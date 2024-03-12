Samsung 2024 TVs — reserve now and get $100 off your preorder

Samsung's 2024 TVs will hit the market soon. The Samsung TV lineup 2024 includes new 4K QLEDs, OLEDs, and a refresh of Samsung's The Frame TV. If you're remotely curious about the company's lineup, Samsung is offering a killer deal you can take advantage of right now.

For a limited time, make a 2024 TV or audio reservation and you'll get a $100 discount during the preorder period. To get the discount, all you have to do is sign up to receive more info about Samsung's 2024 lineup. Upon completing your preorder, you'll receive the discount on your purchase.

New 2024 TV/audio lineup: $100 off @ Samsung

Samsung's 2024 TV and audio lineup will hit the market soon. For a limited time, you can get $100 off your reservation when you sign up to receive more information about Samsung's 2024 lineup. Upon completing your preorder, you'll receive the discount on your purchase. You have through March 21 to sign up and through April 10 to make your preorder purchase. This is a no-commitment offer because the $100 credit can only be redeemed when you place a preorder.

It's worth noting that this is a no-commitment discount. In other words, the $100 credit can only be redeemed once you place a preorder on one of Samsung's 2024 TVs or audio devices. To get the credit, you need to provide your name and email address for the reservation credit. (It's very similar to the Galaxy Reserve program that Samsung announces in the lead up to the release of the new Galaxy S series phones).

While $100 off may not seem like a lot, it's a great way to instantly save on a device that likely won't see any deals until a few weeks after it's been on the market. It's also a great way to offset the potential price increase Samsung's 2024 TVs may undergo.

For more ways to save at Samsung, check out our roundup of the best deals in the current Samsung Spring Sale.