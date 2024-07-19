Missed Prime Day? 15 deals I'd shop right now at Amazon's massive weekend sale
The biggest retail event of the summer is over. Or is it? Yes, Prime Day is nothing but a distant memory right now, but we're smack in the middle of summer, and dozens of summer sales are happening right now. Additionally, retailers are now offering some of their best back-to-school sales.
Below, I've rounded up the best deals you can get at Amazon this weekend. Remarkably, you can still take advantage of plenty of all-time price lows right now, including price cuts on 4K TVs, iPads, and coffee machines. Here's a look at what I'd buy with my money this weekend.
- up to 50% off Bissell, iRobot, and more
- Crocs sale: deals from $6
- PS5 video game sale: deals from $10
- Weber grills/accessories: deals from $10
- INIU Portable Charger: was $22 now $17
- Adidas Leggings: was $40 now $25
- Ninja appliance sale: deals from $49
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: was $99 now $59
- Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59
- Asics Gel Kayano Lite 3 (Women's): was $160 now $69
- iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $99
- Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $294
- 10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $349 now $299
- TCL 65" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $448
- MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $899
Amazon summer deals
Crocs sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
Amazon is still knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. After the discount, deal prices start from $6. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.
PS5 video game sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon
Spend those hot summer days in front of your TV playing the latest PS5 games. Amazon has dozens of games on sale from $10. The sale includes Elden Ring, Sonic Superstars, The Last of Us, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more.
Weber grills/accessories: deals from $10 @ Amazon
Get your backyard barbecue-ready with a new grill by Weber. Amazon is slashing the price of Weber grills and accessories with deals from $10 (for accessories) or $399 (for grills). For instance, you can get the Weber Spirit II E-310 on sale for $399 (pictured, was $550). In our Weber Spirit II E-310 gas grill review, we called it a great value grill.
INIU Portable Charger: was $22 now $17 @ Amazon
It's a minor discount, but the already affordable INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best portable charger you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery to keep your smartphone powered all day.
Adidas Future Icon Three Stripes Leggings (Women's): was $40 now $25 @ Amazon
Save on these iconic Adidas leggings in various colors and sizes. They feel like a second skin, making them perfect for everyday use or workouts.
Ninja appliance sale: deals from $49 @ Amazon
From blenders to frying pans, Amazon is taking up to 35% off select Ninja appliances and cookware. The sale includes air fryers, personal blenders, indoor grills, and more. After the discount, prices start from $49. As part of the sale, you can get the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Cooker for $159 (was $279, pictured).
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
The UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers we've tested for under $100. It's IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound, helping to make it the perfect companion for BBQs, pool parties, or just jamming around the house.
Price check: $59 @ Best Buy | $59 @ Walmart
Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on the counter, but still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in various colors, including rose, oasis, black, and red — some are discounted more than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.
Asics Gel Kayano Lite 3 (Women's): was $160 now $69 @ Amazon
The biggest savings on an Asics sneaker you can find right now is this deal on the Gel Kayano Lite 3 running shoes. They are road running shoes that deliver extra stability for runners who overpronate, and their supportive design is also good for walking. The men's shoe is also on sale for $69.
iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $99 @ Amazon
Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $294 @ Amazon
Shark is a name known for making high-quality home cleaning devices. While the company may not be as popular in the robot vacuum space as a brand like iRobot, that doesn't make its products any worse. In the case of the AI Ultra, you get a robot vacuum with tons of features like powerful suction, Matrix Clean, and a 60-day self-emptying capacity.
10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy | $324 @ B&H Photo
TCL 65" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $448 @ Amazon
The TCL Q6 is a fantastic 2024 display equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate in tandem with support for a full range of HDR standards. While you might be missing out on the screen tearing technologies, like G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it still supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+.
MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon
Record price low! Apple's latest M3 silicon powers the new MacBook Air. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the lid is closed), and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy | $999 @ B&H
Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorders: for $1,099 @ Amazon
Free $200 Amazon gift card! Amazon offers a free $200 Amazon gift card when you preorder your Galaxy Z Flip 6. Plus, you'll also get a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB. The phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2640 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 3.4-inch AMOLED (720 x 748) outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get an upgraded 50MP f/2.2 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam. In our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we called it a fun upgrade that packs many of the same great Galaxy AI features found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
