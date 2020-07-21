Best Netflix shows: 59 great TV series to binge watch right now (July 2020)

The best Netflix shows have helped all of us stay distracted during this summer of streaming, providing a welcome series of mini vacations. And even if you think you've seen everything Netflix has to offer as you've spent so many months at home, but there's always something else to binge.

Netflix is one of the top streaming services because of its seemingly endless vault, creating a never-ending string of new titles to add to this list of the best shows on Netflix right now. Some shows, such as Ozark, have gotten a lot better since their launch, and belong right besides out-of-the-gate hits like the rebooted The Baby-Sitters Club and the iconic true crime series Unsolved Mysteries.

In terms of what's next, check out our new on Netflix guide to see the service's offerings for the next month (Umbrella Academy season 2 is just around the corner!). Plus our Netflix hidden gems list is a great place to find shows and movies you may have missed.

The 59 best Netflix shows and TV series right now:

Hannibal

(Image credit: NBC)

Detective Will Graham becomes obsessed with Dr. Hannibal Lecter, but is somehow unaware of the monstrosities that the good doctor is cooking up when he's not around. Yes, somehow, this beautifully shot -- and quite gory -- drama was on NBC, where it had a small but dedicated audience. Now that it's on Netflix, it's getting a second life with first-time watchers.

Cast: Hugh Dancy, Mads Mikkelsen, Gillian Anderson, Laurence Fishburne

Seasons: 3

Year: 2013–2015

Genre: Thriller / Crime drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Unsolved Mysteries

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s reboot of the classic true crime docuseries puts a slick spin on the original. The narration may be gone, but the new episodes still tell fascinating, spine-tingling tales of missing persons, murder and even UFO sightings. In the new Unsolved Mysteries, each episode focuses on one case, which makes the narrative more compelling and the characters more fleshed-out. But warning: You may have trouble sleeping — either because you’re so creeped out or you fall down a Reddit theory hole.

Cast: N/A

Seasons: 1 (6 episodes available now, 6 coming later this year)

Year: 2020-present

Genre: True crime documentary

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

Dark

(Image credit: Netflix)

At its end, Netflix's Dark -- a puzzling drama that rewards close watching -- is now complete and a highly recommendable series to watch. It focuses on a story of two children that go missing in a small German town known as Winden. Dark is commended for how it built up momentum -- instead of watching it dissolve like some show that started off hot and ended poorly (Hi, LOST).

Cast: Louis Hofmann, Maja Schöne, Oliver Masucci

Seasons: 3

Year: 2017–2020

Genre: Crime/Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

The Baby-Sitters Club

(Image credit: Netflix)

This long-awaited series adaptation of the much loved YA book series is sweet, positive, heartwarming — without being cloying or mushy. It takes the familiar story of a group of young teens who start a babysitting service and adds modern elements like social media and smartphones. But the essential themes remain the same: friendship, compassion, loyalty, forgiveness and understanding.

Cast: Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph

Seasons: 1 (10 episodes)

Year: 2020 (ongoing)

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Dating Around

(Image credit: Netflix)

The dating show genre has gotten kind of stale and predictable. Dating Around puts a refreshing twist on the formula: each episode centers on one singleton who goes on five blind dates, edited to look as if they're happening concurrently, so you watch all of them go through the various stages

Cast: Justin Bigting, Ben Samuel, Deva Mahal

Seasons: 2

Year: 2019–2020 (ongoing)

Genre: Reality TV

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Avatar the Last Airbender

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Avatar the Last Airbender arrived on Netflix with a ton of hype, instantly cementing itself as one of the best Netflix series. It follows the adventures of Aang, a tween destined to become the “Avatar” — a magical martial artist who can manipulate all four classical elements.

