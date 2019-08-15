How to Assign Reminders With Google Assistant

Google Assistant gained a neat new family organization feature just in time for back to school season. While you could already send yourself reminders, you can now have Google Assistant be the family nag, reminding your partner, kids or roommates to do things like pick up the dry cleaning, preheat the oven, and take out the trash.

Assignable reminders are available for phones , Google Assistant-enabled speakers , and smart displays . The feature will work with Google Nest Hub Max when it’s available in September.

How to use assignable reminders with Google Assistant

(Image credit: Google)

To assign a reminder, say, “Hey Google, remind (name) to (action) at (time)."

For example: “Hey Google, remind Jeff to pick up the kids at 4pm.” Jeff will receive a notification on both his Assistant-enabled Smart Display and phone when the reminder is created, so that he’s aware of the assignment.

Then, at the exact time you asked your Assistant to remind him, Jeff will receive a notification and the kids will be picked up on time.

And in case you forgot if you assigned him a reminder, you can say, “Hey Google, what are my reminders for Jeff?”

The feature also enables location-based reminders. If you want to remind your roommate to reset the alarm, say “Hey Google, remind Sarah to reset the alarm when she gets home later.” Google Assistant will then assign a reminder that will pop-up on Sarah’s phone when it recognizes she has arrived at your home address.

Who can I assign reminders to with Google Assistant?

You can use assignable reminders with people who are either in your established Google family group or who have their Google accounts linked to the same smart display or speaker.

To assign reminders to kids under 13, parents can create controlled Google Assistant accounts for them using Family Link.

And if you’re sick of being reminded, you can block the feature through the new assignable reminders section in your Google Assistant settings.

