Zoom is down — live updates on the massive outage

Still investigating... (Image credit: Shutterstock) "We are investigating domain name resolution issues on the zoom.us domain that is affecting multiple services. Regular updates will be provided," reads the Zoom status page. This was posted about 25 minutes ago, so hopefully we will hear something more shortly. We're hoping remote workers worldwide can access their video conferencing app.

Zoom Meetings - partial outage (Image credit: Zoom) Zoom has updated its status page to reflect that meetings are dealing with a partial outage. This is the same status posted on the web portal and it's clearly the one that's causing users to be unable to get on and do their meetings.

You get a day off! Zoom’s down.Remote employees everywhere: pic.twitter.com/As0Yx93oGHApril 16, 2025 Zoom's outage could grind work to a stop for some companies that use the video conferencing software to get through their days. Thankfully, the best video conferencing software options are available to fill the gap. However, as great as those other services are, it can be hard to get large companies to pivot off the software they're already using.

Zoom status page (Image credit: Zoom) Zoom was quick to acknowledge the outage on its status page, which is a good sign that something is wrong. More often than not, we'll hear about an outage on Down Detector and the company follows up with its own reports later. Because Zoom is used for work, it makes sense for the company to be quick to report the outage. Now, whether it's able to fix the outage quickly is another question and we will continue to monitor for any fixes.