Cast: Zach Tyler, Mae Whitman, Jack De Sena

Seasons: 3

Year: 2005–2008

Genre: Animated action/adventure

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Never Have I Ever

(Image credit: Netflix)

This funny, sharp, heartwarming coming-of-age dramedy is what we need right now. Co-created by Mindy Kaling and inspired by her own upbringing, Never Have I Ever focuses on the very charming Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an Indian-American high school sophomore who’s trying to have a normal American teen experience.

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Ramona Young

Seasons: 1 (10 episodes)

Year: 2020 (ongoing)

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Community

(Image credit: Neil Jacobs/NBC)

Community is the product of Dan Harmon (Rick & Morty), and focuses on a study group at Greendale Community College that's founded by the slacker lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale), who is disbarred from practicing law and trying to get laid. Allison Brie and Donald Glover thrive as Annie and Troy. Community is not just one of the best shows on Netflix right now, it's one of the best sitcoms of its generation.

Cast: Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover

Seasons: 6

Year: 2009–2015

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Dear White People

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

If you've wondered where the hilarious satire has gone, you may have let Dear White People fly under your radar. The series focuses on race relations in America, providing view points from a college campus that has a terrible history and is still not where it should be yet — much like this country itself.

Cast: Tyler James Williams, Tessa Thompson, Dennis Haysbert

Seasons: 3

Year: 2017–2020 (ongoing)

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Ozark

(Image credit: Steve Deitl/Netflix)

For us, at first, Ozark suffered from what I like to call "Didn't we just watch this?" Syndrome. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star as "Marty" and Wendy Byrde, who get into the dark, seedy underworld to make ends meet. While early reviews were mixed, season 3 gives a giant stage for Laura Linney to thrive on screen.

Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner

Seasons: 3

Year: 2017–2020 (ongoing)

Genre: Crime drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tiger King centers on a wildcat collector known as Joe Exotic, an extremely outlandish character who runs a private zoo filled with tigers, who loathes his nemesis, Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist he allegedly put a hit out on. Too addictive to put down, Tiger King is one of the best shows to watch on Netflix if you don't know the phrase "guilty pleasure."

Cast: Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin

Seasons: 1 (8 episodes, including a reunion/aftershow)

Year: 2020

Genre: Documentary

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Love Is Blind

(Image credit: Netflix)

Not all of the best Netflix series are high-brow, award-winning fare. This buzzy dating reality show is the love child of The Bachelor and Married at First Sight. Fifteen men and 15 women go on dates with each other to find their match -- sight unseen. You'll find yourself addicted to following the engaged couples up to their tense weddings.

Cast: Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey (hosts)

Seasons: 1 (10 episodes)

Year: 2020

Genre: Reality TV

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Schitt's Creek

(Image credit: Pop TV)

Take Arrested Development, subtract the nihilism, and add characters who are actually endearing, and you get Schitt's Creek. It took a similar premise — rich family loses their fortune — but actually managed to create characters you'll root for, including two played by its father and son team of Eugene and Dan Levy.

Cast: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy

Seasons: 5

Year: 2015–2020

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

The Witcher

(Image credit: Katalin Vermes/Netflix)

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia: a roving monster hunter in a dark fantasy world. While Geralt wants nothing more than to ply his trade, he runs afoul of prejudiced townsfolk, ambitious wizards and even foreign royalty. We're already tracking The Witcher season 2 news to see what's next for one of the best Netflix series.

Cast: Henry Cavill, Joey Batey, Eamon Farren, Anya Chalotra

Seasons: 1 (8 episodes)

Year: 2019 (ongoing)

Genre: Action, drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%

You

(Image credit: Beth Dubber/Netflix)

It's time to meet You, your next guilty pleasure binge watch. A thrilling drama, You is the talk of social media these days thanks to how much the show plays with our own addictions to Instagram and other apps. It focuses on a bookstore manager named Joe, who falls in love with/stalks the heck out of Beck (Elizabeth Lail), a grad student.

