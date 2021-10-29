9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more

We've got no tricks, just treats, with nine new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend. A veritable cauldron of spooky and non-spooky offerings are bubbling away on Netflix, HBO Max , Apple TV Plus, Paramount Plus and more.

The lineup is led by Army of Thieves , the prequel film to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead . It focuses on safecracker Ludwig Dieter leading a team on a spree of breaking into impossible safes. Who doesn’t love a good heist movie? (aside from the folks being robbed, that is)

For those who want to indulge in a fright night, fire up the Doctor Who Halloween special or Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. Yes, more found footage is unspooling to terrify the living daylights out of you.

If scares aren’t your jam, then check out two different takes on how superstar athletes come to be. One comes from Colin Kaepernick, the NFL star turned activist, and chronicles his time as a teen football/baseball sensation. The other is based on the life of Kevin Durant as an exceptional youth basketball player.

Here’s a round-up of what to watch this weekend.

Army of Thieves (Netflix)

The prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead brings back Matthias Schweighöfer as German safecracker Ludwig Dieter (Schweighöfer also directs from a screenplay by Shay Hatten). Set six years before the first movie, at the beginning of the zombie outbreak, Dieter works as a bank teller. He’s a wannabe thief who posts safecracking videos on YouTube that nobody watches. Then, he’s hired by a mysterious woman (Nathalie Emmanuel) as part of a crew to break into the world’s toughest safes.

Army of Thieves is a grab bag of genres — it’s a heist movie, but also a romantic comedy, action flick and thriller. No zombies, though. The thievery gets the most attention, of course, and the movie really leans into all the tropes of the oeuvre. So, don’t expect a reinvention of heist movies. Do expect a winking-at-the-camera, meta-laden good time, which will help build anticipation for Army of the Dead 2 (aka Planet of the Dead).

Streaming now on Netflix

Doctor Who: The Halloween Apocalypse (BBC America)

Season 13 of the long-running show appropriately kicks off with a spooky Halloween episode. The six-episode run is the last for Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor and the only woman to play the role in the 43 years the series has been on the air​​). She’s joined by companions Dan (John Bishop) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) as they deal with the deadly Flux, the Weeping Angels, Sontarans with a new look and a Chewbacca-like alien dog named Karvanista.

While Doctor Who has regularly released Christmas specials, it’s never been done for Halloween. The episode sees the ancient evil known as Flux break free on fright night. Meanwhile, in Liverpool, Dan Lewis is about to see his life change forever when he becomes the Doctor’s latest companion.

Airing Sunday on BBC America ( streaming via Sling )

Colin in Black and White (Netflix)

Colin in Black and White is one of two series dramatizing a superstar athlete’s formative years that debut this weekend (the other is Swagger; see below). Developed by Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, the six episodes chronicle the former NFL quarterback’s life before he became a lightning rod, before he ever knelt on a field or sat on the bench during the National Anthem.

Instead, we follow him as a teen who was a top prospect in both football and baseball. Kaepernick himself narrates his story, providing commentary about how the era’s history, culture, race and politics affected him. Think the Wonder Years reboot with a dash of Young Rock. Forget preachy set-downs; Colin in Black and White aims to use comedy and ironic humor to relate its messages.

Streaming now on Netflix

Swagger (Apple TV Plus)

Unlike the previous show, Swagger takes inspiration from current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s time as a teen basketball phenom in the D.C. metro area. Youth basketball player Isaiah Hill takes on his first acting role as Jace Carson, a hoops prospect who has gained the attention of coaches, scouts, pros and fans on social media — all before he enters high school.

Swagger explores the high-pressure, often seedy world of youth basketball, where the interests of players, parents, coaches, agents and supposed friends collide. O’Shea Jackson, Jr. and Shinelle Azoroh also star, respectively, as Jace’s mentor and mother. And Quvenzhané Wallis shines as Jace’s friend and a gifted player herself, proving her Oscar nomination for Beasts of the Southern Wild was no fluke.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (Paramount Plus)

Hard to believe but this is the seventh movie in the Paranormal Activity franchise. Seventh! The original, which came out in 2009, famously cost $15,000 to make and ended up earning $193 million at the box office. Sequels and spinoffs followed. The found footage horror flicks just won’t get lost.

Next of Kin serves as a reboot of the franchise. A documentary crew chronicles a trip undertaken by Margot (played by Charmed's Emily Bader) to a secluded Amish village. She hopes to reconnect with her long-lost mother and extended family, but soon realizes the community is hiding sinister secrets.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

Love Life season 2 (HBO Max)

New season, new Love Life. The romantic comedy anthology was one of the first originals to launch on HBO Max, which now feels like a million billion years ago (it was May 2020). It was cute and entertaining enough, though perhaps not the kind of bold title you want for a streaming service’s debut.

The Good Place alum William Jackson Harper takes over as the lead from Anna Kendrick. Where she was a twentysomething hot mess trying to figure out dating, he’s a thirtysomething hot mess trying to deal with his divorce. Marcus goes through a bit of a third-of-a-life crisis — sleeping around, doing drugs, pining for his co-worker crush, etc. While the stories are different, Love Life season 2 resembles the first in that it doesn’t shy from allowing the characters to make mistakes, atone and make new mistakes. Love Life is all about the journey, not the destination.

Streaming now on HBO Max

Hypnotic (Netflix)

In movies, hypnosis never seems to turn out for the good. In real life? Who knows, but we can’t imagine there isn’t a kernel of truth there. In Hypnotic, Jenn (Kate Siegel) is having a rough time. She’s unemployed and going through a break-up, so her best friend recommends her therapist, Dr. Collin Meade (Jason O’Mara). Dr. Meade puts Jenn under hypnosis and she emerges feeling refreshed.

But then Jenn grows suspicious. Her memory is missing large chunks of time and bad things begin to befall people around her. Jenn reaches out to a detective (Dulé Hill), who’s been investigating Dr. Meade for years. But can they figure out what’s really going on before it’s too late?

Streaming now on Netflix

4400 (The CW)

The CW’s reboot of the USA drama The 4400 isn’t all that different from the original. It drops “the” from the title, features a more diverse cast and has updated a few details for our more technologically-advanced time. But the story remains the same: 4,400 people who disappeared from different eras of history suddenly reappear in the present day. They haven’t aged at all and have no memory of where they were or what happened to them.

Reintegrating into society and their families is difficult and traumatic — especially since some of them initially disappeared decades in the past. A social worker (Joseph David-Jones) and a parole officer (Ireon Roach) are assigned to help them cope, but also get caught up in the mystery of the event.

Streaming now on TheCW.com

Sex: Unzipped (Netflix)

Sex education, delivered by comedians and puppets? Um, OK, Netflix. Thanks for waking up and choosing chaos. Unzipped is hosted by rapper Saweetie (we know, this gets weirder and weirder) and features comedians including Nikki Glase and Michelle Buteau, as well as sex experts like Dr. Ruth. Well, actually, it’s a puppet version of Dr. Ruth, because this special is wild like that.

The talking heads discuss various sex-related questions. Like, “what is sex positivity?” and “what’s it like the first time you have sex?” The point is to break taboos and dispel myths by relying on science and facts. And puppets, of course.

Streaming now on Netflix