Dell Black Friday deals — sales to expect in 2021

Dell Black Friday deals will be here before you know it. As one of the biggest PC manufacturers around, Dell has a wide range of laptops, desktops, and monitors to offer. And while many of these can be found on sale throughout the year, Black Friday deals tend to offer the biggest price cuts.

So we're looking at last year's Dell Black Friday deals to predict what we can expect from 2021. Alternatively, if you can't wait till November, we're also listing some of the best Dell laptop sales you can get now.

Dell Black Friday deals — what to expect

XPS: Dell's XPS laptops are among the best laptops we've reviewed. Stylish, powerful, and versatile — year after year the XPS 13 sets the standard for Windows laptops. Last year, Dell Black Friday deals slashed the price of the XPS 13 down to just $661. It was the base model, but an absolute steal for anyone who needed a mainstream laptop. Given that the XPS 13 is on sale for $685 now, it's possible we'll see even lower prices on Black Friday. Meanwhile, expect the the pricier XPS 15 to drop to around $999.

Inspiron: If you're looking for a mainstream laptop under $499, Dell's Inspiron line is for you. Expect prices for a mainstream machine to hit under $399. It'll include all the basics like a 1080p LCD, Core i5 CPU, and a 256GB SSD.

Alienware: Gamers looking for max horsepower will want to turn to Dell's Alienware line. Expect to see prices start from $1,099 with discounts that will take from 15% to 20% off current prices. Likewise, Alienware gaming monitors will dip below $999 and could see discounts of up to $350 off. For instance, last year the Alienware 34-inch curved monitor dropped to $839 (down from its regular price of $1,520).

Dell Black Friday deals — best sales now