Cast: Victoria Pedretti, Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail

Seasons: 2

Year: 2018–2020 (ongoing)

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Riverdale

(Image credit: The CW)

Somehow, Riverdale defied expectations of audiences with reboot fatigue, and became a cult sensation during its first season. That section of episodes mixed high school drama with a noiry murder mystery (think Veronica Mars with a campy vibe), and then the second season added a cult, the Gargoyle King.

Cast: KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart

Seasons: 4

Year: 2017–2020 (ongoing)

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Sex Education

(Image credit: Sam Taylor/Netflix)

Yes, somehow we're still getting great shows about pubescent life. Gillian Anderson and a cast of excellent young actors shake up the format, with the former Scully co-starring as the Dr. Jean F. Milburn, a sex therapist and mother of Otis, who's only surviving a sexually-charged high school with the help of his friends.

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa

Seasons: 2

Year: 2019–2020 (ongoing)

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

American Horror Story

(Image credit: Michele K. Short/FX)

Black Mirror isn't the only anthology series out here that's gonna scare the heck out of you. American Horror Story, the product of show-runners Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk (Glee, Nip/Tuck), spends each season terrorizing audiences with the terrible things that men and women can do to each other, over American history.

Cast: Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Kathy Bates

Seasons: 8

Year: 2011–2020 (ongoing)

Genre: Horror drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Big Mouth

(Image credit: Netflix)

Don't sleep on Big Mouth. Born from the mind of comedian Nick Kroll (The League) and his cohorts, this raunchy animated series stands out by actually creating fuller, more fleshed-out characters than South Park ever did. Oh, and it even takes time to educate audiences on depression and other major issues.

Cast: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Gina Rodriguez

Seasons: 3

Year: 2017–2019 (ongoing)

Genre: Raunchy comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Queer Eye

(Image credit: Christopher Smith/Netflix)

It's practically too perfect that a makeover show got a makeover, and became one of the best reality programs on TV, but that's where we stand with Queer Eye. And while Bobby, Jonathan and Tan all get a lot of credit, there's entertaining moments from Antoni and Karamo, whose contributions are often debatable.

Cast: Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France

Seasons: 5

Year: 2018–2020 (ongoing)

Genre: Reality TV

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Russian Doll

(Image credit: Netflix)

The first thing you should know is that Russian Doll is the funny and emotional the series that Natasha Lyonne (its star, co-creator, writer, and director) has long since deserved, as she's spent most of her career as a co-star and not a lead. Its twisting, tricky premise is so good that we won't say anything else. Russian Doll's originality makes it one of the best shows to watch on Netflix.

Cast: Natasha Lyonne, Greta Lee, Yul Vázquez

Seasons: 1 (8 episodes)

Year: 2019

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Love, Death & Robots

(Image credit: Netflix)

What if you took the dystopic futurism of Black Mirror, but made it slightly less depressing and animated it? You'd get David Fincher's new Love, Death & Robots, a new Netflix original anthology series that's comprised of 18 episodes that run about 15 minutes a piece.

Cast: Topher Grace, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Gary Cole

Seasons: 1 (18 episodes)

Year: 2019

Genre: Sci-fi

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Halt and Catch Fire

(Image credit: Bob Mahoney/AMC)

A fictional version of the dawn of the personal computer era doesn't sound like a must-watch, but Halt and Catch Fire is one of the best Netflix series thanks to fantastic acting and tightly-written dialogue. Seen as the under-appreciated sleeper hit of AMC (it came out alongside Breaking Bad and Mad Men).

Cast: Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy, Mackenzie Davis

Seasons: 4

Year: 2014–2017

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Supergirl

(Image credit: The CW)

The cure for Zack Snyder's dour and gritty murderverse of DCEU movies, Supergirl tells the tale of Kara Danvers, a plucky employee of the CatCo media empire. Of course, Kara's got something in common with her cousin Clark Kent, as her real name is Kara Zor-El.

