Best dehumidifiers 2020

High humidity levels in your basement and laundry room and throughout your home (if you live in a really wet climate) may increase the risk of mold, mildew, dust mites and more in your living space. This can cause problems for people with allergies.

Plus, dampness isn't pleasant. Even if you don't have health issues affected by humidity, you probably don't enjoy feeling sticky. The best dehumidifiers can help mitigate these concerns and make your space more comfortable.

Based on more than 10 hours of research, over 30 devices considered, and dozens of customer and expert reviews read, we've identified the best dehumidifiers for your home. Our top pick is the Frigidaire FFAP7033T1 for its convenient automatic pump, strong performance in testing and top-notch design. The GE APER70LW is not far behind.

If you are on a budget (or have a smaller space), we recommend the Frigidaire FAD301NWD , though the Frigidaire FFAD3033R1 is an even better choice if you can find it for a similar price. And if smart features matter to you, look into the Wi-Fi-enabled Frigidaire FGAC7044U1 , which gives you the option to sync remotely or via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

One thing to note: In 2019, the Department of Energy instituted new dehumidifier testing standards , meaning machines are now evaluated at lower temperatures, more in line with basement conditions, than they were previously.

As a result, some devices on our list may be phased out in the coming months (and possibly sold at a discount) as manufacturers adjust to the new procedure. We'll update these rankings as we get more information.

How we picked

To determine the best dehumidifiers on the market, we looked at the top picks from Wirecutter, Consumer Reports, the Good Housekeeping Institute and others, as well as top-selling and highly reviewed machines on Amazon, Best Buy and The Home Depot. We narrowed the list down to seven models based on features, price, efficiency and ease of use.

These are the best dehumidifiers right now

(Image credit: Frigidaire)

1. Frigidaire FFAP7033T1

The best dehumidifier overall

Capacity: 70 pints | Drainage: Pump | Energy Star certified: Yes | Humidity sensor: Yes | Frost sensor: Yes | Auto restart: Yes | Speeds: 3 | Warranty: 1 year

Solid performance in real-world tests

Actively pumps water from tank

Sleek look with user-friendly design elements

Tricky pump installation

The Frigidaire FFAP7033T1 is the best dehumidifier overall. It's one of only two devices on our list with an active pump, meaning you can send water to an elevated sink or out a window if you don't have a floor drain and don't want to go through the hassle of removing and emptying the bucket.

In Wirecutter tests , the Frigidaire FFAP7033T1 performed admirably, reducing the humidity in a Los Angeles bedroom-sized space from 72% to 58% in a half-hour. Consumer Reports found that the Frigidaire FFAP7033T1 did an "excellent job" removing water from the air in warmer spaces but noted that this dehumidifier may be less efficient in cooler temps.

What bumped the Frigidaire FFAP7033T1 above the other devices we considered is its design. It's sleek overall and has an attractive digital display, making it easy to see indicator lights and settings.

There are hooks for wrapping up the power cord when the machine sits right next to an outlet or when you want to store it away, and the filter is easily accessible for removal and cleaning. And while the device does come on casters for easy rolling, it also has a heavy-duty top handle for carrying down stairs.

All of this is why Wirecutter calls the Frigidaire FFAP7033T1 one of the "easiest dehumidifiers to live with."

One of the few areas in which the Frigidaire FFAP7033T1 falls short is in the initial pump setup. Testers and device owners alike reported that removing the plug from the pump socket is tricky and that in some cases the plug simply broke off entirely.

This flaw isn't unique to Frigidaire, but it is something to prepare for if you're purchasing this model for the convenience of having a pump.

While the pump option does come at a premium, it's a nice feature to have. Of course, you can also default to continuous draining (if you have a floor drain) or to simply dumping out the bucket manually if you'd prefer.

Keep in mind, though, that the Frigidaire's tank capacity is just 13.1 pints. If you live in a really damp space and run the machine continuously, that volume will fill up pretty fast, and the device will shut down until you empty the bucket. The GE APER70LW, our runner-up, has a 17.5-pint capacity.

