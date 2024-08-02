Forget the iPad Air — the iPad 10th gen is down to just $299 at Amazon right now

The iPad (10th Gen) may have been out for a couple of years by now, but it's still a great option for those on a budget. It may not boast the stellar Tandem OLED display of the new iPad Pro 2024 , but it's a darn sight cheaper and still benefits from the likes of USB-C charging and a landscape-facing front camera.

Right now, the Apple iPad 10th Gen is on sale for $299 at Amazon. That’s not the lowest we've ever seen for this tablet but it's a healthy $50 off the asking price — and a nice saving if you're looking to upgrade or need an iPad for going back to school in September.

There's no coupon or trade-in needed to get to that price, and I thought Amazon would revert the tablet back to its $349 full price once July was over. But that seems not to be the case, which is good news for tablet fans.

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. This attractive iPad measures in at 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

Apple pitched the iPad 10th Gen perfectly for anyone wanting a mid-range tablet for entertainment and productivity. It doesn't have the bleeding-edge tech of the iPad Air or iPad Pro but the A14 Bionic chip still performs decently in 2024. During our Geekbench 5 testing, which measures overall performance, it hit 1,580 on single-core and 4,400 on multi-core — a big jump up from the 9th generation of iPads.

There are a number of other improvements made as well, including the addition of USB-C and a front-facing camera positioned on the side of the tablet, so you can stand it horizontally for better FaceTime calls.

When compared to its siblings, the iPad 10th Gen does fall down on its display and storage options. It uses a regular IPS panel rather than a mini-LED or the OLED screen we now see on the more expensive iPads. There's a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels and a max brightness of 504 nits — so its still plenty good enough for enjoying some great Netflix movies, and getting work done when you need to. Storage is a different matter, though, and this deal relates to the 64GB entry-level configuration which, unfortunately, isn't great.

Where this iPad does excel is in battery life. Our tests involve continuous web surfing at 150 nits of screen brightness, and Crew Cupertino's slightly aging slab can last for 10 hours and 57 minutes over Wi-Fi before needing a charge. That’s some good longevity and means it'll see you through most of a day's use without constantly needing to be plugged in.

Of course, all this is made even better by the price which, with an extra $50 off, makes for a stellar deal. It's hard to go wrong with the iPad 10th Gen, even in 2024. And the deal above cuts across all four colors (Blue, Yellow, Pink and Silver) so you can take your pick.