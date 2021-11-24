Black Friday Google Pixel 6 deal is so good we can barely believe it

It's not often we see Black Friday deals on brand-new tech, but it does happen from time to time. Case in point, a Google Pixel 6 deal that's so good it has us wondering whether someone made a mistake or not.

Right now, the Google Pixel 6 for just £27 a month at iD Mobile and £19 upfront with the code IDM10OFF . That includes unlimited minutes, texts and data on a 24-month contract, which is a phenomenally good deal.

Save a bundle on the new Google Pixel 6 at iD Mobile, who wants just £27 a month for Google's latest handset. That's a two year contract with unlimited calls, texts and data. You can also use the code iD10OFF to knock £10 off the £29 upfront charge.

In total you'll be paying £667 over the course of the contract. Considering the Google Pixel 6 alone costs £599, it means all your allowances are bundled in for just £68, or £2.83 a month. And that's for unlimited data, via the Three network.

Naturally the Pixel 6 is one of the best phones of the year, and comes packing the Tensor chip — Google’s first in-house chip that’s been built for machine learning and AI. On top of this you have excellent camera and computational photography, photo-editing abilities and Android 12 right out of the box.

Sadly, the Pixel 6’s battery doesn’t fare so well with 5G switched on, and it lacks the fancier features you’d get in the Pixel 6 Pro. There’s no telephoto lens or 120Hz display, for instance. But you would have to pay £300 more for the privilege.

But considering how new the Pixel 6 is, this deal is certainly worth considering. Of course it’s far from the only deal available, so be sure to check out our list of the best Black Friday deals currently available in the U.K.