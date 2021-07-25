The 18 best PlayStation Now games

If you want to play the best PlayStation Now games, it's important to understand a few things about the platform first. PlayStation Now is arguably the most underrated streaming service on the gaming market today. Available on the PC, PS4 and PS5, it hosts more than 800 games, spanning the PS2, PS3 and PS4 eras. To play them, all you need is a decent Internet connection (at least 5 Mbps down, although more is better) and $5-10 per month to cover the subscription fee.

Still, with hundreds of titles from which to choose, knowing where to start can be a bit daunting. That's why the Tom's Guide staff has compiled a list of the best PlayStation Now games, from beloved Sony exclusives, to underrated third-party gems, and beyond. Whether you want to play intense action games, immersive RPGs or charming puzzle games, there's something here for you.

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Given how great games like Marvel’s Spider-Man and the Injustice series are, most players have forgotten that there was a time when licensed superhero games were truly, horribly bad. That all changed with Batman: Arkham Asylum by Rocksteady Studios. Fans finally received a game that made them feel like the caped crusader in an expansive Metroidvania-style prison. — Imad Khan

Bloodborne

Bloodborne was developer FromSoftware’s break from Dark Souls, even though both games share a lot of similarities. Bloodborne starts off as a Gothic horror adventure, with a Victorian-style setting, werewolves, silver bullets and people turning into beasts. But things soon take a darker turn, as the game becomes more of a Lovecraftian horror, which might leave you a bit queasy. Since Bloodborne is a FromSoftware game, it’s challenging; brutally so at some points. Like its high fantasy cousins, however, Bloodborne is also intensely satisfying when you beat that one boss (Orphan of Kos for me), or master the parry system. — Jordan Palmer

God of War (2005)

God of War (2018) is one of the best games from the PS4 era, and it wouldn’t have been possible without God of War (2005). This brutal action game casts you as Kratos: a Spartan general with twin chain-swords, and a huge grudge against Areas, the titular god of war. God of War won a lot of accolades for its balletic battle system and impressive set pieces, but the story here is pure Greek myth. There’s tragedy, betrayal and a sense that the gods are every bit as petty as the mortals whom they pretend to control. The ending suggests that God of War could have been a standalone title, but we’re glad it became a series. — Marshall Honorof

God of War (2018)

The 2018 reboot of God of War is arguably the best in the series, and one of my very favorite games. The Old Norse mythology setting is fantastic, the father-and-son tale is poignant and the combat has heft. But it’s the exploration in God of War that really grabs me. Rather than an expansive world, like that of Skyrim, God of War is more condensed. But it gives you so many nooks and crannies to explore, many of which tell you tales about the realms of Midgard, Alfheim, Helheim and more. These tales come from Mimir, a Norse sage who becomes Kratos’ companion in a rather unusual fashion. The game also sounds and looks incredible, especially on the PS5. My only concern is whether Santa Monica Studio could do even better in God of War: Ragnarok. — Roland Moore-Colyer

God of War: Ghost of Sparta

Most players associate the God of War series with either its original trilogy or its 2018 reboot. But one of the best God of War games actually came out on the beloved PSP. Ghost of Sparta, made by Ready at Dawn, is just as epic as any other God of War game. It was written by Cory Barlog, who also wrote and directed the 2018 title, and stars Elijah Wood as Deimos, Kratos’ younger brother. — Imad Khan

Guacamelee

Technically speaking, this game’s title is Guacamelee! One you play it, you’ll realize why the exclamation point is absolutely necessary. Guacamelee is a loud, bright, incredibly fun Metroidvania, with an art style inspired by Mexican folk art. You take control of Juan Aguacate: a simple agave farmer who becomes a magical masked luchador. His quest: to save his old friend Lupita from the clutches of the demonic Carlos Calaca. Guacamelee’s combat and exploration are both rife with creativity, from suplexing weakened foes, to transforming into a chicken as you squeeze through tight spaces. You’ll also explore both light and dark worlds, making the game feel twice as big. — Marshall Honorof

Horizon Zero Dawn

If you’ve not yet played Horizon Zero Dawn you’re missing out on one of the PS4’s best games. This vast open-world adventure has everything: sumptuous graphics that still look great today; engaging combat and well-balanced enemies; a fascinating game world; believable and well-drawn characters; and varied gameplay that constantly offers new mechanics. What really sets Horizon Zero Dawn apart, though, is its superb story.The game follows heroine Aloy from childhood to adulthood, as she explores a post-apocalyptic landscape inhabited by giant robotic beasts. It’ll stay with you long after you’ve finished playing. — Marc McLaren

Infamous

While some players believe that swinging through Manhattan in Marvel’s Spider-Man is the ideal mode of inner city transportation, let’s not overlook grinding on subway rails with electrical superpowers. In Infamous, players take on the role of Cole McGrath, and acquire electrical superpowers following a massive explosion in Empire City. The series does a great job of building a robust and varied open world, full of tricky puzzles, underground labyrinths and dangerous environments. — Imad Khan

The Last of Us

If you somehow never played The Last of Us, the beloved PS3 game, it's definitely time to get acquainted with Joel and Ellie. The two protagonists find themselves in a pretty dire post-apocalyptic version of the United States, and go on an epic road trip to possibly end the chaos that's beset the nation. Standing in their way, though, are hordes of transformed monsters (including the perfectly-named clickers, stalkers and bloaters), as well as other desperate humans. Excellent gameplay mechanics made The Last of Us fun, and its memorable story inspired the upcoming The Last of Us HBO show , which may have a bigger budget than even Game of Thrones. — Henry T. Casey

