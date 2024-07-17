OnePlus 12 just hit its lowest ever price — with $200 off for Prime Day

Prime Day deals are the perfect opportunity to save on a new phone, and make that flagship phone a little more affordable. But what happens when you have a OnePlus 12, which was already pretty affordable to begin with? It makes an excellent value for money phone even more appealing.

Right now you can pick up the 512GB OnePlus 12 for $699 at Amazon. That’s $200 off the normal price, and actually makes the 512GB model cheaper than the 256GB model — since the lower storage model doesn’t appear to be on sale. It’s also the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this particular model.

OnePlus 12 (512GB): was $899 now $699 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the 512GB OnePlus 12 for Prime Day. For your money you will get a phone with an incredible bright and silky-smooth display and some of the best battery life on the market. Not to mention an IR blaster that lets you turn your OnePlus 12 into a universal remote.

There’s a lot more to the OnePlus 12 than the appealing price point, which is why it earned a place on our list of the best phones. On the front is a 6.8-inch 2K OLED display, with a silky-smooth 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Needless to say, this is one heck of a screen that offers crystal clarity no matter the conditions

Inside is all the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 16GB of RAM, which should prove more than adequate for any high-performance activities you need the OnePlus 12 to do. Considering how good the screen looks, it means the only thing that’ll be affecting your gaming sessions is your own skill. Unfortunately smartphones can’t compensate for that just yet.

The real highlight is the battery, though. The 5,400 mAh battery lasted 17 hours and 41 minutes in our custom battery test — earning it 5th place in our best phone battery life list. On top of that OnePlus has kept the 80W wired charging around for U.S. customers, while also bringing back the sorely-missed 50W wireless charging. So if you do manage to run out of power, you’ll be back to full strength pretty quickly.

The camera is 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile system, consisting of a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 32MP selfie camera. A lot of improvements have been made compared to OnePlus phones of the past, earning the OnePlus 12 a spot on our best camera phones list. It’s not the best Android camera phone on sale right now, and falls behind in some areas, but it’s still capable of producing incredible shots.

Anyone expecting comprehensive AI features is going to be disappointed. There have been rumors it may happen at some point, but right now it seems AI is reserved for the mid-range OnePlus Nord 4. So bear that in mind.

The OnePlus 12 isn’t the only phone on sale right now, and there are plenty more Prime Day phone deals to choose from if you’re in the market for a new phone. There’s a lot more than just phones as well, so be sure to check out our Prime Day deals hub for all our favorite deals across a huge range of products.