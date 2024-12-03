There’s no way! Get a 77-inch Samsung OLED TV for $1,700 off in this rare deal

Cyber Monday has come to a close, but the major savings are still floating around across retailers on everything from apparel to high-tech gadgetry. You've got all the gifts you need to get for friends and family, it's time to treat yourself to a slick OLED TV deal — one that'll net you the biggest display in the neighborhood.

Right now you can snag the 77" Samsung S85D OLED TV for $1,599 at Best Buy. That's a 51% discount, dropping this massive OLED display down in price by $1,700 — a true steal of a deal that you won't find often and it's only available right now at Best Buy.

Samsung 77" S85D OLED TV: was $3,299 now $1,599 at Best Buy Save $1,700! You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of this year's hottest displays. Though at the bottom at Samsung's 2024 TV lineup, the S85D OLED TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features and underlying content to enjoy. And if its onboard access to content just isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.

Price check: $1,797 @ Amazon

Why this is a great Cyber Monday deal

The Samsung S85D is one of Samsung's cheapest OLED TVs yet still comes equipped with several advanced features you'll want in a modern display.

I must be dreaming, because this OLED TV deal is too good to be true. The Samsung S85D OLED TV is a true stunner, made all the better at 77-inch and over half off. TVs are getting bigger and it might be the perfect moment to get with the times. While we haven't officially reviewed the S85D just yet, we are in the process of testing and it's proving to hit all the sweet spots at an exceptional price.

This model sits at the tail end of Samsung's 2024 TV lineup, specifically among its new OLEDs. Even so, it still puts out some serious performance and has a long list of incredible features that make it ideal for practically everyone. It uses LG Display's WOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it particularly ideal for gamers on modern consoles, like the newly launched PS5 Pro.

But maybe you have more than one gamer in the household or want to connect several assorted devices to your new S85D? Well, it comes equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports, allowing you more than enough connectivity to include an extra Xbox Series X, one of the best soundbars, and a 4K Blu-ray player — if so inclined.

You won't even necessarily need all of these devices, either, as the S85D's interface, better known as Tizen OS, has access not only to all of the best streaming services but even cloud gaming platforms, as well. This means, through services like Xbox Game Pass and Amazon Luna, you can easily dive into experiences like Black Ops 6, Death Stranding, and plenty more without a dedicated console.

And while Cyber Monday might be in the rear view, there's still plenty of straggling Cyber Monday deals to find around. Check out even more OLED TV and laptop deals before they're all gone!