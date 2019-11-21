Black Friday deal: Get a free Galaxy S10e or Pixel 4 when you buy one

Fans of Android phones might look at Verizon's free iPhone 11 offer and feel left out of the pre-Black Friday stampede for savings on smartphones. Not to worry — the carrier also has you covered, with free offers for either a Galaxy S10e or a Pixel 4, depending on whether Samsung or Google phones strike your fancy.

If you prefer Samsung's flagship phones, you can pick up a free Galaxy S10e from Verizon when you buy another Samsung flagship phone and open a new line of data on one of the carrier's unlimited plans. The Galaxy S10e comes free in the form of $750 worth of credits, which are spread out over 24 months on your Verizon bill.

Galaxy S10e: Free with $750 credits @ Verizon

Buy one of Samsung's new flagship phones — a Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10 5G, Note 10, Note 10 Plus or Note 10 Plus 5G — and you'll get $750 in credits for a second device spread out over 24 months. That's the cost of a Galaxy S10e, though you can apply the credit to a different Samsung phone.View Deal

We mention the Galaxy S10e, because $750 is exactly what you'd pay for the entry level model in Samsung's Galaxy S10 lineup. But you could apply that $750 credit to other Samsung phones if you'd prefer.

Still, as we found in our Galaxy S10e review, you're not sacrificing too much when you opt for Samsung's least expensive smartphone. While the S10e only has two rear cameras and lacks the in-display fingerprint sensor found on other S10 models, you still get a powerful Snapdragon 855 processor and a compact design. It's our favorite small phone, in fact.

To get that $750 credit on a new Samsung phone, you have to buy any Galaxy S10 model or the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus or Note 10 Plus 5G at Verizon.

Verizon's Pixel 4 deal works the same way. Buy a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL and you'll get an $800 credit — which just happens to be the cost of a second Pixel 4. Once again, that credit is spread out on your bill over 24 months, and you've got to open a new line of data on an unlimited plan.

Pixel 4: Free with $800 credits @ Verizon

Buy a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL and Verizon will give you $800 in credits spread over 24 months to buy a second Pixel phone. Those credits would cover the cost of a second Pixel 4.View Deal

While we think the Pixel 4 XL is the better of Google's new phones because of its longer battery life, our Pixel 4 review found that Google's 5.7-inch phone still offers a class-leading camera while also sporting a screen with a 90-Hz refresh rate. We like the software improvements Google packed into the new Pixel, too.

Verizon's free phones are just part of the onrush of offers we're seeing as Black Friday deals heat up in advance of the holidays next week.