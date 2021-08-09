Apple back to school deals — $100 off iPads, MacBook Air and more

Apple back to school deals are heating up this week. From the iPad to the Mac mini, retailers are taking hundreds off some of Apple's best gear.

For instance, right now Amazon is taking $100 off Apple's new iPad Pro 2021 tablets. Meanwhile, Best Buy has the Editor's Choice MacBook Air on sale from $899. If you need a new iPhone for the fall, mobile carriers are taking up to $1,200 off the current-gen iPhone 12 family.

These are just some of this week's best Apple back to school deals we're seeing. Looking for more sales? Make sure to check out our back to school sales coverage and best Apple deals guide for more discounts.

Best Apple back to school deals

iPads

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Cheapest iPad: Apple's entry-level iPad is perfect for anyone. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. Amazon has has the 32GB model on sale for $299, which is the cheapest iPad available right now. (The 128GB model is also on sale for $395). View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

The iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Right now it's at its lowest price ever. (If you don't see the sale price, try choosing different color models).View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The new 11-inch iPad Pro sports Apple's M1 CPU for record-breaking speed and performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. Amazon is taking $100 off the base model, which makes this one of the best Apple back to school deals you'll find.View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

Apple's top of the line iPad just got a massive price cut. For a limited time, Amazon has the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet on sale for $999. That's $100 off and its cheapest price ever. It features a stunning 12.9-inch mini LED display (2732 x 2048) with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. The new Apple M1 CPU also makes it the fastest iPad ever. View Deal

AirPods

AirPods: was $159 now $113 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $113. That's one of the best Apple back to school deals you'll find this week and $6 cheaper than they were last month. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $189. That's $59 off and the lowest price right now. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. This one of the best prices we've seen all year. Walmart offers the same price. View Deal

AirPods Max: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. Amazon has the AirPods Max on sale for $499, although they were as cheap as $454 last month. View Deal

Macs

Apple Mac Mini M1: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

The new Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it's an amazing machine and now at one of its lowest prices ever. It features Apple's M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

The new MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The new M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Best Buy has it on sale for $899.99. However, students can sign up for Best Buy's free student newsletter to receive a promo code that drops the price further to $799.99. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The 512GB model is also on sale for $1,099 or $999 with the student discount. Amazon has it on sale for $899.View Deal

MacBook Pro (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops. Plus, you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. The base 256GB config is now on sale at Amazon, which is one of the best Apple deals we've seen for this laptop. (The 512GB model is $200 off).View Deal

Apple iMac 21.5" 4K: was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon

The iMac 4K is the best all-in-one for most users. It sports an amazing 4K display, 8th-gen 3.6GHz Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's on sale for $999, which is $299 off. View Deal

Apple Watch

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $319 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 CPU, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $319. It's one of the best Apple back to school deals you can get.View Deal