Tuft & Needle vs Casper: Which memory foam mattress should you buy?

With their entry level all-foam Original mattresses, Tuft & Needle and Casper are pretty evenly matched on paper. If you’re looking for the best mattress for deep pressure relief and strong motion isolation, both are a good choice. It’s a tough call to make, so in our Tuft & Needle vs Casper mattress comparison we look at both options in terms of price, design, support, user reviews and much more.

More specifically, it’s the Tuft & Needle Original vs the Casper Original; two popular memory foam mattresses with high user reviews. Each brand focuses on comfort and cooling, and both offer a 100-night risk-free mattress trial, a 10-year warranty and free shipping in America.

However, one of the main differences between the two is price: the Tuft & Needle Original starts at just $645 for a twin, while the Casper Original is priced a few hundred dollars more, starting from $995. There are regular mattress sales from both brands to lower the prices though, and we’ll cover those in a little more detail shortly. Let’s get started with our Tuft & Needle vs Casper Original comparison…

Tuft & Needle vs Casper: At a glance

Who should choose the Tuft & Needle Original?

Those who sleep on their back or stomach

Hot sleepers seeking cool comfort

People on a smaller budget

Who should choose the Casper Original?

Sleepers who need zoned support

People who flip between positions during sleep

Those seeking a more eco-friendly bed

Both Tuft & Needle and Casper have plenty to offer sleepers looking for good levels of comfort and cooling, with the convenience of home delivery and a no-risk 100-night mattress trial.

(Image credit: Casper)

While there is a jump in starting price – the Tuft & Needle Original has an RRP of $645 for a twin, versus the Casper Original’s $995 – both are solid options if you enjoy the contouring feel of memory foam. There are frequent sales throughout the year with both brands, as well as superb savings on bundles, to lower those prices. For the latest Casper offers, see our round-up of the best Casper mattress sales and deals.

Shipping and returns are free with both brands, and, for a price, both will unbox and set up your new mattress, plus take away and recycle your old one (read our feature on how to dispose of a mattress for advice).

Like all of the best mattress in a box brands, Tuft & Needle vs Casper both have a sleep trial of 100 nights, so you can test out the comfort of the mattress for yourself. While this isn’t the lengthiest trial in the mattress-in-a-box market, it still offers plenty of time for you to decide whether the mattress is for you.

Tuft & Needle vs Casper: Side by side

Tuft & Needle Original Price: $645 to $1,095

Type: Bed-in-a-box

Best for: Hot sleepers; back/front sleepers

Firmness: Medium-firm

Sleep trial: 100 nights

Warranty: 10-year limited

Standout features: Cooling gel memory foam; stable support

Materials: Graphite, ceramic gel, support foam, adaptive foam, soft-knit fabric

Depth: 10”

Weight: 50-94lbs

Sizes: Twin to Cal king Casper Original Price: From $995 to $1,945

Type: Bed-in-a-box

Best for: Spinal alignment; all sleepers

Firmness: Medium-firm

Sleep trial: 100 nights

Warranty: 10-year limited

Standout features: targeted support; hypoallergenic; breathable

Materials: CertiPUR-US certified foam, memory foam, micro polyamide and polyester cover, upcycled cotton

Depth range: 11 inches

Weight: 46-100lbs

Sizes: Twin to Cal king

from $645 at T&N Tuft & Needle Original mattress: from $645 at T&N

Rare is the month when you can get a discount on the Tuft & Needle Original. While the savings are never huge, you can save up to $165 on the Original in the largest size. In the brand's current sale, a queen is down to $760.85.

Casper Original mattress: from $695 at Casper Casper Original mattress: from $695 at Casper

There are regular savings on the Casper Original mattress, so it isn't uncommon to see savings of up to $170 on this memory foam bed-in-a-box. Casper usually offers 10% discounts on the Original, reducing a queen size to $985.50.

