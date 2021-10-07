Lowe's Black Friday deals — best early sales in 2021

Lowe's Black Friday deals are starting early with gifts for everyone on your holiday list. Like most retailers, Lowe's is releasing a sneak peek of its holiday deals. While these aren't official Black Friday deals yet, there are plenty of savings to be had right now.

For instance, one of our favorite early Lowe's Black Friday deals takes up to $750 off select home appliances. The sale includes discounts on robot vacuums, Whirlpool washers, Samsung gas ranges, and more. Given all the stock shortages predicted by analysts, we recommend making your large purchases early this year. That way you can avoid any shipping delays or shortages. Make sure to check back often as we list the best Lowe's Black Friday deals you can get ahead of the holiday.

Lowe's Black Friday deals — best early sales

Neato D7: was $599 now $449 @ Lowe's

Lowe's is taking up to $150 off select vacuums. The sale includes the Neato D7, which is now $150 off. The Neato D7 is one of the smarter robot vacuums around and lets you create "no-go lines" and set up room-specific cleaning from your smartphone. It can even map multiple floors of your house. View Deal

Refrigerator sale: up to $1,000 off refrigerators @ Lowe's

Lowe's is taking up to $1,000 off select refrigerators as part of its latest sale. The sale includes Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Frigidaire, and more. After discount, sale prices start as low as $779. View Deal

Google Nest Mini: was $49 now $24 @ Lowe's

The Google Nest Mini is the perfect entry-level smart home device. Its fabric-swathed design is homey, and thanks to Google Assistant, this smart speaker can turn on your smart lights, give you a custom news report, play your favorite songs, and more.View Deal