Target knocks up to 70% off patio and garden gear — 11 spring deals I'd shop for my home

Create your dream outdoor space with huge savings at Target

stylish outdoor patio furniture and lights
(Image credit: Target)
Spring will be here before we know it — and there's no time like the present to transform your backyard, deck or patio in your own personal oasis. From upgrading your outdoor furniture to warming up those cool spring evenings with a fire pit, Target can be your one-stop shop for all things outdoor living.

In fact, Target is hosting a huge spring sale as we speak! The retailer is knocking up to 70% off a wide variety of outdoor items, including string lights, pizza ovens, rocking chairs and more. Don't miss out on these unbelievable deals — check out the items I would add to my own outdoor space. For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's best Target promo codes.

Safavieh Agitha LED Outdoor String Lights
Safavieh Agitha LED Outdoor String Lights: was $71 now $50 at Target

Illuminate your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that has 10 LED lights in birdcage-style shades. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed
Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $142 now $74 at Target

Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance.

Costway 10ft Patio Solar Umbrella
Costway 10ft Patio Solar Umbrella: was $239 now $75 at Target

At a whopping 68% off, this outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its strong polyester fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. It features a handy crank that makes it simple to open or close and you can push the button to tilt the umbrella along with the rising or falling of the sun. However, we should note that an umbrella base is not included.

Yaheetech Hanging Swing Bench
Yaheetech Hanging Swing Bench: was $165 now $109 at Target

Made of premium iron material, is long and durable enough to seat at least two people. It features strong hooks and chains that can hold up the swing seat securely. Perfect for a deck, garden or patio, this hanging bench will add a touch of elegant charm to your outdoor space.

Hyleory 2-Seater Adirondack Chair
Hyleory 2-Seater Adirondack Chair: was $259 now $169 at Target

Target is taking $90 off this 2-seater Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $169, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a total steal. It's simple to put together and you can use it whether you'r in your own backyard or you're on the go.

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven
Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $179 at Target

Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less that five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire and a dual thermometer allows you to know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

Best Choice Products 32in Round Fire Pit Table
Best Choice Products 32in Round Fire Pit Table: was $666 now $199 at Target

For those chilly spring nights, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base with a magnetic door, making it simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table. The fire pit table is made of high-quality wicker and it comes with a durable fabric cover to ensure it will withstand the elements. Plus, you can't beat its price tag.

Costway 4-Piece Patio Set
Costway 4-Piece Patio Set: was $659 now $259 at Target

It’s hard to find a set of patio furniture for under $1,000 these days, but you can get all four of these power-coated pieces for under $300 — that's a steal. Reviewers write its "great quality for the price" and it comes together quickly. Others also note it's packaged well, and in most cases, will arrive as early as next week if you order today.

Tangkula 2-Piece Rocking Chair
Tangkula 2-Piece Rocking Chair: was $509 now $281 at Target

Relax and unwind in this set of comfortable and cushioned wooden rocking chairs. Their ergonomic armrests and backrest add extra comfort and can even help relieve your fatigue and stress. The cozy rocking chairs will be the perfect addition to your front porch, pool area, balcony and so on.

Costway Rattan Patio Table Set
Costway Rattan Patio Table Set: was $1,199 now $399 at Target

This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a wooden tabletop and 6 rattan dining chairs. The beautiful table and comfortable chairs are guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.

Costway 5-piece Outdoor Patio Sectional
Costway 5-piece Outdoor Patio Sectional: was $1,089 now $429 at Target

Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one armless sofa, two corner sofas, one ottoman and one coffee table. Made of a solid steel structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers. All the pieces in this set can be arranged in various ways according to your different needs.

Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

