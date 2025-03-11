Score! Best Buy has this killer curved 4K OLED gaming monitor for $300 off

With Nvidia's new 50-series GPUs on the way a lot of people are going to be upgrading their gaming PCs this year, but there's a cheaper and easier way to give your gaming rig a huge boost: monitor upgrades.

And right now is a great time to do so because you can get an Alienware 31.6" QD-OLED Curved 4K gaming monitor for $899 @ Best Buy, which is a cool $300 off the usual $1,199 asking price.

This is a great chance to get yourself a slightly smaller version of one of the best gaming monitors we've ever tested. We gave the larger Alienware AW3423DWF review an Editor's Choice award because of its winning combination of performance, image quality and gaming features. And this smaller model on sale now is actually even faster (240Hz vs 165Hz) and higher-res than the model we reviewed, so you're getting a speedier model for less!

And thanks to the G-Sync and AdaptiveSync support you can count on supported games being able to sync up with the monitor's refresh rate to keep even fast-paced action games running super smooth.

Hook one of the best gaming PCs up to this 32-incher and you're going to be immersed in the action thanks to the 1700R curve of the monitor, which some people like because it can feel like the far edges of the display are closer and more immersive.

Plus, the monitor comes with 3-zone AlienFX lighting accents that you can customize via a downloadable app for maximum fun. The display supports both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connections as well as a USB-C, too, so you have lots of ways to work it into your existing desk setup.