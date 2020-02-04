Trending

best tycoon games

Best tycoon games: Top business sims and management games for mobile

By John Corpuz

Found your own mega-corporation, run a brewery and more with these tycoon games that simulate real-world businesses on your smartphone.

best apple tv apps

The best Apple TV apps and games in 2020

By Don Reisinger

These are the best Apple TV apps, from streaming services and games to fitness and kids apps

best drawing apps

Best drawing apps of 2020

By John Corpuz

Here are the best drawing apps, from simple doodling tools to high end professional suites that turn your device into an art studio.

best ebooks apps

Best ebooks apps in 2020

By John Corpuz

These are the best ebooks apps, from convenient marketplace-reader combos to highly customizable standalone readers.

best podcast apps

Best podcast apps of 2020

By John Corpuz, Jackie Dove

Follow your favorite podcasts with the best podcast apps for downloading and managing your subscriptions on your smartphone.

best weather apps

Best weather apps for 2020

By John Corpuz

Don't get caught out in the rain. Get up to date forecasts with the best weather apps for Android and iOS devices.

best workout apps

The best workout apps in 2020

By John Corpuz, Brian Eastwood

The best workout apps have something to offer everyone from beginners to serious exercise addicts. Here's top workout apps for iPhones and Android.

best photo organizer apps

The best photo organizer apps in 2020

By John Corpuz

Manage your snaps with one of these top photo organizer apps

Apple Music vs Spotify

Apple Music vs Spotify: Which is the best music streaming service?

By Henry T. Casey

Apple Music offers a compelling mix of streaming music, live radio and social interaction, but is it better than Spotify?

Best audiobook apps

Best audiobook apps in 2020

By John Corpuz

Here are the best audiobook apps for Android and iOS, from options packed with the latest bestsellers to simple apps with classic literature.

best ad blockers

The best ad blockers in 2020

By John Corpuz

The best ad blockers and privacy extensions zap irritating ads and help you opt out of intrusive marketing schemes.

Best Android antivirus

The best Android antivirus apps in 2020

By Paul Wagenseil, Tom's Guide Staff

Bitdefender Mobile Security is the best Android antivirus app, but Norton Mobile Security is a close second.

best vpn

The best VPN services 2020

By James Rivington

VPN The best VPNs to keep your data safe - the perfect tool if you care about your privacy, travel frequently or often work on public Wi-Fi.

best productivity apps

Best productivity apps in 2020

By John Corpuz, Jackie Dove

These are the best productivity apps for iOS and Android devices, from note taking apps and office suites to calendars and to-do lists.

twitter adds new threaded tweets feature

Twitter just made threading tweets easier: Here's how to do it

By Henry T. Casey

The Twitter app just got a new trick for threading tweets. Here's everything you need to figure out how to use it now.

best trivia apps

Best trivia apps of 2020

By John Corpuz

Flex your brain power with the best trivia apps, whether you're a pop culture wunderkind, a history buff or sports stats junkie.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN review

By Sead Fadilpašić

Speed, privacy, platform support, features... ExpressVPN has got it all.

Microsoft Office the app looks to be your one stop home for all things productivity

New Microsoft Office app combines Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and it's pretty impressive

By Henry T. Casey

Excel, Word and PowerPoint, and a bunch of mobile productivity features, have been sorted into Microsoft Office app.

Spotify

Spotify news: New Lyrics feature lets you get into your Karaoke groove

By Richard Priday

While it’s not fully rolled out to all users yet, Spotify is adding lyrics to its songs on iOS and Android phones, plus the desktop app too.

Best budgeting and personal finance apps for 2020

By John Corpuz, Jackie Dove

The best spending tracking apps keep your costs in check and stay in the black. Here's a look at our favorite budgeting and personal finance apps.

Match dating app lets you alert friends when your date goes bad

By Philip Michaels

In the latest safety measure for one of Match Group's dating apps, Match will let you send out alerts when you feel unsafe. Tinder added a similar feature last month.

Instagram being used on a smartphone.

Not seeing ads on Instagram? Here's why

By Jesus Diaz

The head of Instagram has admitted that there are indeed some users who don’t see ads on Instagram — and explained why

Out of questions: HQ pulls the plug on its trivia app

By Philip Michaels

Say goodbye to HQ Trivia's daily contests, as the once-popular is shuttered by its owners.

Two teenage boys leaning against a wall texting on smartphones. best encrypted messaging apps

Best encrypted messaging apps

By John Corpuz

Worried about others snooping on your conversations? Check out the best encrypted messaging apps for Android and iOS devices.

Best Android cleaner and optimization apps for 2020

By John Corpuz, Derek Walter

Android apps can optimize your smartphone or tablet's performance thanks to cache cleaners and overclocking tools. Here are the best cleaner apps for tinkering.

Qustodio logo

Qustodio parental-control app review: a bit pricey but worth it

By Sean Riley

Qustodio monitors Mac and PCs as well as mobile devices, but it can get pricey.

Best parental control apps for Android and iPhone 2020

By Paul Wagenseil

Want to make sure your kids are safe on their phones? Here are the best parental control apps for managing apps, filtering websites and logging activities.

running apps

Best running apps

By John Corpuz

Turn off that infinite runner game and get moving with one of these top running apps for Android and iOS.

Best PlayStation emulators for desktop PCs

By John Corpuz

Dust off your PlayStation classics with these Sony PlayStation emulators.

dating apps

Best dating apps for 2020

By John Corpuz, Jackie Dove

Check out the best dating apps for finding new friends, hook-ups and romantic partners, whether you're looking for a long-term relationship or just a quick fling.