Killer iPhone deal: Snag a $99 iPhone 6s right now

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the iPhone 6s is a solid starter phone for anyone on a tight budget. If you're looking for a cheap iPhone, Sprint has the best iPhone 6s price around.

Currently, you can get the Apple iPhone 6s (32GB) on sale for $99.99 on Sprint. By comparison, a refurbished unlocked iPhone 6s sells for $154 on Amazon.

Apple iPhone 6s: was $154 now $99 @ Sprint

The iPhone 6s is an excellent starter phone for teenagers, cash-strapped iOS fans, or anyone looking for an easy-to-use smartphone. Get it for $99 via Sprint. View Deal

The iPhone 6s is powered by Apple's A9 chip and sports a 4.7-inch Retina display. On the rear you'll find a single 12MP camera with HDR and 4K video support, whereas the front camera features a 5MP lens with HDR and 720p video support. This upgraded model also offers 32GB of storage instead of the 16GB standard.

The phone also features Touch ID for secure authentication as well as Apple Pay. More importantly, it can also run Apple's latest iOS 13.

Sprint's offer is valid while supplies last.