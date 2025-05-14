Early Memorial Day TV sales — best Mini-LED and OLED TV deals you can get from Amazon, Walmart and more
The best TV deals ahead of the retail holiday
The first Memorial Day TV sales of 2025 are starting to surface. Despite the fact that Memorial Day isn't till May 26, retailers are already offering plenty of great TV deals on some of the best TVs we've tested.
One of the best Memorial Day TV sales this week comes from Amazon. Right now Amazon has smart TVs on sale from $69. The sale includes both premium and budget TVs. For example, you can get the Editor's Choice Hisense 65-inch U8 Mini-LED 4K QLED TV on sale for $947. This is the best overall TV we recommend for just about anyone.
If you're looking to buy your first OLED TV, Amazon also has the Panasonic 65-inch Z85 4K OLED TV on sale for $999. It's a new price low for this TV and a killer deal on an OLED that just debuted last year.
Those aren't the only Memorial Day TV sales I recommend right now. Below I've rounded up the best deals across various price points and screen sizes. Make sure to bookmark this page for more deals as they're released.
OLED TVs
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. Keep in mind that smaller sizes are coming in and out of stock.
48" for $959
55" for $1,179
65" for $1,196
77" for $1,979
83" for $2,799
The C4 is LG's current flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $1,096
55" for $1,196
65" for $1,496
77" for $2,296
83" for $3,496
The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.
Price check: $979 @ Amazon | $999 @ Best Buy
Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.
60-85 inch TV deals
The TCL Q6 is a fantastic display, equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate in tandem with support for the range of HDR standards. While you might be missing out on the screen tearing technologies, like G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it does still have support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Price check: $699 @ Amazon
The QM6K is a quantum dot-enhanced Mini-LED TV that has a lot going for it. Its picture quality is impressive and it gets even better when you turn on picture settings like Filmmaker mode or Dolby Vision IQ HDR. In our TCL QM6K Mini-LED TV review we said its feature set, picture quality, and price point are the perfect combination for anyone looking for an affordable TV.
Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.
With its ultra-thin bezel, the Samsung DU8000 will look great in just about any living room. It features HDR10+ support, built-in Alexa, and 3D surround sound. It has a 60Hz panel, but Samsung's Motion Xcelerator 120Hz helps keep those fast-paced scenes smooth and lag-free.
50-59 inch TV deals
The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon
The Bravia 3 sits at the tail end of Sony's 2024 TV lineup, sporting a much more budget price point. It uses a 60Hz refresh rate on Sony's 4K HDR X1 processor, but gamers will enjoy the ALLM support and several PS5-specific features, like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Game Picture Mode. You also get HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support and Google TV.
32-49 inch TV deals
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart
This 32-inch Roku TV maxes out at 1080p resolution, but it's an excellent TV for small spaces. It provides a bright picture, Apple AirPlay support, Apple HomeKit/Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant support, and three HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. I have this TV in my bedroom and although resolution is only 1080p, I find it perfect for watching Netflix from bed.
Price check: $149 @ Best Buy
Memorial Day TV sales — what to expect
If you're shopping on a strict budget, we recommend looking at TVs from the likes of TCL, Hisense, Roku and Amazon's Fire TVs. These TVs lead the charge when it comes to value. Expect Memorial Day TV sales from these brands to drop as low as $299 for a 55-inch 4K TV.
In terms of stores to shop at, look for deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Amazon and Best Buy tend to undercut each other and are your best bets for deals on inexpensive TVs.
Value TVs we recommend include the Hisense U8 Mini-LED TV and the Roku Plus Series QLED TV. If you want a budget OLED TV, opt for the LG B4 OLED. These are among the best budget TVs and provide an excellent value for anyone shopping on a strict budget.
Tips for scoring the best Memorial Day TV sales
- Use price checking tools: Our top rule when shopping on Memorial Day is to price check everything. We're big fans of CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon. For example, if you see a 55-inch TCL TV on sale for $299 on Memorial Day, CamelCamelCamel will show you that specific TV's price history. In other words, it exposes fake deals so you can avoid them.
- Price check with competitors: Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart will have a wide variety of Memorial Day TV sales. Each retailer will try to undercut the other. So if you spot a TV at a price you like, it's worth price checking that TV at a competing retailer. Sometimes the price may be the same, but you may get some freebies with your TV purchase.
- Don't always trust reviews: We all read user reviews. However, shoppers should always keep an eye out for fake reviews. Although retailers have removed many bogus reviews from their websites, there are so many that it's become near-impossible to keep up. Sites like Fakespot (which works with Amazon reviews only) can help you weed our fake reviews from real ones.
- Avoid buying refurbished: Buying refurbished is a great way to save money. However, we're not fans of refurbished TVs. The main reason is because you never know how "scratched and dented" the TV you're about to buy really is. Should it not meet your standards, you could be on the hook for return shipping. Unless the savings are massive, we'd stay away from refurb TVs.
OLED TVs and Memorial Day
These once prohibitively expensive TVs are now selling well under $999. For instance, the 48-inch LG B4 OLED has sold for as low as $599. Our top store for OLED TV deals is Amazon, although Best Buy tends to offer similar discounts.
