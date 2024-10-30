These finds in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section beat Black Friday sales — here's the items I'd get now from $19

Who cares about Black Friday deals? Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section is packed with some of the most popular activewear on the market. You can grab everything from leggings to accessories without breaking the bank.

Right now this Sleeveless French Terry Dress is on sale from $69 at Lululemon. Only a few sizes are left, but this dress looks fabulous whether you're relaxing, running errands or throwing it on after a swim.

Some items are listed as final sale, which means you can't return or exchange unless you're a Lululemon member. Check out my favorite Lululemon finds below. Plus, see the early Black Friday Apple deals I'd get now.

Best Lululemon deals

MacroPillow Crew Running Socks Medium Cushioning (Women's): was $28 now from $14 @ Lululemon

These running socks add a little extra pep to your step during runs. They're supportive and comfortable thanks to their cushioning layer, plus they are breathable and wick sweat. The fabric even inhibits the growth of odor causing bacteria — no more smelly socks.

True Identity Card Case: was $28 now from $19 @ Lululemon

No need to worry about misplacing your cards with this Lululemon case. There's space for three cards and a zipped pouch in the middle for coins and notes. Plus, opt for one of the brighter color schemes and it'll be easy to find in your bag.

Wondermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Cropped T-Shirt: was $58 now from $29 @ Lululemon

One of the cutest items in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section is now available starting from $29. This cropped t-shirt makes for great everyday wear, as it's lightweight and contours your body. It's made of Nulu fabric that feels soft against the skin.

Seamless Training Strappy Racerback Tank Top: was $58 now from $39 @ Lululemon

A beautifully simple top that's perfect for workouts, but also looks good with casual outfits. Lululemon has removed most of the seams to reduce chafe while you're moving, plus this tank is stretchy and wicks sweat.

Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short 4": was $68 now from $39 @ Lululemon

A solid pair of shorts for indoor workouts or warm days is now on sale for $39. These lightweight shorts are designed for running, made of breathable fabric. They won't slip down thanks to their infinity drawcord.

Asymmetrical Front-Twist T-Shirt: was $58 now from $39 @ Lululemon

I'm a big fan of a staple tee that can dress up or down any outfit. This stripped-back front-twist t-shirt does just that. Pair it with the best Lululemon leggings for a casual look or trousers and boots for dinner with friends.

Restfeel Slides: was $58 now from $39 @ Lululemon

Slide into the savings with this discount on Lululemon's Restfeel Slides. Available in six fun, eye-popping hues, these puppies just may be the most comfortable pair of sandals you'll ever rock. We certainly won't judge if you snag more than one pair.

SmoothCover Strappy Bra Light Support, A/B Cup: was $58 now from $49 @ Lululemon

On sale from $49, this bra has a pretty strap design and comes with a gold Lululemon charm to add some extra flair. It's designed for yoga, and has an open back which will keep you from overheating.

Align High-Rise Pant 28": was $118 now from $49 @ Lululemon

The Align HR pant is a wardrobe stable. These leggings stay in place during yoga and workouts and feel great around the stomach without looking unflattering or cutting off your circulation.

New Venture Long-Sleeve Shirt (Men’s): was $118 now from $54 @ Lululemon

Lululemon is known for its cozy activewear, so its business casual attire often gets overlooked. But this sleek, pin-striped number caught my eye right away. Its wrinkle-free fabric is soft, stretchy, sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and professional enough to wear to an office job.

Sleeveless French Terry Dress: was $98 now from $69 @ Lululemon

Available in black and a dark espresso brown, this soft dress is a big winner for casual wear. It's lightweight, soft and easy to move in. Best of all, it has pockets!

Steady State Hoodie: was $128 now from $69 @ Lululemon

In soft colorways like Mojave Tan and Nomad, this beautiful stripped-back hoodie is perfect for fall. It's made from cotton-blend fleece fabric and stays breathable, whether you plan to wear it out for a walk or to gym sessions.

Align dress: was $148 now from $79 @ Lululemon

Designed for yoga and casual wear, the buttery-soft Align dress is practically weightless and offers light support. Pair yours with a lightweight sweater, head to tennis, or hit up your next yoga class in style.

SmoothCover One-Shoulder Bodysuit 25": was $148 now from $99 @ Lululemon

Opt for this Lululemon Bodysuit and you'll have a whole outfit ready with just one item of clothing. Designed for use during yoga, it'll stretch with you and won't slip down. There's also a cutout section at the back which increases its flexibility and adds a touch of extra style.