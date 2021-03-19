Best Buy PS5 restock live now — how to snag yours

Just like clockwork, Best Buy PS5 restock is back on a Friday. You can currently get the PS5 for $499 via this link. There appears to be no PS5 Digital restock at the moment.

Best Buy is the fourth major retailer with PS5 restock this week. Earlier this week we saw restocks from Sony Direct, Costco, and Walmart. Amazon PS5 restock, which was rumored to occur this week, has yet to occur. Remember, Best Buy PS5 restock is released in waves, so keep trying if you don't succeed on your first attempt.

Best Buy PS5 restock (currently live)

PS5: $499 @ Best Buy

Best Buy PS5 restock is back. The retailer will release new consoles every few minutes, so refresh often if you're not able to get through. View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Best Buy

Out of stock: Best Buy PS5 Digital is currently out of stock. We've included the link should stock reappear. View Deal

How to get your PS5 from Best Buy

Keep in mind that Best Buy will not allow you to order the PS5 from one of its retail stores; you need to order the console online. You can then select in-store pickup from some locations, though you’ll need to complete the transaction online first.

It's likely this PS5 restock will almost sell out fast, so you need to be quick with getting your order in. Make sure you already have a Best Buy account and have all your payment information pre-saved so you’re prepared for a rapid checkout.

Following a PS5 restock Twitter account or setting up stock alerts is also a smart move as you’ll need to be on the Best Buy website the moment that stock goes live to be in with a chance of getting a console.

Check PS5 restock at other retailers