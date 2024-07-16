Walmart goes head to head with Amazon Prime Day — 19 deals I’d shop

It's no secret that Prime Day has been stealing the spotlight when it comes to flashy discounts — but it's worth noting that Amazon isn't the only retailer with deals this week. Walmart is stepping up to the plate with its own set of impressive savings.

Walmart is currently offering massive discounts on products including TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances and more. The best part is, the prices are highly competitive with Amazon's discounts. In fact, some deals that have already expired on Amazon — like the Ninja Creami (now $145) and the Nintendo Switch OLED (now $295) — are still available at Walmart.

Additionally, Walmart is knocking 50% off their yearly Walmart Plus membership. You can now get extra perks and discounts when you purchase a Walmart Plus subscription for just $49/year. Be sure to apply for your Walmart Plus membership — and then shop these 19 deals I would buy at Walmart as an alternative to Amazon!

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart

50% off! Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Walmart Plus members also get early access to Walmart deals.

CAROTE 12 Pieces Kitchen Knife Set: was $99 now $17 @ Walmart

This colorful, everyday kitchen knife set is made with high-carbon stainless steel that is totally safe to stick in your dishwasher for easy cleaning. It includes all the most common kitchen knives, including a chef knife, bread knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, utility knife, paring knife, as well as six blade guards.

Skechers: deals from $24 @ Walmart

Walmart has deals on select Men's, Women's and Kids Skechers from $24. The sale includes some great slip-on sneakers, like the Skechers Women's Summits for $40. Several colors and sizes are still in stock. Note: Amazon has Skechers sneakers and apparel on sale from $17.

Crocs Men's and Women's Unisex Baya Clog Sandals: was $49 now $34 @ Walmart

These classic Crocs for both men and women feature lightweight cushioning and ventilation. They're also super easy to slip on and go.

Beautypeak Arched Mirror: was $199 now $49 @ Walmart

Get this gold-arched mirror before it's gone. Highly rated, reviewers gush that they were shocked by the quality for the price. The contemporary, rounded style can be leaned against the wall or hung off the floor. The best deal, in our opinion, is on the 64 x 21-inch size, but it is also available in a smaller 59 x 16-inch model (which, although it isn't on sale, will only run you $39).

Keurig K-Iced Essentials: was $79 now $59 @ Walmart

While it's only a small discount, this coffee maker is certainly worth the investment, especially if you’re a fan of iced coffee. It can brew hot or iced coffee in three cup sizes, including 10, 8 and 6-oz. It includes a 36-oz water reservoir as well as an iced tumbler.

KISSAIR Countertop Ice Maker: was $129 now $59 @ Walmart

This countertop ice maker makes ice fast — we're talking up to 9 blocks of ice in under 13 minutes! The machine is compact, portable and quiet. It won't disturb the party while it's making ice. It even has an advanced self-cleaning function that saves you time and effort in keeping it clean. Get it for $58 off its original price today!

Smart TVs: deals from $68 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $74. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great. Plus, note that Amazon and Best Buy have some cheaper sets.



Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen): was $129 now $69 @ Walmart

There's not a lot I can say about the 2nd Generation AirPods that hasn't been said before. Apple's headphones offer tremendous sound quality at a decent price. When they're on sale for $89, they become an even better purchase that is worth snagging for anyone who listens to music on an Apple device.

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set: was $299 now $114 @ Walmart

This eco-friendly, nonstick pots and pans set comes with 21 pieces to help cook up all your favorite meals in a safe and healthy manner. The set includes frying pans, sauces pans, sauté pans and cooking utensils that are suitable for all cooktops.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO: was $435 now $199 @ Walmart

The Roomba i3+ EVO has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. It also features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. It's also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can clean your home via voice commands.

Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349 now $275 @ Walmart

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a souped-up version of the hugely popular hybrid handheld/home console. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage.

Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499 now $299 @ Walmart

This powerful robot vacuum features incredible suction power, Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping. It pulls trapped debris, dust, and pet hair from carpets and hardwood floors, leaving no mess behind. The robot empties itself into a bagless base after each clean and holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $349 @ Walmart

Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

Apple iPad Air 5th Gen: was $492 now $399 @ Walmart

The iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage. The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Acer Aspire 3: was $599 now $359 @ Walmart

It may look like a clearance laptop, but this machine packs some pretty nice specs for the price. The Aspire 3 includes a 15.6-inch 1080p display, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's the perfect machine for dad or anyone in need of a budget laptop for the home.