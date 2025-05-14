Early Memorial Day TV sales — best Mini-LED and OLED TV deals you can get from Amazon, Walmart and more

The first Memorial Day TV sales of 2025 are starting to surface. Despite the fact that Memorial Day isn't till May 26, retailers are already offering plenty of great TV deals on some of the best TVs we've tested.

One of the best Memorial Day TV sales this week comes from Amazon. Right now Amazon has smart TVs on sale from $69. The sale includes both premium and budget TVs. For example, you can get the Editor's Choice Hisense 65-inch U8 Mini-LED 4K QLED TV on sale for $947. This is the best overall TV we recommend for just about anyone.

If you're looking to buy your first OLED TV, Amazon also has the Panasonic 65-inch Z85 4K OLED TV on sale for $999. It's a new price low for this TV and a killer deal on an OLED that just debuted last year.

Those aren't the only Memorial Day TV sales I recommend right now. Below I've rounded up the best deals across various price points and screen sizes. Make sure to bookmark this page for more deals as they're released.

OLED TVs

Panasonic 65" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $999 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

60-85 inch TV deals

TCL 65" Q65 4K QLED TV: was $549 now $388 at Amazon The TCL Q6 is a fantastic display, equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate in tandem with support for the range of HDR standards. While you might be missing out on the screen tearing technologies, like G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it does still have support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Amazon 65" Omni Mini-LED 4K QLED Fire TV: was $1,089 now $959 at Amazon Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.

Samsung 75" DU8000 4K TV: was $1,497 now $1,197 at Amazon With its ultra-thin bezel, the Samsung DU8000 will look great in just about any living room. It features HDR10+ support, built-in Alexa, and 3D surround sound. It has a 60Hz panel, but Samsung's Motion Xcelerator 120Hz helps keep those fast-paced scenes smooth and lag-free.

50-59 inch TV deals

Sony 55" Bravia 3 4K TV: was $699 now $579 at Best Buy The Bravia 3 sits at the tail end of Sony's 2024 TV lineup, sporting a much more budget price point. It uses a 60Hz refresh rate on Sony's 4K HDR X1 processor, but gamers will enjoy the ALLM support and several PS5-specific features, like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Game Picture Mode. You also get HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support and Google TV.

32-49 inch TV deals

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart

Roku 32" Select TV: was $158 now $148 at Amazon This 32-inch Roku TV maxes out at 1080p resolution, but it's an excellent TV for small spaces. It provides a bright picture, Apple AirPlay support, Apple HomeKit/Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant support, and three HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. I have this TV in my bedroom and although resolution is only 1080p, I find it perfect for watching Netflix from bed.

Price check: $149 @ Best Buy

Memorial Day TV sales — what to expect

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you're shopping on a strict budget, we recommend looking at TVs from the likes of TCL, Hisense, Roku and Amazon's Fire TVs. These TVs lead the charge when it comes to value. Expect Memorial Day TV sales from these brands to drop as low as $299 for a 55-inch 4K TV.

In terms of stores to shop at, look for deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Amazon and Best Buy tend to undercut each other and are your best bets for deals on inexpensive TVs.

Value TVs we recommend include the Hisense U8 Mini-LED TV and the Roku Plus Series QLED TV. If you want a budget OLED TV, opt for the LG B4 OLED. These are among the best budget TVs and provide an excellent value for anyone shopping on a strict budget.

Tips for scoring the best Memorial Day TV sales

Use price checking tools: Our top rule when shopping on Memorial Day is to price check everything. We're big fans of CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon. For example, if you see a 55-inch TCL TV on sale for $299 on Memorial Day, CamelCamelCamel will show you that specific TV's price history. In other words, it exposes fake deals so you can avoid them.

Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart will have a wide variety of Memorial Day TV sales. Each retailer will try to undercut the other. So if you spot a TV at a price you like, it's worth price checking that TV at a competing retailer. Sometimes the price may be the same, but you may get some freebies with your TV purchase. Don't always trust reviews: We all read user reviews. However, shoppers should always keep an eye out for fake reviews. Although retailers have removed many bogus reviews from their websites, there are so many that it's become near-impossible to keep up. Sites like Fakespot (which works with Amazon reviews only) can help you weed our fake reviews from real ones.

We all read user reviews. However, shoppers should always keep an eye out for fake reviews. Although retailers have removed many bogus reviews from their websites, there are so many that it's become near-impossible to keep up. Sites like Fakespot (which works with Amazon reviews only) can help you weed our fake reviews from real ones. Avoid buying refurbished: Buying refurbished is a great way to save money. However, we're not fans of refurbished TVs. The main reason is because you never know how "scratched and dented" the TV you're about to buy really is. Should it not meet your standards, you could be on the hook for return shipping. Unless the savings are massive, we'd stay away from refurb TVs.

OLED TVs and Memorial Day

These once prohibitively expensive TVs are now selling well under $999. For instance, the 48-inch LG B4 OLED has sold for as low as $599. Our top store for OLED TV deals is Amazon, although Best Buy tends to offer similar discounts.