Cast: Melissa Benoist, Calista Flockhart, Mehcad Brooks

Seasons: 5

Year: 2015–2020 (ongoing)

Genre: Comic book drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Critics are raving about this new sketch comedy series from Tim Robinson (Detroiters), which pushes cringe-comedy to new heights. His characters manage to stretch jokes out far longer than you'd expect, and the show's tone is so over-the-top that you'll find yourself laughing so hard you'll need a chance to pause and breathe.

Cast: Tim Robinson, Andy Samberg, Ashleigh Nicole Johnson

Seasons: 1 (6 episodes)

Year: 2019 (ongoing)

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Grace and Frankie

(Image credit: Ali Goldstein/Netflix)

An excellent odd-couple comedy, Grace and Frankie gives Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin starring roles with a lot of great one-liners. The series begins with a life-shattering moment as Frankie and Grace (Tomlin and Fonda) discover that their husbands are leaving them. Soon, the natural enemies slowly become friends.

Cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen

Seasons: 6

Year: 2015–2020 (ongoing)

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Mindhunter

(Image credit: Netflix)

Thought we had enough crime dramas? Think again. Mindhunter brought cinema-quality visuals and strong character development to the genre, and took us back in crime to the 1970s as police began to track serial killers. Excellent acting and moody writing help make it one of the best Netflix series.

Cast: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv

Seasons: 2

Year: 2017–2019 (ongoing)

Genre: Crime drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

The Great British Baking Show

(Image credit: Netflix)

Competitive reality TV doesn't have to be a backstabbing mess. The Great British Baking Show (which is called The Great British Bake Off when it originally airs in the U.K.) subverts that trend with contestants who have a surprising amount of camaraderie as they produce plentiful amounts of pastries and cakes.

Cast: Anna Beattie, Richard McKerrow, Letty Kavanagh

Seasons: 7

Year: 2010–2020 (ongoing)

Genre: Cooking reality TV

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Peaky Blinders

(Image credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix)

The first five seasons of Peaky Blinders has spanned a decade of crime drama in Birmingham, England. The series, driven by Cillian Murphy (28 Days Later) starring as the upwardly criminal Tommy Shelby, started off slow but currently moves at a breakneck pace.

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Tom Harper, Iddo Goldberg

Seasons: 5

Year: 2013–2019 (ongoing)

Genre: Crime drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Retro feels powers, activate! (Image credit: Netflix)

For once, a modernized update isn't a lifeless, gritty reboot, as She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is the best new animated series on Netflix and a ton of fun. Sure, it might start in a dark place — as protagonists Adora and Catra did grow up as orphaned child soldiers — but it doesn't live in that despair.

Cast: Aimee Carrero, Amanda Michalka, Marcus Scribner

Seasons: 5

Year: 2018–2020

Genre: Animated adventure

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

(Image credit: Dean Buscher/Netflix)

What if you took everything people love about the hit show Riverdale, but added horror sensibilities and made it funnier? That's what you get with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which has an excellent lead in Kiernan Shipka. Yes, Sally Draper's taking everything she learned on Mad Men and bringing it to a weirder world.

Cast: Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Chance Perdomo

Seasons: 3

Year: 2018–2020

Genre: Drama/Fantasy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Salt Fat Acid Heat

(Image credit: Netflix)

This series adapts chef Samin Nosrat best-selling book into a joyous adventure breaking down the essential elements of great-tasting food. Not only does the beautifully-shot show encourage audiences to believe in their ability to cook, but it educates audiences on the cultures that spawned these culinary marvels. Salt Fat Acid Heat is one of the best shows to watch on Netflix to improve your kitchen prowess.

