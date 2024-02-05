Epic Super Bowl TV deal — get this LG OLED for just $549 now at Best Buy

Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend and if you have your heart set on an OLED TV, but don't want to blow a hole through your budget, I've found one of the best Super Bowl TV deals of the season.

Right now you can get a LG 48-inch A2 OLED 4K TV for just $549 at Best Buy. That's $750 off and one of the best OLED TV deals of all time. By comparison, this same set hit $549 on Black Friday last year and it remains the least-expensive OLED TV I've ever seen. What makes this such a steal is that the LG A2 holds a spot in our best OLED TV guide as the best budget OLED on the market.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. Note this model/size is a Best Buy exclusive.

In our LG A2 OLED review, we praised LG's budget TV for offering a "wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio along with a slick and intuitive interface." Although the A2 has a refresh rate of only 60Hz, fast motion looked clean and fluid except in scenes of extreme business, and was never distracting at all. This should bode well for fast-paced sports scenes. We also like the low input lag, which gamers will appreciate. (Although gamers should take note that there are no HDMI 2.1 ports).

The A2 boasts incredible picture quality, easily outclassing that of the familiar LCD screens most of us are accustomed to. Each pixel on the screen of this OLED TV is lit and colored individually, eliminating the need for a backlight behind the screen. The result is more vibrant colors, deeper blacks, and wider viewing angles from these panels.

It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, viewing formats that help make the content you view on the screen look their absolute best. Additionally, it integrates seamlessly with voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, letting you easily navigate your favorite shows and channels with just your voice. The LG webOS platform the TV runs on is great, too.

Although you can frequently find this TV on sale, it rarely hits the $549 price point outside of any major holidays, so I'd recommending snatching this deal before it sells out.