Limbo

Part side-scrolling platformer, part film noir and part dreamlike experience, Limbo achieves a lot with a minimalist palette. It’s a deceptively simple game. You guide a young boy through a nightmarish, monochrome landscape, in which death is never more than a few steps away. Virtually everything here can, and will, kill you. This is a world of precipitous drops, carnivorous plants, murky waters and so, so many jagged spikes. To survive, you’ll need dexterity, timing, brainpower and a lot of patience. But that just makes it all the more satisfying when you finally crack a puzzle and move on to the next one. It’s beautifully drawn, sounds fantastic and is short enough to finish in an evening. — Marc McLaren

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

Jumping into the Metal Gear Solid series without playing the first chapter (a PS1 classic) may be confusing, but the MGS games will leave you befuddled either way. So why not use your PS Now account to play some of the best games in the series in the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection? This compilation includes Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which is one of the best titles in this set of remastered ports. MGS maestro Hideo Kojima does what he does best in these games: serpentine storylines, bizarre boss battles and excellent set pieces. PS Now also has Metal Gear Solid 4, so take a look at that later. — Henry T. Casey

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is the game for anyone who’s ever wondered what it would be like to tranquilize a sheep, attach a rapidly inflated balloon to it, shoot it into the sky, collect it with a helicopter and return it to a private army HQ in an offshore oil rig. TPP mixes bizarre feats like this with a grounded military stealth game about infiltrating Russian military camps in 1980s Afghanistan. What makes the game utterly wonderful is that you can approach any mission in a multitude of ways. Do you sneak in at night, supported by a dog that can sniff out enemies, or rain death from above, in broad daylight, in a military helicopter? While TPP eschews the traditional MGS formula, it’s still full of enough Kojima weirdness to make it a must-try for any Snake fans. — Roland Moore-Colyer

Mirror’s Edge

Mirror’s Edge asks the question: What would a first-person parkour game look like? The answer involves vivid accent colors in an otherwise-drab world, comic book story sequences and a dystopian setting that would make any 1984 fan smile (or wince). Mirror's Edge is one of my favorite games of all time. You play as a Runner: a courier who ferries information to skirt an oppressive government and its strict control over the population. Mirror’s Edge pushes you to do better, get faster, find better ways of getting around the city rooftops. As the minimal story unfolds, you’ll be left wanting more. If I had to list a major flaw in Mirror’s Edge, it would be that the game is far too short. Its sequel/reboot, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, didn’t capture the same magic as the original. — Jordan Palmer

Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition

Look, I’m going to level with you: I’m not big on Mortal Kombat. But when HBO made a big deal out of the new Mortal Kombat film, I couldn’t help myself: I had to go back. I was curious to see how far MK had come since the ‘90s, and I’d heard that Netherrealm’s original 2011 Mortal Kombat reboot did a remarkably good job of retelling the original story from multiple perspectives. PS Now allows you to stream the Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition, with all the DLC included. It’s a great way to sample some of the series' signature tongue-in-cheek drama and debauched drubbings. After playing through it on PS Now I’m confident in my ability to beat the pants off any 13-year-old who wants to have a go. Plus, the Story Mode cutscenes are dripping with a cheesy charm that’s as good as (if not better than) any Mortal Kombat film on the market. — Alex Wawro

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

While Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart may be the best game on PS5, it’s actually not the best game in the series. That honor belongs to Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time, the conclusion to the Ratchet & Clank: Future trilogy on PS3. In this ambitious game, Ratchet and Clank attempt to stop recurring baddie Dr. Nefarious from taking over the Great Clock: a galactic apparatus that controls the flow of time. Things quickly spiral out of control, however (don’t they always?), and the two heroes wind up on separate paths, with both heroes confronting their complicated backstories. With tight gameplay, hilarious weapons and a heartfelt story, A Crack in Time is as good as this beloved franchise gets. — Marshall Honorof

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

The utterly charming Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo is 25 years old, but it’s not dated one jot. That’s partly because the version on PS Now is the HD Remix from 2007, with updated graphics and minor gameplay tweaks, but mostly due to the game being so darn wonderful in the first place. Combining elements of match-3 games and Tetris with a cutesy Street Fighter II skin, it’s one of the most addictive games you’ll ever play, particularly in local multiplayer matches. Oh, and the soundtrack is simply sublime. — Marc McLaren

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

If you want to know why people got so worked up about Cyberpunk 2077’s disastrous launch, you need look no further than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for answers. It doesn’t matter if you didn’t play the first two Witcher games; The Witcher 3 is a must-play for any fan of fantasy, open-world exploration, or the ability to run about, slicing open random monsters on a whim. Step into the boots of Geralt of Rivia, strap on your silver sword and hit the open road. Like many open-world RPGs, how you play is entirely up to you. But no matter what you do, you’re not likely to run out of adventures anytime soon. — Tom Pritchard

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Ten years ago, the Wolfenstein franchise was in a rut, and 2009’s mediocre sequel wasn’t going to help it escape. Cue Wolfenstein: The New Order in 2014, which turned the franchise on its head by jumping past World War II and into the ‘60s. The Nazis may have won the war in this alternate-history game, but the fight is still not over — especially once protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz gets back into the action. The best part about New Order is that it maintains a lot of the casual ridiculousness that made the Wolfenstein series so popular in the first place. You also have the freedom to play in a way that best suits you, be that stealthily or with guns blazing. Either way, there are lots of Nazis to kill, and who doesn’t love killing Nazis? — Tom Pritchard