On its status page, Reddit posted a statement at 8:52 a.m. PDT (11:52 a.m. ET) that it's identified "elevated errors" across the site and app, and is working on a fix.

Along with Reddit, Amazon's cloud-computing arm, AWS, and Crowdstrike are also seeing reports of outages trickling in.