Cast: Samin Nosrat

Seasons: 1 (4 parts)

Year: 2018

Genre: Cooking docuseries

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Tuca & Bertie

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tuca & Bertie provided an animated take on the complications of adult friendships. A proper successor to Broad City, the show centers around a brash toucan named Tuca (voiced by Tiffany Haddish) and the anxiety-riddled songbird named Bertie (Ali Wong), who meet through living in the same apartment building. Tuca & Bertie is one of the best shows on Netflix right now, and I say "right now" because we're not sure if Tuca & Bertie will wind up with Rick and Morty on HBO Max, as S2 is picked up by Adult Swim.

Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun

Seasons: 1 (10 episodes)

Year: 2019

Genre: Animated comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Glow

(Image credit: Erica Parise/Netflix)

Women's wrestling — heck, all pro wrestling — has historically been laughed at, and called a side-show. Netflix original Glow looks to flip the script on how this predetermined spectacle is viewed, by showing how a group of misfit actors and wanna-be celebrities went from nobodies to superstardom.

Cast: Alison Brie, Marc Maron, Betty Gilpin

Seasons: 3

Year: 2017

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

The Office (U.S.)

(Image credit: NBC)

Every day, somebody's born who hasn't seen The Dundees yet. Whether that's the greatest episode of the American adaptation or not is something we can argue about 'til the beets at Schrute Farms ripen, but it's hard to argue the significance of this series in the cultural landscape.

Cast: Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski

Seasons: 9

Year: 2005–2012

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Stranger Things

(Image credit: Netflix)

One of the biggest and best Netflix shows takes audiences to Hawkins, Indiana for the retro adventures of Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Will, Max and Eleven, who keep finding themselves in the center of supernatural predicaments. Laugh at the dry wit of police chief Jim Hopper, find the joy in Winona Ryder's over-the-top performance. One of the best shows to watch on Netflix ever, we're so enamored with Stranger Things that we're already wondering about its fourth season.

Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown

Seasons: 3

Year: 2016–2019 (ongoing)

Genre: Drama/Fantasy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

The Good Place

(Image credit: Colleen Hayes/NBC)

What if you woke up in heaven, but knew you didn't deserve to be there, and had to hide your imperfections? That case of impostor syndrome is at the root of the critically-praised The Good Place, which has crackling chemistry, sharp and clever jokes and an existential education that make it is one of the best Netflix shows.

Cast: Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper

Seasons: 3

Year: 2016–2020

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Master of None

(Image credit: Netflix/Universal Television )

While Aziz Ansari got famous for being a tonedeaf wanna-be lothario on Parks & Rec, his Netflix original series takes a much more grounded approach at the insanity that is dating in the era of apps. The series has brought Dev and his friend Arnold (Eric Wareheim) from New York to Italy, to repeated success.

Cast: Aziz Ansari, H. Jon Benjamin, Eric Wareheim

Seasons: 2

Year: 2015–2017

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

The Crown

(Image credit: Netflix)

Claire Foy and Matt Smith (Doctor Who) garnered praise from critics and audiences alike for their portrayals of Queen Elizabeth II and Philip the Duke of Edinburgh in the first two seasons of The Crown that made it a must for our list of best Netflix shows.

Cast: Olivia Colman, Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby

Seasons: 3

Year: 2016–2019 (ongoing)

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Marvel's Jessica Jones

(Image credit: Myles Aronowitz/Netflix)

Even superheroes can fall for the wrong man. Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) works as a private eye, but her full-time profession might as well be "alcoholic" after an abusive relationship with a manipulative supervillain known as the Purple Man (David Tennant).

Cast: Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, David Tennant

Seasons: 3

Year: 2015–2019

Genre: Action/Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Marvel's Daredevil

(Image credit: Netflix)

Daredevil represented the dark side of the Marvel movies. While the Avengers take down supervillains and win glory, it's folks like Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) who fight for the little guy. Lawyer by day and masked crime-fighter Daredevil by night, Murdock takes on dirty cops, murderous vigilantes and even mystical ninjas.