Tuft & Needle vs Casper: Prices, trials

As mentioned, there is a noticeable difference between Tuft & Needle vs Casper when it comes to price. Tuft & Needle starts at $645 for a twin and goes up to $1,095 for a Cal king, while Casper starts at $995 for a twin and rises to $1,945 for a Cal king. Depending on your budget, that’s quite a difference.

Both are made with good-quality materials, with premium foam providing support and breathability. Included in the price for each memory foam mattress is a 100-night sleep trial, a 10-year limited warranty, free shipping and returns. Both brands offer frequent sales throughout the year, as well as savings when you buy the mattress as a bundle, plus there are often free gifts that bump up the value.

(Image credit: Tuft and Needle)

While basic shipping is free with both, you can also pay extra for setup. Tuft & Needle offers a White Glove Delivery for $150 - some brands such as Saatva, for example, offers this premium delivery for free.

For this extra fee, Tuft & Needle will unbox and set up the Original mattress, while removing your existing mattress (and box spring, if you have one). Casper’s Home Delivery & Setup costs $199 and offers the same service, and you can also book a four-hour time slot for more convenient delivery.

Tuft & Needle vs Casper winner: Both brands are equally matched on trial period, warranty and free basic delivery, but Tuft & Needle can’t be beaten on affordability, starting at $350 cheaper than Casper. A Cal king size Tuft & Needle Original is $850 less expensive than the Casper Original, making it a more budget-friendly choice. We will say though that the Casper packs in more sleep tech, so we feel that higher price is also justified.

Tuft & Needle vs Casper: Build, materials

The Tuft & Needle Original mattress is constructed over two layers, which includes 3” of T&N Adaptive foam: a durable, patented foam blend that contours and adds relief for pressure points. The adaptive foam also features heat-conducting graphite – a material often found in the best cooling mattresses – and a cooling gel that draws heat away from your body to keep you comfortable.

The layer above features open-cell cooling foam for an airy yet supportive feel that works in tandem with the adaptive foam. These two layers are wrapped up in a breathable yet cozy non-removable cover that’s soft to the touch. The cover is made with micro polyamide and polyester, which the manufacturer says “keeps you cool and dries up to eight times faster than cotton”.

The Tuft & Needle Original mattress has a simple design that provides precisely what you need for comfortable sleep at a more affordable price. The materials are hypoallergenic and toxin-free as certified by CertiPUR-US. The mattress is also GreenGuard Gold Certified for a healthier indoor environment.

(Image credit: Casper)

The Casper Original mattress comes with extra features for the higher price. First there is zoned support to ergonomically align your spine. Here, the three zones include softer foam at the shoulders for pressure-point relief and to keep your sleep posture correct, while firmer foam at the hips, waist and lower back provide higher support.

There is also an AirScape layer in the Casper Original to keep you cool during sleep. This layer features thousands of perforations to help circulate body heat and humidity away from the body. At the bottom of the mattress sits a durable base foundation to support the entire mattress.

The materials used in the Casper Original include a mattress cover made with up to 57 recycled bottles, as well as recycled polyester, upcycled cotton, rayon and Lycra. The mattress only uses planet-friendly materials without harmful or ozone-depleting chemicals. The polyurethane foam is also CertiPUR certified as a guarantee of non-toxic sleep - for more on these types of materials, see our best organic mattress guide.

As we explained earlier in our Tuft & Needle vs Casper comparison, both Original mattresses are made from memory foam, but Casper also has a hybrid version available if you need extra support, bounce and airiness. The Casper Original Hybrid is priced from $1,395, so quite the jump up from the Casper Original Memory Foam.

Tuft & Needle vs Casper winner: For the price, the extra features the Casper Original offers are excellent value, taking it from a basic yet comfy and reliable all-foam mattress to one that literally has your back. The build and materials of the Tuft & Needle Original is also good, but added details such as using recycled plastic bottles in the cover, as well as the perforations in the AirScape layer, helps the Casper Original race ahead.