(Image credit: GE)

2. GE APER70LW

A great large-capacity choice

Capacity: : 70 pints | Drainage: Pump | Energy Star certified: Yes | Humidity sensor: Yes | Frost sensor: Yes | Auto restart: Yes | Speeds: 3 | Warranty: 1 year

Consistently great performance in real-world tests

Actively pumps water from tank

Mostly positive user reviews

No cord storage

The GE APER70LW is a close second to the Frigidaire FFAP7033T1. It's the only other dehumidifier on our list with an active water pump, although you also have the option to passively drain the tank using a hose or by carrying the bucket to a sink. This device comes with all the features you'd expect in a top-ranked dehumidifier, including a digital display for indicator lights and changing timer, speed and humidity settings.

On performance and noise levels, the GE APER70LW is right in line with the Frigidaire. The biggest difference is in design: Wirecutter testers found the GE's shallow handles difficult to grab, and there's no option for wrapping or storing the power cord. Setting up the passive drain is also not terribly convenient.

That said, the GE APER70LW is an equal alternative to the Frigidaire FFAP7033T1 if you can find it at a better price.

(Image credit: LG)

3. LG PuriCare UD501KOG5

Best for midsize spaces

Capacity: 50 pints | Drainage: Passive | Energy Star certified: Yes | Humidity sensor: Yes | Frost sensor: Yes | Auto restart: Yes | Speeds: 2 | Warranty: 1 year

Sleek, low-profile design

Clear bucket for easy visibility

Consistently recommended by customers

No cord storage

The LG PuriCare UD501KOG5 is a medium-capacity dehumidifier for midsize spaces. It has an attractive design, a large digital display and a clear water bucket with a large handle. That makes it easy to see when the tank needs to be emptied and makes it easy to carry the tank to a drain or sink.

The larger, 70-pint version, the LG UD701KOG3 , got good reviews from Consumer Reports, the Good Housekeeping Institute and others for its sleek design and overall performance, including energy efficiency. That model has been discontinued by LG, but the LG PuriCare UD501KOG5 has a similar design and features. We'll keep an eye on real-world tests and update here accordingly.

Note: This review was for a larger (now discontinued) LG model with similar features.

(Image credit: Frigidaire)

4. Frigidaire FFAD3033R1

A great dehumidifier for smaller spaces

Capacity: 30 pints | Drainage: Passive | Energy Star certified: Yes | Humidity sensor: Yes | Frost sensor: Yes | Auto restart: Yes | Speeds: 3 | Warranty: 1 year

Quick and efficient in real-world tests

User-friendly design features

Lightweight and portable

A bit noisier than similarly sized machines

Mediocre energy efficiency

The 30-pint Frigidaire FFAD3033R1 is a great choice for laundry rooms, apartments and other small spaces. It's portable and easy to move from room to room if needed. This machine did well in real-world tests for water removal (reaching humidity levels 28% below where they started), humidistat accuracy and cool-room performance. Plus, it has user-friendly design features similar to those of its larger cousin, the FFAP7033T1, including an easily accessible filter, a sturdy handle and cord-storage hooks.

The Frigidaire FFAD3033R1 is Energy Star-certified, but Consumer Reports saw mediocre results in energy-efficiency tests. Additionally, Wirecutter tests found this dehumidifier to be a bit louder than other 30-pint machines, likely due to superior performance.

(Image credit: Frigidaire)

5. Frigidaire FAD301NWD

The best dehumidifier for those on a budget

Capacity: 30 pints | Drainage: Passive | Energy Star certified: Yes | Humidity sensor: No | Frost sensor: No | Auto restart: No | Speeds: 1 | Warranty: 1 year

Basic, no-frills design

Lower power usage than other models

Good performance for the price

No digital display

No frost or humidity sensors

The Frigidaire FAD301NWD is the most basic machine to make our list, but it offers a good bang for your buck if you're trying to dehumidify on a budget. Consumer Reports tests found that this model is quiet, excellent at removing water from the air and energy-efficient (it's Energy Star-certified).

Where the Frigidaire FAD301NWD falls short is in its design details. There's no digital display, so you have to manually adjust humidity levels using an old-school dial. There's no filter-change indicator or timer, and there's only one fan speed.

