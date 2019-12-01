Act fast: Brother MFC-J895DW all-in-one inkjet printer for $89

While most Cyber Monday deals will focus on flashy products like TVs and gaming gear, this sale makes an already solid inkjet printer even more affordable by knocking $40 off of the already reasonable list price.

Currently, you can get the Brother MFC-J895DW all-in-one inkjet printer for $89.99 at Amazon . That's $40 off and one of the best printers you can buy for the price.

Brother MFC-J895DW All-in-One: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Brother Work Smart MFC-J895DW is a quick and capable inkjet all-in-one, providing fast printing, great document quality and scanning, copying and faxing functions built right in. It was a good deal to start with, but Amazon has it or 30% off.

When we reviewed the Brother MFC-J895DW , we were impressed with how well the inexpensive inkjet all-in-one handled prints and copies, cranking through both text and graphics with quick ease and churning out sharp text and images. The large touch screen interface is easy to use, and the print speeds are well above average, making it a great printer for a small office, or even a home that prints higher volumes.

Even at $129 we thought the Brother MFC-J895DW was a worthwhile choice for many, with a variety of home-office and small-office features, such as a document feeder, faxing and a 150-sheet paper tray. Fast printing and color copying make it a solid fit for everyday tasks, and graphics printing was significantly faster than even our favorite inkjet competitor.

The Brother MFC-J895DW is a great printer, but Amazon has it at one of the lowest prices ever, making it a smart buy during the holiday season. For more bargains on everything from smart home gadgets to laptop computers, check out our Cyber Monday deals page.