Lots of Windows 10 users want to know how to uninstall Microsoft Edge. Although the revamped Chromium version of the browser is far superior to its predecessor, and a worthy rival to Chrome and Firefox, nobody likes having software forced on them.

Edge is now tightly integrated with Windows 10 and can't be removed, much like Internet Explorer in old versions of Windows. Even if you have Chrome, Firefox, Brave, Vivaldi, or Opera set as your default browser, Edge still opens automatically when you perform certain tasks. The fact is that Microsoft really, really wants you to use Edge, so you're stuck with the browser whether you like it or not. Or are you?

The good news is that it is possible to uninstall Edge, by using a special command in Command Prompt. In our guide below, we'll walk you through the process of removing the browser from Windows 10, and explain how to ensure it never comes back.

But first, we'll look at the easiest way to uninstall Microsoft Edge, just in case it works for you.

How to uninstall Microsoft Edge through Windows 10 Settings

If you installed Microsoft Edge by downloading the browser manually, rather than it installing automatically through Windows Update, you should be able to uninstall it using the following simple method.

1. Open the Settings app in Windows 10 by clicking the Start button and selecting the gear icon. When the Settings window opens, click Apps.

2. In the “Apps & features” window, scroll down to “Microsoft Edge.” Select that item and click the Uninstall button. If this button is greyed out, sadly you’re out of luck and will need to use an alternative method.

3. If you’ve installed the Beta, Developer, or Canary version of Edge, you'll be able to click Uninstall to remove the program. However, you’ll still be stuck with the latest stable version of Edge.

How to uninstall Microsoft Edge with Command Prompt

You can forcibly uninstall Edge from Windows 10 through Command Prompt, using the commands we’ll provide below. But first, you'll need to find out exactly which version of Edge is installed on your PC.

1. Open Edge and click the three-line button in the top-right corner of the browser. Select “Help & feedback,” then “About Microsoft Edge.”

Make a note of the version number below the browser name at the top of the page, or copy and paste it somewhere for reference.

2. Next, open Command Prompt as an administrator. To do this, type "cmd" in the Windows search box and select “Run as administrator” next to Command Prompt at the top of the results list.

3. When Command Prompt opens, type (or copy and paste) the following command, but replace the “xxx” with the Edge version number from step 1, for example “92.0.902.62."

cd %PROGRAMFILES(X86)%\Microsoft\Edge\Application\xxx\Installer

Press Enter and Command Prompt will switch to Edge’s Installer folder. Now type (or copy and paste) the following command:

setup.exe --uninstall --system-level --verbose-logging --force-uninstall

4. Press Enter and Edge will instantly be uninstalled from Windows 10, without you needing to restart your PC.

The browser's shortcut icon will disappear from your taskbar, though you may still see an Edge entry in the Start menu. However, this won’t do anything when clicked.

How to uninstall Microsoft Edge: Stop Edge reinstalling

Even after you’ve successfully uninstalled Microsoft Edge, there’s still a chance it could come back when you install future Windows updates. You can stop this happening using a simple registry tweak.

1. Type "regedit" in the Windows search box and click “Run as administrator” next to Registry Editor.

2. When the Registry Editor opens, navigate to the following key, or just copy and paste it into the Registry Editor address bar:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft

3. Right-click the Microsoft folder, and select New, then Key. Name the key “EdgeUpdate” and then right-click it. Select New, then “DWORD (32-bit) Value” and call it “DoNotUpdateToEdgeWithChromium.”

4. Once you’ve created the new DWORD Value, double-click it to open it and change its value to “1.” Click OK to confirm, then exit the Registry Editor.

