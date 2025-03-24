Massive Walmart spring sale is live now — here's 15 deals I'd recommend for under $99

Spring has fast become an excellent time to pick up a bargain — and Walmart has jumped on the trend by announcing their Super Savings Week, which will run through April 1. If you're in the market for a deal, I've put together a list of items across every category that are less than $99.

From TVs and home appliances to headphones and smart devices, there's tons of Epic Walmart deals to grab. Fancy a sneak preview of what's to come? There's the Beats Studio Pro wireless earbuds for $50 off, or if you're looking to lock-in a TV for less than $99, then the Onn. 32-inch HD Roku Smart TV for just $88 is sure to entertain.

I've browsed every single sale item in Walmart's spring sale to find the best bargain, so you don't have to. Here's my top 15 picks for double-digit spending. Plus, save even more by checking out our guide to the best Walmart promo codes, as well as all the best deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

Best Walmart Spring Sale Deals

Roku Smart Bulb: was $9 now $6 at Walmart Controlled via the Roku Smart Home mobile app, Alexa, or Google Assistant, you can choose between 16 million color options with this smart little bulb to light up your home. And there's plenty of modes, too, from sleep mode that simulates a sunrise and sunset, vacation mode and custom presets. So, turn your lights on with just your voice for only $6.

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera: was $39 now $19 at Walmart Keeping an eye on your home with the best security cameras can be a pricey endeavor, and even our favorite cheap indoor cameras aren't this cheap. Thanks to the Walmart spring sale, you can monitor your home in HD, receive notifications, stream live video and save private ones, all for just $19.

Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player: was $39 now $27 at Walmart If your TV is lacking streaming capabilities, the Roku Express 4K+ offers an epic selection of over 400 free live TV channels, as well as access to the most popular streaming platforms around. From Netflix, to Max, to YouTube, you can customize your home screen without having to upgrade your TV. All while saving $12.

Crocs Clogs (Unisex): was $54 now $34 at Walmart I'm a Crocs lover — and that statement becomes even more true when I see a discount like this. The Crocs Clogs, in unisex sizes, are down $20 right now for spring and it's the perfect time to buy them. Available in seven colorways at this discount price, you can slip on these lightweight, waterproof and all-round comfy shoe for less.

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker: was $59 now $39 at Walmart Keurig make great coffee machines. In fact, they make so many we had to whittle down a list of the best Keurig coffee makers to rank our favorites. And while the K-Express misses out on a spot, it's certainly worth considering this excellent single-serve machine for this discount price. It's compact and lightweight, so it'll slide in nicely into your kitchen or home office setup — keeping you fuelled up for less.

Nutribullet PRO Blender: was $78 now $49 at Walmart Available in four colors, the Nutribullet PRO Blender is a serious bit of kit for your kitchen. Blending with a 900-watt motor and powerful stainless steel extractor blades means whipping up your morning smoothie or late-night milkshake is impressively simple. We called it the "reigning champ of affordable blenders" in our full review, and now it's almost half price.

Shark VACMOP: was $99 now $49 at Walmart With spring cleaning in full bloom, investing in a piece of kit to help you out is a stellar idea. And if you find yourself in the market right now for something new, this VACMOP from Shark is over half off. Dedicated to cleaning your hard floors, it combines vacuum suction with spray mopping in one disposable pad. And the set for just $49 even comes with extra pads and a bottle of multi-surface floor cleaner. Excellent!

Bissell PowerForce Helix Bagless Vacuum: was $79 now $59 at Walmart Bissell takes home cleaning very seriously and their PowerForce Helix Bagless Vacuum has a large-capacity dirt tank raring to hoover up various surfaces around your home. In this set, you also get a host of tools including an extension wand, dusting brush and crevice tool to get into all those hard-to-reach areas. Achieve the perfect clean and save yourself $20 in the process.

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart Looking for an air fryer? Ninja is where you'll find some of the best air fryers on the market and right now, Walmart is where you'll find some incredible discounts on them. This 4qt comes with a nonstick basket and crisper plate for some seriously quick meals. Though at time of writing, the Ninja Pro XL sold out, so we'd suggest you act quickly if you're looking to save.

Onn. 32-inch HD Roku Smart TV: was $98 now $88 at Walmart I've got to recommend a TV when it's under $100, especially when it's 32-inch and comes from Walmart's very own Onn. range. It's a sturdy set with Roku Smart TV running the show., meaning you'll get access to a lot of streaming. So, if you're looking for a simple TV that'll let you watch your movies and shows in HD-quality, this one's at the breathtakingly cheap price of $88.

T-fal 20-Piece Easy Care Cookware Set: was $99 now $89 at Walmart Whether you're moving home or upgrading your current cookware set, you'll get pretty much everything you need for just $89 with this T-fal 20-Piece deal. From a 5qt jumbo cooker to a pasta spatula, it features kit to suit any recipe you're looking to tackle. Plus, the ProGlide Non-Stick interior means you can cook with little to no oil, making everything that little bit healthier. I bought my T-fal pieces separately, so I'm just a little jealous of this deal.

Travelhouse 4-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set: was $278 now $94 at Walmart It's that time of year where trip-planning is front and center. And if you've already picked your trip, no doubt you'll be looking for some luggage to get you from point A to B with your belongings safely intact. This 4-Piece set from Travelhouse will suit the whole family, or suit a variety of solo trips. And if black isn't bold enough, there's seven other eye-catching colors to choose from at this same discount price. And it's a serious $184 saving — the largest in my recommendations.

Ninja Foodi 8.5qt Multi-Cooker: was $119 now $98 at Walmart Limited for space? The Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker is a 6-in-1 set that'll become a slow cooker, food warmer, nonstick pot, saute pan, steamer, stock pot, dutch oven and utensil, whilst only taking up a small area of your kitchen. And Triple Fusion heat technology means you can cook up to 30% faster than conventional ovens. Speedy cooking without needing to buy several appliances, all for just $98.