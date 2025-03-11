Quick! Amazon just slashed $40 off the new iPad Air M3 — first ever discount

There’s a new winner for the best tablet on the market. And even better, Amazon just slashed its price, meaning it’s on sale for the first time ever.

Right now you can get the 11-inch iPad Air M3 (Wi-Fi/128GB) for $559 at Amazon. This is $40 off, so get one before this sale is gone!

There’s an even better deal out there for My Best Buy Plus/Total members, as they can get the 11-inch iPad Air M3 (Wi-Fi/128GB) for $549 at Best Buy.

The iPad Air M3 is our new choice for the best tablet you can buy, and it achieved an almost perfect score of 4.5 stars in our iPad Air M3 review. While it’s not a major update over its predecessor, it's an amazing tablet for new shoppers or those looking to upgrade from an older model.

The biggest update to this year’s iPad Air is its new M3 processor. It packs an 8-core CPU, a 9-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine and 8GB of RAM. This gives it plenty of power for everything from browsing the web to demanding gaming — we were able to run multiple apps and tabs simultaneously without a hint of slowdown.

The M3 chip also gets you access to a bunch of handy Apple Intelligence features, like removing unwanted objects from your photos. Apple Intelligence can even rewrite your messages or other emails to sound more professional, casual or concise.

Plus, this is one portable tablet. It measures just 0.24 inches thick and weighs just 1.05 pounds, meaning you’ll barely even notice it in your backpack.

You also get a pair of sharp 12MP cameras that are great for selfies and video calls. And battery life is also great, as we got 9 hours and 41 minutes out of our unit in our battery life tests.

This is the first discount ever for the iPad Air, so snag it while you can. For more savings, check out the deals I’d buy from $24 in Amazon’s Skechers sale.