Cast: Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll

Seasons: 3

Year: 2015–2018

Genre: Action/Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

(Image credit: Greg Gagne/The CW)

Musical comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend stars Rachel Bloom as Rebecca Nora Bunch: a NY lawyer who moves to California, only to find her first love living nearby. The songs aren't just hilarious, they have real emotional depth, turning what seems like a silly rom-com much more and making this one of the best Netflix shows.

Cast: Rachel Bloom, Santino Fontana, Michael McDonald

Seasons: 4

Year: 2015–2019

Genre: Musical comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Better Call Saul

(Image credit: AMC)

Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul focuses on slick, shady lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). Both sequel and prequel to the show that inspired it, Better Call Saul reveals Saul's sordid past as two-bit con man Jimmy McGill. It's not easy to stand up to the excellence of Breaking Bad, but Better Call Saul perhaps exceeds it.

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Michael McKean, Jonathan Banks

Seasons: 4

Year: 2015–2020 (ongoing)

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Arrested Development

(Image credit: Saeed Adyani/Netflix)

We all love to see rich people fall, and Arrested Development scratched this itch well, while showing us how dumb the 1% can be. Of course, you might find a way to sympathise with Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman) and his son George Michael Bluth (Michael Cera), who are trying their best to fix the business. Arrested Development is inarguably one of the best shows to watch on Netflix, provided you stop after season 3.

Cast: Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jessica Walter, Jeffrey Tambor

Seasons: 5

Year: 2003–2006; 2013–2019

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

BoJack Horseman

(Image credit: Netflix)

BoJack Horseman is a hilarious and profound meditation on the nature of depression that just happens to be about an anthropomorphic horse. BoJack (Will Arnett) is a washed-up Hollywood TV star with plenty of money but no real goals or joy left in his life.

Cast: Will Arnett, Aaron Paul, Amy Sedaris

Seasons: 6 (plus a Christmas special)

Year: 2014–2020

Genre: Animated comedy/drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Portlandia

(Image credit: Danielle Mathias/IFC)

If you don't know where "the spirit of the 90's is alive," then you should take a detour to Portlandia. In this sketch-comedy series, SNL alum Fred Armisen and Sleater-Kinney's Carrie Brownstein spent 8 years poking fun at the culture of Portland, Ore, where eccentricity gets pushed beyond all reasonable boundaries.

Cast: Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein, Chloë Sevigny

Seasons: 8

Year: 2011–2020

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Orange Is the New Black

(Image credit: Netflix)

Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) realizes she can't escape the mistakes of her past when she winds up in a minimum-security women's prison on a drug smuggling charge. Granted, it's not all bad, as she befriends the quirky inmates and reflects on the bizarre backstory that brought her there.

Cast: Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Kate Mulgrew

Seasons: 7

Year: 2013–2019

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

House of Cards

(Image credit: Nathaniel E. Bell/Netflix)

A remake of the popular UK series of the same name, House of Cards is all about the inner workings of federal politics and just how dirty and deceitful they can get. Kevin Spacey stars as Frank Underwood: an amoral American congressman who will do absolutely anything to gain political power.

Cast: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Sebastian Arcelus

Seasons: 6

Year: 2013–2018

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Black Mirror

(Image credit: Netflix)

Black Mirror plays with all of our worst fears about technology and privacy. While its first episode, the sexually explicit "The National Anthem" pushed at social networks, later episodes — such as "Fifty Million Merits" and "White Christmas" — rip apart future advances in in-app purchases, reality TV and privacy filters.

Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard, Alice Eve, Michael Kelly

Seasons: 5

Year: 2011–2019 (ongoing)

Genre: Drama/Sci-Fi

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Sherlock

(Image credit: Robert Viglasky/Harstwood Films for Masterpiece)

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective comes to life when Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman) returns from a tour of duty in Afghanistan. He then takes a room with the brilliant but antisocial Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch). Chemistry and intricate plotting make Sherlock one of the best Netflix shows of all time.

