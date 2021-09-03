Argentina vs Brazil live stream — how to watch World Cup qualifier online

We're coming up on the Argentina vs Brazil live stream, and both enter this World Cup qualifier on the backs of wins from this past Thursday night.

Argentina vs Brazil live stream, date, time, channels The Argentina vs Brazil live stream is taking place on Sunday (September 5).

► Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports

• U.S. — Watch on the Fubo Sports Network on Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Argentina is fresh off a 3-1 win against Venezuela, continuing an undefeated streak. It should be noted that Venezuela had only 10 men for the game, and they went up 3-0 early. The team played buttery smooth in triangle formations.

Lionel Messi did not get much of a chance to leave his mark on the game, but that could be attributed to getting hit hard. Luis Adrian Martinez's red card tackle on Messi has drawn ire left and right, and was originally a Yellow, but VAR changed it to red.

Brazil is also undefeated, having gone seven for seven, and they've already done practically enough to ensure their spot at Qatar 2022. So, Brazil coach Tite spent their game against Chile testing and tinkering.

Going heavy on speed didn't exactly work out, though, as Chile often had the advantage. Everton Ribeiro, though, managed to kick in the sole goal of that game, after Claudio Bravo blocked Neymar. You can find out by watching the Argentina vs Brazil live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Argentina vs Brazil live stream from anywhere

The Argentina vs Brazil live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Argentina vs Brazil live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Argentina vs Brazil live stream on the Fubo Sports Network, which, you guessed it, is exclusively on Fubo.TV. It's slated to start at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

How to watch the Argentina vs Brazil live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Argentina vs Brazil live stream will be on Premier Sports, the home of Gold Cup action in the U.K., which is available on a variety of platforms. For instance, you can subscribe via Sky (£10.99/month) or Virgin (£12.99/month), or go for the streaming-only option. This costs £10.99 and also gives you several other channels including LaLiga TV and Box Nation.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Argentina vs Brazil live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the England vs Andorra live stream on beIN Sports and the Kayo Sports streaming service — which can be accessed from anywhere with one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Argentina vs Brazil live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis don't have a way to access the Argentina vs Brazil live stream.

Traveling in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Argentina vs Brazil live stream in Canada

The Argentina vs Brazil live stream will be on Fubo Sports in Canada — however, if you're in Canada temporarily and without access, you could always use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action in another country, provided you are a subscriber to the service in question.