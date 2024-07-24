Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Ultra and Galaxy Ring all go on sale today — here’s the best deals

The recent Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event unveiled a ton of exciting tech, and now, you can finally get your hands on Samsung's new goodies. Galaxy foldable phones, smartwatches, and smart rings are up for grabs today.

Don’t get swept up in the hype, though — there are some places to buy the new devices that are better than others. Some retailers are offering bonuses like gift cards, trade-in discounts and more. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a free storage upgrade and a $300 gift card at Amazon. Or, if you have an old phone to trade, you can get up to $1,500 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with trade-in at Samsung.

Keep scrolling to see the best deals on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and more. Also check out the Nintendo Switch game deals I’d buy from $14.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free storage upgrade! Knock up to $1,200 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 when you trade in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade. The phone features a 7.6-inch OLED (2160 x 1856) 120Hz main display, 6.3-inch OLED (2376 x 968) 120Hz cover display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the rear, you get a 50MP f/1.8 primary wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP f/2.2 outer lens and a 4MP f/1.8 inner lens. In our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we called it an impressive foldable with new AI powers wrapped in a lighter and more durable design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: for $1,899 @ Amazon

Free Amazon gift card! Amazon offers a free $300 Amazon gift card when you order your Galaxy Z Fold 6. Plus, you'll also get a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6: up to $650 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free storage upgrade! Samsung is knocking up to $650 off the Galaxy Z Flip 6 when you trade in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade. The phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2640 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 3.4-inch AMOLED (720 x 748) outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get an upgraded 50MP f/2.2 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam. In our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we called it a fun upgrade that packs many of the same great Galaxy AI features found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: for $1,099 @ Amazon

Free $200 Amazon gift card! Amazon offers a free $200 Amazon gift card when you order your Galaxy Z Flip 6. Plus, you'll also get a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: up to $250 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 has an improved BioActive sensor, AI-powered data analysis tools, an overall Energy Score, and a 30-hour battery life. This trade-in deal knocks up to $250 off its retail price.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: up to $350 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the sportiest, longest-lasting Samsung watch yet, prioritizing training and fitness features. Additional features include a BioActive health sensor, a 3nm processor and greater storage capacity. It is also considered a more intelligent fitness tracker thanks to Galaxy AI. The watch has premium color options, an added quick button, personalized heart rate zones and a long battery life that lasts up to 100 hours in Power Saving mode, or just over four days. In the Galaxy Watch Ultra review, our editor mentioned that it might be the best Samsung watch yet.

Samsung Galaxy Ring