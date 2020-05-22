Forget Google Pixel 4a: The Pixel 3a just crashed to lowest price ever

The Pixel 4a might be on the horizon, but the Pixel 3a is still a fantastic phone, and one you should consider if you can get it for a good price — like these deals from Amazon and B&H, which slash 30% off both variants of Google's baby Pixel.

Amazon is offering the unlocked 5.6-inch Pixel 3a for $279 right now. That's $120 off that device's $399 MSRP, and the lowest we've ever seen for it.

Google Pixel 3a: Was $399 now $279 @ Amazon

Google's midrange phone is currently available for $120 off at Amazon. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the unlocked version of the Pixel 3a.View Deal

The Pixel 3a features a capable Snapdragon 670 processor, colorful OLED display and a 12.2-megapixel rear camera that can pull off many of the same photography tricks as the newer, more premium Pixel 4, like Night Sight and Portrait Mode. Alongside the new iPhone SE, it's simply one of the best camera phones you can buy under $400. However, at $279, it's nothing short of a steal — especially when you can take it to any carrier of your choosing.

But what if you'd rather have the larger Pixel 3a XL, which has the same great performance, camera and processor, but a bigger 6-inch display and higher-capacity battery? Fortunately, B&H is offering the unlocked Pixel 3a XL for $319, making for a $160 discount off the normal price of that model.

Google Pixel 3a XL: Was $479 now $319 @ B&H

If you like the Pixel 3a but need a bigger phone, the Pixel 3a XL is going for an even better discount, at $160 off, right now from B&H.View Deal

It's worth noting that Amazon has that same deal going for the Pixel 3a XL as well, but only for the Just Black color (the other colors are back-ordered, with no discount listed). Meanwhile, B&H's offers extend to all three of the Pixel 3a and 3a XL's colors. That's pretty convenient, considering the Pixel 3a comes in some interesting shades. Our personal favorite — and one of the models we reviewed — is Purple-ish, which is trimmed with an eye-catching fluorescent lime-green power button.

Both Pixel 3a variants finish near the top of our lists of the best cheap phones and best Android phones on the market, offering far superior software and photography than you'd ever typically get within this price range. Unlike other cheap Android handsets, they sport a clean and always up-to-date installation of Android 10 and benefit from three years of updates, which is about three times longer than most budget phone makers support their devices for.

The Pixel 3a might not have the new iPhone SE's blistering-fast A13 Bionic processor, but Google's phones have other useful exclusive perks. Aside from their aforementioned OLED screens and photography tricks, these Pixels offer 3.5-millimeter headphone jacks, which you won't find in Apple's latest cheap iPhone. They also charge up more quickly, thanks to included 18-watt adapters.

Normally, we'd tell you to steer clear of either Pixel 3a device, simply because the Pixel 4a has been tipped to launch in mid-July. But that phone could cost $349 new, and the 3a is already so excellent, it's hard to believe the successor will truly be $100 or so better. Also, rumor has it Google will not be building a Pixel 4a XL, making this your last chance to get a big phone from the company at an affordable price. If you want the absolute best bang for the least amount of buck in smartphones right now, you can't do better than these propositions from Amazon and B&H.