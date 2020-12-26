After Christmas sale knocks up to $800 off Galaxy S20 Plus

With Christmas behind us, retailers will be focusing on after Christmas sales for the next few days and we've spotted a killer deal you can't miss.

For a limited time, Samsung is taking up to $800 off its Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones with eligible trade-in. You'll get an instant $250 off plus an extra up to $550 off with trade-in. After discount, the S20 Plus drops to $399.99, whereas the S20 Ultra drops to $649.99.

Galaxy S20 Plus / S20 Ultra: up to $800 off @ Samsung

For a limited time, Samsung is taking up to $800 off its Galaxy S20 Plus or Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones. You'll get $250 off instant savings and up to $550 off with trade-in. After discounts, you can get the S20 Plus for as low as $399.99 or the S20 Ultra for as low was $649.99. View Deal

Contrast that with the phones' normal retail price of $1,199.99 and $1,399.99 and you're saving a nice chunk of change.

In our Galaxy S20 Plus review, we deemed the S20 Plus as one of the best new flagships in Samsung's arsenal. It doesn't have the Galaxy S20 Ultra's insane 108MP camera lens, but it still offers plenty of top features like a big 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 12MP lens impressed us and the S20 Plus works with any 5G network, including Verizon's high-speed Ultra Wideband coverage.

That said, if you fancy Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra, the 6.9-inch S20 Ultra is one of the best high-end phones you can buy. It also bumps the main camera lens to an unheard of 108MP.

There's no telling when these deals will expire, so get them while you can.