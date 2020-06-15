Android TV leak reveals killer feature to beat Roku

Google's Android TV will soon be able to tell the difference between you and your loved ones, which could be one of several major upgrades coming to the platform this year.

Not only is the platform set to arrive in a rumored Google Chromecast Ultra 2 (which may receive Nest branding), but it's also going to get one of Google Assistant's latest features — which will be a great boon for multiple user households. That's because Android TV will soon recognize distinct voices in your house.

This news comes to us from 9to5Google, which found evidence pointing to such a change in newly released Android TV code. The code includes the following text:

<string name=”voice_match_setup_screen_title”>Activate Voice Match on this TV</string>

The code isn't tied to any specific hardware. It could be perfect for Project Sabrina, or whatever the Chromecast Ultra 2 is actually called, but there are also soundbars and smart TVs that work with the Android TV platform.

Leaks revealed that the Google Nest/Android TV dongle will have a remote with a dedicated Assistant button, as shared in a leak from earlier this month.

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

It's easy to imagine why Voice Match would be so great on a TV. You could simply say "OK, Google: show me my favorites," (the Star button seen above would help with that) and the Assistant could bring up the channels and shows you like, not what someone else in your household prefers.

This upgrade could give Android TV a significant edge over Roku and Fire TV devices, which feature voice controls but don't recognize individual voices. There's no timeframe for when Google may announce a new Android TV, but with the Android 11 beta out and new Pixel devices slated for later this summer, its release could be imminent.