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Rupert Graves

Seasons: 4

Year: 2010–2017

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Parks and Recreation

(Image credit: Colleen Hayes/NBC)

Perpetually chipper and driven, even in the face of her supremely apathetic co-workers, Leslie Knope's desire in life is to keep the parks in suburban Pawnee, Indiana, running in ship shape. A little rough out the gate, by season 2 Parks and Rec is inarguably one of the best Netflix series.

Cast: Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari

Seasons: 7

Year: 2009–2015

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Breaking Bad

(Image credit: Ursula Coyote/AMC)

Breaking Bad is a story about disease, drugs, family, profit, power and much, much more. High school chemistry teacher Walter White needs money for his cancer treatment, and realizes he can profit from scientific know-how by cooking meth. Breaking Bad is not just one of the best Netflix shows, but one of the top series ever.

Cast: Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari

Seasons: 5

Year: 2008–2013

Genre: Drama/Crime

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Skins

(Image credit: E4)

If you're looking for another great teen drama, check out Skins, a hit series from across the pond. The show's early seasons shocked many, by showing risque view of youth culture that many fear. Later seasons may not have kept us all on the hook, but continued to push the envelope.

Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Kaya Scodelario, Dev Patel, Hannah Murray

Seasons: 7

Year: 2007–2013

Genre: Teen drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: n/a

The IT Crowd

(Image credit: Channel 4 UK)

If you've ever tried to explain a simple piece of technology to someone who just doesn't get it, you know how Roy Trenneman and Maurice Moss feel. On The IT Crowd, the two best friends work in the IT department of a big company under their clueless boss, Jen Barber, with hilariously bad results.

Cast: Chris O'Dowd, Richard Ayoade, Katherine Parkinson

Seasons: 5

Year: 2006–2013

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Supernatural

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW)

Now the longest-running American fantasy series of all time, Supernatural is the story of Sam and Dean Winchester. This pair of brothers fights the paranormal, and battles both heaven and hell for a living. There's an argument to be made that their '67 Chevy Impala is the true star of the show.

Cast: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Seasons: 15

Year: 2005–2020

Genre: Fantasy drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

The West Wing

(Image credit: Getty)

Being the president of the United States is arguably the toughest job in the world, unless you’ve got some good friends. In The West Wing, President Josiah Bartlett (Martin Sheen) and his affable senior staff confront problems both great and small, which concern both the American public and their own lives.

Cast: Martin Sheen, John Spencer, Steve Ryan

Seasons: 7

Year: 1999–2006

Genre: Political drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Twin Peaks

(Image credit: Mark Seliger/Capital Cities/ABC)

Who killed Laura Palmer? This mystery lies at the heart of Twin Peaks, a small-town drama from visionary filmmaker David Lynch. Kyle MacLachlan plays FBI investigator Dale Cooper, who's brought in to investigate. One of the best Netflix shows you can watch, Twin Peaks is clever and eerie, and features Lynch's humor and surrealism.

Cast: Kyle MacLachlan, Madchen Amick, Ray Wise, Sherilyn Fenn

Seasons: 2

Year: 1990–1991

Genre: Drama/Crime

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Star Trek

(Image credit: Copyright Paramount/Everett Collection)

Join Capt. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the starship Enterprise as they boldly go where no man has gone before. Star Trek is a groundbreaking science-fiction adventure that had profound things to say about such concepts as exploration, war, racism and cultural differences.

Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Celia Lovsky

Seasons: 3

Year: 1990–1991

Genre: Sci-fi

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

The Twilight Zone

(Image credit: CBS)

Love Black Mirror? Take a look at the series inspired it. Yes, Netflix is streaming The Twilight Zone, the original TV series with seriously thrilling stories, introduced by the stern Rod Serling. Must-see episodes include the shocking and tragic "Eye of The Beholder," which has been referenced in popular culture for decades.

Cast: Rod Serling, John Anderson

Seasons: 4

Year: 1959–1964

Genre: Fantasy/Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%