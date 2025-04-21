Reddit, CrowdStrike and AWS are down — live updates on major outage
Reddit down for thousands of users across the globe
Reddit, the super popular social news and discussion site, has gone dark this morning. Shortly after 11 a.m. ET on April 21, DownDetector saw a spike in outage reports, shooting from zero to over 40,000 in just a few minutes.
The outage is widespread, affecting posters around the globe. Some reports that the site is sluggish and refuses to load, while others are seeing Reddit's custom error page pop up whenever they try to access the app or website.
The Reddit app is a popular platform where users share and discuss a wide range of topics. When it's down, it significantly affects millions of Redditors who rely on it for information and community support.
We've reached out to Reddit for more information, and will keep you updated with all the latest news in the meantime. On its status page, Reddit posted a statement at 8:52 a.m. PDT (11:52 a.m. ET) that it's identified "elevated errors" across the site and app, and is working on a fix.
Along with Reddit, Amazon's cloud-computing arm, AWS, and Crowdstrike are also seeing reports of outages trickling in.
CrowdStrike and AWS seeing outage too
Reddit's not the only one having issues this Easter Monday. Crowdstrike, which offers cloud-based security solutions to businesses, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the e-commerce giant's cloud-computing platform, are also seeing reports of outages on DownDetector, though they number in the hundreds rather than the thousands.
Having trouble accessing the Reddit app? You're not alone. Thousands of users are reporting having issues accessing the popular forum site, and there's no telling when it'll come back up at this time.