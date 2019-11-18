Google Black Friday deals: $299 Pixel 3a, $599 Pixel 4 and $80 off Stadia bundle

There are plenty of Google products that are likely to be big sellers this Black Friday, between the recently released Pixel 4 smartphone, the cheaper Pixel 3a, and smart home devices like the Nest Mini.

To help you prepare, Google has revealed its Black Friday deals early, which will be available on its own web store early, The deals go live on Friday, Nov. 22 in the UK and on Thursday Nov. 28 in the US.

Here's a rundown of everything Google is promising so far:

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL - from $599 ($200 off)

($200 off) Pixel 3a and 3a XL - from $299 ($100 off)

($100 off) Stadia Premiere and Nest Wifi bundle - $398 ($80 off)

($80 off) Nest Hello Doorbell - $149 ($80 off)

($80 off) Nest Hub - $79 ($50 off)

($50 off) Nest Hub Max - $199 ($30 off)

($30 off) Nest Mini - $29 ($20 off)

($20 off) Nest Cam Outdoor - from $159 , up to $522 off

, up to $522 off Nest Wifi router and point - $229 ($40 off)

($40 off) Nest Learning Thermostat - $179 ($70 off)

($70 off) Pixel Slate - From $499 , up to $648 off

, up to $648 off Nest Protect - $99 ($20 off)

($20 off) Nest Thermostat E - $139 ($30 off)

($30 off) Nest Cam Indoor - $159 ($40 off)

($40 off) Nest Cam IQ Outdoor - $329 ($70 off)

($70 off) Google Home Max - $200 ($100 off)

($100 off) Chromecast - $25 ($10 off)

($10 off) Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect - $219 ($60 off)

($60 off) Nest Secure Alarm - $299 ($100 off)

According to the teaser page , one of the major deals is $200 off of an unlocked Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL. This sale starts on Nov. 24, earlier than the other deals. But if the $599 starting price is still too much for you, then perhaps the $100 off an unlocked Pixel 3a or 3a XL, taking the basic price to $299, will be perfect for you.

Another early deal is for the Pixel Slate and its related accessories. Google promises a starting price of $449 and a maximum savings of $648, which could be a great deal depending on what extras you want along with it, such as the keyboard and pen accessories.

(Image credit: Google )

Also on offer is a $80-off bundle containing the Premiere edition of Stadia, Google’s game streaming service that launches on Nov. 19. The bundles includes Nest Wifi, a Stadia controller and a Google Chromecast Ultra in the box to allow you to play games on your TV. Plus, the package gets you three months free of Stadia Pro, the upper tier of service that offers up to 4K resolution, 5.1 surround sound, regular free games and exclusive discounts.

(Image credit: Google)

If it’s smart home products you’re looking for, then you might be interested in $80 off a Nest Hello Doorbell, $50, $30 and $20 off a Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max or Nest Mini respectively, or $70 off the Nest Learning Thermostat.

(Image credit: Future)

In the UK, Google’s preview page shows that its deals are going live this Friday, Nov. 22, but are sadly less significant discounts. You can get £70 off a Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL, Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL. The Pixel Slate offer is slightly different too, as Google promises a £300 saving plus a free Pixel Slate Keyboard, which is appealing since a keyboard cover is a near-essential accessory for tablets like this. There are currently no Stadia deals in sight for UK residents, although that could change between now and Black Friday itself in just under two weeks time.