Tuft & Needle vs Casper: Support, comfort

If you’re looking for a reliably supportive and breathable mattress, then the Tuft & Needle Original delivers comfortably. It has a medium-firm feel and is particularly suited to back and front sleepers, offering the levels of support needed to align the spine in the best way for sleep.

(Image credit: Tuft & Needle)

The plush cover is instantly cozy, while the adaptive foam layer has excellent bounce-back meaning the body is always held without sinking into the mattress. Hot sleepers, the Tuft & Needle Original has plenty to help you keep your cool at night, with graphite-infused foam and added cooling gel to regulate temperature.

The Casper Original mattress has a slightly different feel to the Tuft & Needle Original, with zoned support delivering different firmnesses along the body. It’s softer at the shoulders and firmer at the waist, hips and lower back. This provides a balance of support and coziness no matter what position you sleep in, and with plenty of breathability in the form of the perforated AirScape layer, there’s little to complain about.

When it comes to comfort, hot sleepers in particular may prefer the added cooling features of the Tuft & Needle Original, while if you need extra postural support then the Casper Original might be a better fit. This means your choice of mattress will be down to your individual needs.

If focusing on support, then the Casper is better suited to all sleeping positions with the zoned comfort keeping the posture aligned. The Tuft & Needle Original, on the other hand, has better support for front and back sleepers, so if you sleep on your side or prefer the feeling of sinking in, then it might not be for you.

Tuft & Needle vs Casper winner: We're declaring this one a draw. Casper has zoned support and suitability for all sleeping positions, while Tuft & Needle has excellent cooling and good support for front and back sleepers. So the best choice for you is the one that offers what you need for a good night’s sleep.

Tuft & Needle vs Casper: Customer ratings

On the Tuft & Needle website there are nearly 34,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars for the Original. Positive comments mainly focus on comfort, with feedback such as, “Perfect, cozy, not too firm and not too soft”, and “No aches or pains felt after a great night's sleep.”

Negative comments mention the use of fiberglass in the mattress as a flame retardant, but Tuft & Needle say this has not been used in its mattresses since October 2018.

(Image credit: Casper)

On Casper’s website there's nearly 21,000 user reviews and an average rating of 4.5 out of 5. While a lot of the feedback relates to older models of the mattress, there are still plenty of comments singing the praises of the current model. These include, “No more sore pressure points, aching backs or other complaints”, and “I’ve had my Casper for less than a month and so far so good.”

Poor reviews were given from customers who found the bed too firm for them, while others found the Casper Original became uneven over time.

Tuft & Needle vs Casper winner: Both Tuft & Needle and Casper have a high number of positive user reviews, as well as a strong overall rating. It’s worth looking through a selection of reviews to see if the feedback addresses your concerns, or if you have any specific questions you can email or chat with customer services.

Tuft & Needle vs Casper: Which should you choose?

Tuft & Needle and Casper are both respected mattress manufacturers that take pride in making reliable memory foam mattresses. If you are on a tight budget, then the Tuft & Needle Original is the best choice for you.

Not sure if the firmness will be suitable for your sleep and body? The Original comes on a risk-free 100-night trial, so you'll have over three months to test it for yourself. As it takes roughly three weeks to get used to a new mattress, 100 nights is ample. The Tuft & Needle Original is also a good option if you sleep hot, with the added cooling gel and charcoal regulating temperature.

But if you need extra support for your spine, as well as a little extra cushioning, then paying extra for the Casper could turn out to be better value in the long term, giving you a great night's sleep for years to come. This one’s a great choice for all sleeping positions too, so couples with different sleep needs will enjoy it. Again, there's a 100-night risk-free trial on the Casper Original, so you'll have plenty of time to try it.

You'll get a 10-year warranty on both beds too, which is about average from online mattress manufacturers. For more guidance on coverage, read our feature answering how do mattress warranties work.

Invest in the best mattress protector for your budget when taking either of these memory foam mattresses home, as you may not be able to return them during the trial period if they get stained or damaged.

