Best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals in April 2020

Galaxy Note 10 deals continue to pop up all the time, even as Samsung focuses on the recent Galaxy S20 launch. But the phablet Samsung introduced late last summer continues to be a hot seller, with retailers and wireless carriers alike offering discounts on different Note 10 models.

At full price, the base 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 10 (256GB) will set you back $949.99, whereas the base 6.8-inch Galaxy Note 10 Plus' price starts at $1,099.99. There's also a 6.8-inch Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G variant priced at $1,299.99 that's now available from multiple carriers after debuting as a Verizon exclusive.

Those are some pretty steep prices, so finding the best Galaxy Note 10 deals is essential if you want a great phone without having to pay top dollar.

One of the best Galaxy Note 10 deals currently available can be found at AT&T. Buy your Note 10 from that wireless carrier, and you can save up to $700 on Samsung's $949 phone. (Click on Special Offers on this page.) You'll need to bring your phone number to AT&T and trade-in an eligible device. You buy the phone on an installment plan, so your savings appear as monthly bill credits spread out over time.

You're also on the hook for sales tax and a $30 activation plan, but that's still big savings whether you opt for the Galaxy Note 10 or the massive Galaxy Note 10 Plus. (Even if you don't have a number to port-in, you can save up to $500 on a Note 10 with a trade-in at AT&T.)

Don't want to tie yourself down to a specific carrier? Samsung continues to offer one of the best Galaxy Note 10 deals, by taking $150 off the price of any Note 10 model. You can then save up to another $220 when you trade in a phone. That means the Galaxy Note 10 can be yours for just $579 from Samsung.

Best Galaxy Note 10 deals you can get now

Best Galaxy Note 10 Deals

Samsung's smallest, big-screen phone

Screen Size: 6.3 inches | Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie | Processor: Snapdragon 855 (7nm 64-bit Octa-core) | Cameras: Triple 16MP/12MP/12MP (Rear); 10MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 8GB/256GB | Battery: 3,500 mAh

Large display in compact design

256GB storage standard

S Pen offers gestures and handwriting recognition

No headphone jack or microSD

Battery life is below average

At 6.3 inches, the Galaxy Note 10 has a slightly smaller screen than the 6.4-inch Galaxy Note 9 it replaced. However, in our Galaxy Note 10 review we noticed that it's thinner and lighter weighing in at 5.9 ounces versus the Note 9's whopping 7.1 ounces. In fact, it might be one of the most compact phablets ever.

There are some trade-offs though. For instance, you lose the headphone jack and microSD card slot (although the Note 10 Plus keeps the memory card slot).

Like Samsung's other recent premium phones, the Note 10 has an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor baked into the display. It uses the same camera sensors on the Galaxy Note 10 as on the Galaxy S10, which means you shouldn't expect a leap in performance when taking still shots, though a software update is adding some of photographic features introduced in the Galaxy S20.

Performance-wise, the Note 10 offers impressive, but not record-breaking results. Its battery also lasted for just 9 hours and 25 minutes, which is below the smartphone.

If you can't decide between both models when look for the best Galaxy Note 10 deals, make sure to check out our Note 10 vs. Note 10 Plus comparison to find out which phone is right for you.

Best Galaxy Note 10 Plus Deals

A big phablet with power

Screen Size: 6.8 inches | Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie | Processor: Snapdragon 855 (7nm 64-bit Octa-core) | Cameras: Triple 16MP/12MP/12MP (Rear); 10MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 12GB/256GB,512GB | Battery: 4,300 mAh

Massive 6.8-inch screen

Long battery life

S Pen supports gestures

Cameras aren't best in class

Aura Glow model smudges quickly

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus packs a ginormous 6.8-inch screen, more RAM, and more storage space. It's definitely a two-hands-required kind of device, but it's a stylish one. It also adds a fourth camera lens, which Samsung calls its DepthVision Camera, which helps the Note 10 Plus ascertain a better understanding of physical space in certain shooting modes — like when capturing a shallow depth-of-field Live Focus portrait, for example.

It sports a huge 4,300 mAh battery, which in our Galaxy Note 10 Plus review lasted an average of 11 hours and 9 minutes on our web surfing battery test, which is excellent.

With its four camera sensors, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is an upgrade over the Galaxy Note 9's two cameras. The back of the Note 10 Plus houses a wide-angle camera and telephoto lens like its predecessor, but adds an ultrawide shooter to fit in more of the frame and a depth sensor to achieve more convincing bokeh effects when shooting portraits.

In terms of raw horsepower, on Geekbench 4, which measures overall performance, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus turned in a very good score of 11,210, which is comparable to the OnePlus 7 Pro but lower than the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Best Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G Deals

Super fast speeds on Verizon's network

Screen Size: 6.8 inches | Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie | Processor: Snapdragon 855 (7nm 64-bit Octa-core) | Cameras: Triple 16MP/12MP/12MP (Rear); 10MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 12GB/256GB,512GB | Battery: 4,300 mAh

Massive 6.8-inch screen

Long battery life

Fast 5G speeds

Cameras aren't best in class

Pricey

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G is essentially the Galaxy Note 10 Plus with a 5G modem, but if you want a more future-proof phablet this device is worth a look. Just be prepared to pay a premium. The Note 10 Plus 5G starts at $1,299, though you can find it for just $1,079 on Samsung's site.

In our 5G testing of the Note 10 Plus 5G, it delivered fast throughput when we ran it on Verizon's network. Download speeds ranged from 497 Mbps all the way up to 1 Gbps. Compare that to 89.8 Mbps to 220 Mbps for the regular Note 10 Plus on Verizon's LTE network.

The Note 10 Plus 5G is also available for AT&T and T-Mobile. AT&T's 5G network delivered comparable speeds to Verizon's when we tested it in Las Vegas, though it was a bit slower. T-Mobile's low-band 5G network is more widespread than anyone else's, but its speeds are not that much faster than LTE for now.