So if you can find the similarly sized (but more sophisticated) Frigidaire FFAD3033R1 at a similar price, we recommend going for it. The digital display and additional sensors offer a better overall user experience.

(Image credit: Honeywell)

6. Honeywell TP50WK

A five-year warranty provides peace of mind

Capacity: 50 pints | Drainage: Passive | Energy Star certified: Yes | Humidity sensor: Yes | Frost sensor: Yes | Auto restart: Yes | Speeds: 2 | Warranty: 5 years

Strong performance in real-world tests

Energy efficient

Longer warranty than most competitors

Small tank requires frequent emptying (if not using hose to continuously drain)

The Honeywell TP50WK is well regarded by professionals and customers alike. It performed well in Consumer Reports ' water-removal, energy-efficiency and humidistat-accuracy tests; plus, Honeywell scored an 8 out of 10 for predicted reliability in the first five years of ownership.

If something does go wrong with the TP50WK, you're covered under Honeywell's five-year warranty. Most of the dehumidifiers we considered come with one-year or two-year warranties, so this extended policy ensures that your investment is protected.

One downside: The Honeywell TP50WK's water bucket holds just 6 pints (three-quarters of a gallon), a small fraction of what the machine can condense in a day. In contrast, the other 50-pint model on our list from LG holds 13.3 pints, more than double the Honeywell's capacity.

If you don't have the option to continuously drain, you'll find yourself emptying the water bucket more frequently with the Honeywell TP50WK or going without dehumidification once the tank reaches capacity.

(Image credit: Frigidaire)

7. Frigidaire FGAC7044U1

Control with Alexa and Google Assistant

Capacity: 70 pints | Drainage: Passive | Energy Star certified: Yes | Humidity sensor: Yes | Frost sensor: Yes | Auto restart: Yes | Speeds: 2 | Warranty: 1 year

Strong performance in real-world tests

Energy efficient

Wi-Fi enabled for remote control via app and digital assistant

Louder than most similar machines

Built on an older Frigidaire model

You probably don't need a Wi-Fi-enabled dehumidifier, but if smart-home devices are your jam, then the Frigidaire FGAC7044U1 delivers on what you're looking for. You'll receive notifications when the water bucket is full, and you can remotely control the fan speed, target humidity and power.

You can also set up controls with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. These features can be especially handy if you're out of town or monitoring a dehumidifier in a rental property.

This Frigidaire isn't as sleek as newer machines, and it was louder than the other devices in Wirecutter's tests . Plus, most dehumidifiers self-monitor and adjust according to your settings, so you likely don't run any risk if you can't control yours remotely.

Best dehumidifier comparison chart

Best for List price Capacity (pints) Drainage type Digital controls Frigidaire FFAP7033T1 Best overall $360 70 Pump Yes GE APER70LW Runner-up $369 70 Pump Yes LG PuriCare UD501KOG5 Best midsize option $300 50 Passive Yes Frigidaire FFAD3033R1 Best for small rooms $219 30 Passive Yes Frigidaire FAD301NWD Best budget option $190 30 Passive No Honeywell TP50WK Best warranty $300 50 Passive Yes Frigidaire FGAC7044U1 Best smart controls $380 70 Passive Yes

Dehumidifier buying tips

There are plenty of dehumidifier models to choose from. Here are a few factors to weigh when determining which one is right for your home.

Type

Dehumidifiers work in a few different ways. The most common method pulls air over refrigerated coils, cooling it enough to condense moisture and drop the water into the machine's bucket.

You may also find desiccant dehumidifiers, which use water-absorbing material, and thermoelectric dehumidifiers, which use charged plates. In general, neither is as effective as a condensing dehumidifier, which is the only type we recommend here.

Capacity

Dehumidifiers generally come in three sizes: large (70-pint capacity), medium (50-pint capacity) and small (30-pint capacity). (Under new regulations, these sizes translate to 45, 30 and 20 pints, respectively.) The capacity is how much moisture the machine claims to remove per day. In general, the larger the size, the larger — and damper — the space it can efficiently dry out.

Capacity is not the same as bucket size, however. This is another specification you'll want to consider, as smaller buckets that fill quickly will need to be emptied more often to keep the machine from automatically shutting off.