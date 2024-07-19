Missed Prime Day? 15 deals I'd shop right now at Amazon's massive weekend sale

The biggest retail event of the summer is over. Or is it? Yes, Prime Day is nothing but a distant memory right now, but we're smack in the middle of summer, and dozens of summer sales are happening right now. Additionally, retailers are now offering some of their best back-to-school sales.

Below, I've rounded up the best deals you can get at Amazon this weekend. Remarkably, you can still take advantage of plenty of all-time price lows right now, including price cuts on 4K TVs, iPads, and coffee machines. Here's a look at what I'd buy with my money this weekend.

Amazon summer deals

Crocs sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Amazon is still knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. After the discount, deal prices start from $6. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

PS5 video game sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Spend those hot summer days in front of your TV playing the latest PS5 games. Amazon has dozens of games on sale from $10. The sale includes Elden Ring, Sonic Superstars, The Last of Us, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more.

INIU Portable Charger: was $22 now $17 @ Amazon

It's a minor discount, but the already affordable INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best portable charger you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery to keep your smartphone powered all day.

Adidas Future Icon Three Stripes Leggings (Women's): was $40 now $25 @ Amazon

Save on these iconic Adidas leggings in various colors and sizes. They feel like a second skin, making them perfect for everyday use or workouts.

Ninja appliance sale: deals from $49 @ Amazon

From blenders to frying pans, Amazon is taking up to 35% off select Ninja appliances and cookware. The sale includes air fryers, personal blenders, indoor grills, and more. After the discount, prices start from $49. As part of the sale, you can get the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Cooker for $159 (was $279, pictured).

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on the counter, but still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in various colors, including rose, oasis, black, and red — some are discounted more than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.

Asics Gel Kayano Lite 3 (Women's): was $160 now $69 @ Amazon

The biggest savings on an Asics sneaker you can find right now is this deal on the Gel Kayano Lite 3 running shoes. They are road running shoes that deliver extra stability for runners who overpronate, and their supportive design is also good for walking. The men's shoe is also on sale for $69.

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $294 @ Amazon

Shark is a name known for making high-quality home cleaning devices. While the company may not be as popular in the robot vacuum space as a brand like iRobot, that doesn't make its products any worse. In the case of the AI Ultra, you get a robot vacuum with tons of features like powerful suction, Matrix Clean, and a 60-day self-emptying capacity.

TCL 65" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $448 @ Amazon

The TCL Q6 is a fantastic 2024 display equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate in tandem with support for a full range of HDR standards. While you might be missing out on the screen tearing technologies, like G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it still supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+.