How to Delete Apps in iOS 13

Getting rid of an app that had outlived its usefulness use to be a simple prospect for iPhone owners. You'd press and hold on the app's icon, until the app began shaking back and forth, perhaps in anticipation of its fate. Then you'd press the X button that appeared in the corner of the icon, confirm you wanted that app gone and then, once you were finished deleting apps, you'd either press the home button (on older iPhones) or tap a Done button (on the iPhone X or later).

Was this the simplest possible way of deleting an unwanted app? Maybe, maybe not. But it was a way that most iPhone users have built into their muscle memory.

Well, get ready to learn some new tricks if you've installed iOS 13. Because Apple's updated mobile operating system has introduced a new way of deleting apps.

Deleting apps in iOS 13 isn't entirely new. You still press and hold on an app's icon. But now, you've really got to press and keep holding because of one of the new features added to iOS 13.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

iOS 13 now uses long presses to summon up shortcuts and other commands similar to the Haptic Feedback feature introduced with last year's iPhone XR. As of iOS 13, the behavior's now consistent across iPhones, even older models. And while the shortcuts you can summon up with a long press are often handy — at least on apps that embrace the feature — since this is the same method we've used to delete apps for years, there's going to be some confusion when you press an app icon and a shortcut pops up.

Here's all you need to do to delete an app in iOS 13.

1. Press on the icon of the app you want to delete. A bunch of shortcuts and at-a-glance info will pop up.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Keep your finger on the icon. That pop-up window featuring shortcuts will disappear and then all your apps will start shaking as before. The whole process takes about 3 seconds of keeping your finger in place.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap the X and confirm that you want to delete the app.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Tap the X on other apps you want to delete, or press the home button on older iPhones if you're done. On the iPhone X or later, tap the Done button on the screen.

So it's a little bit different than the method of deleting apps in previous versions of iOS, and, as we found in our iOS 13 review, it's a little annoying.

There's another way to delete apps in iOS 13, though it requires a few more taps.

1. Launch the App Store app.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap your Apple ID picture in the upper right corner of the App Store.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Scroll down to the list of Upcoming Automatic Updates and Recently Updated apps. See if the app you want deleted is on that list.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Swipe left on the doomed app. A red delete button will pop up. Tap that and confirm you'd like to remove the app from your iPhone.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

And that's it. The flaw to this method is that only apps that are updated frequently are going to be found this section of the App Store. And chances are, the apps you're most likely to want to get rid of are the long-forgotten ones that rarely get updates and just take up space on your iPhone. Still, it's another method for deleting apps in iOS 13, and one that doesn't involve a lot of long presses.