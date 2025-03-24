Massive Walmart spring sale is live now — here's 15 deals I'd recommend for under $99
Shop deals on TVs, headphones, home appliances and more
Spring has fast become an excellent time to pick up a bargain — and Walmart has jumped on the trend by announcing their Super Savings Week, which will run through April 1. If you're in the market for a deal, I've put together a list of items across every category that are less than $99.
From TVs and home appliances to headphones and smart devices, there's tons of Epic Walmart deals to grab. Fancy a sneak preview of what's to come? There's the Beats Studio Pro wireless earbuds for $50 off, or if you're looking to lock-in a TV for less than $99, then the Onn. 32-inch HD Roku Smart TV for just $88 is sure to entertain.
I've browsed every single sale item in Walmart's spring sale to find the best bargain, so you don't have to. Here's my top 15 picks for double-digit spending. Plus, save even more by checking out our guide to the best Walmart promo codes, as well as all the best deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
Quick Links
- shop all deals at Walmart
- Roku Smart Bulb: was $9 now $6
- Arlo Essential Indoor Camera: was $39 now $19
- Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player: was $39 now $27
- Crocs Clogs (Unisex): was $54 now $34
- Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker: was $59 now $39
- Shark VACMOP: was $99 now $49
- Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: was $89 now $69
- Apple 4-Pack AirTag: was $99 now $69
- Onn. 32-inch HD Roku Smart TV: was $98 now $88
- Travelhouse 4-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set: was $278 now $94
- Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99
Best Walmart Spring Sale Deals
Controlled via the Roku Smart Home mobile app, Alexa, or Google Assistant, you can choose between 16 million color options with this smart little bulb to light up your home. And there's plenty of modes, too, from sleep mode that simulates a sunrise and sunset, vacation mode and custom presets. So, turn your lights on with just your voice for only $6.
Keeping an eye on your home with the best security cameras can be a pricey endeavor, and even our favorite cheap indoor cameras aren't this cheap. Thanks to the Walmart spring sale, you can monitor your home in HD, receive notifications, stream live video and save private ones, all for just $19.
If your TV is lacking streaming capabilities, the Roku Express 4K+ offers an epic selection of over 400 free live TV channels, as well as access to the most popular streaming platforms around. From Netflix, to Max, to YouTube, you can customize your home screen without having to upgrade your TV. All while saving $12.
I'm a Crocs lover — and that statement becomes even more true when I see a discount like this. The Crocs Clogs, in unisex sizes, are down $20 right now for spring and it's the perfect time to buy them. Available in seven colorways at this discount price, you can slip on these lightweight, waterproof and all-round comfy shoe for less.
Keurig make great coffee machines. In fact, they make so many we had to whittle down a list of the best Keurig coffee makers to rank our favorites. And while the K-Express misses out on a spot, it's certainly worth considering this excellent single-serve machine for this discount price. It's compact and lightweight, so it'll slide in nicely into your kitchen or home office setup — keeping you fuelled up for less.
Available in four colors, the Nutribullet PRO Blender is a serious bit of kit for your kitchen. Blending with a 900-watt motor and powerful stainless steel extractor blades means whipping up your morning smoothie or late-night milkshake is impressively simple. We called it the "reigning champ of affordable blenders" in our full review, and now it's almost half price.
With spring cleaning in full bloom, investing in a piece of kit to help you out is a stellar idea. And if you find yourself in the market right now for something new, this VACMOP from Shark is over half off. Dedicated to cleaning your hard floors, it combines vacuum suction with spray mopping in one disposable pad. And the set for just $49 even comes with extra pads and a bottle of multi-surface floor cleaner. Excellent!
Bissell takes home cleaning very seriously and their PowerForce Helix Bagless Vacuum has a large-capacity dirt tank raring to hoover up various surfaces around your home. In this set, you also get a host of tools including an extension wand, dusting brush and crevice tool to get into all those hard-to-reach areas. Achieve the perfect clean and save yourself $20 in the process.
Looking for an air fryer? Ninja is where you'll find some of the best air fryers on the market and right now, Walmart is where you'll find some incredible discounts on them. This 4qt comes with a nonstick basket and crisper plate for some seriously quick meals. Though at time of writing, the Ninja Pro XL sold out, so we'd suggest you act quickly if you're looking to save.
What's better than one Apple Airtag? Four. And what's better than that? $30 off. When I got my first Apple Airtag, I certainly wished I'd bought a multipack. And while you can grab one for $24 ($5 off), I'd seriously recommend getting a pack. Slip them into pockets, bags, wallets and keep yourself and your items safe. $69 isn't a lot to pay for peace of mind.
I've got to recommend a TV when it's under $100, especially when it's 32-inch and comes from Walmart's very own Onn. range. It's a sturdy set with Roku Smart TV running the show., meaning you'll get access to a lot of streaming. So, if you're looking for a simple TV that'll let you watch your movies and shows in HD-quality, this one's at the breathtakingly cheap price of $88.
Whether you're moving home or upgrading your current cookware set, you'll get pretty much everything you need for just $89 with this T-fal 20-Piece deal. From a 5qt jumbo cooker to a pasta spatula, it features kit to suit any recipe you're looking to tackle. Plus, the ProGlide Non-Stick interior means you can cook with little to no oil, making everything that little bit healthier. I bought my T-fal pieces separately, so I'm just a little jealous of this deal.
It's that time of year where trip-planning is front and center. And if you've already picked your trip, no doubt you'll be looking for some luggage to get you from point A to B with your belongings safely intact. This 4-Piece set from Travelhouse will suit the whole family, or suit a variety of solo trips. And if black isn't bold enough, there's seven other eye-catching colors to choose from at this same discount price. And it's a serious $184 saving — the largest in my recommendations.
Limited for space? The Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker is a 6-in-1 set that'll become a slow cooker, food warmer, nonstick pot, saute pan, steamer, stock pot, dutch oven and utensil, whilst only taking up a small area of your kitchen. And Triple Fusion heat technology means you can cook up to 30% faster than conventional ovens. Speedy cooking without needing to buy several appliances, all for just $98.
The Beats Studio Pro wireless earbuds are a great rival to Apple's devices, thanks to their ability to work with Android. And right now, they're also at a competitively low price. Excellent noise-cancelling capabilities, up to eight hours of listening time (24hrs with the case) and a comfy fit can be yours for an epic $50 off. Also available in White and Beats Red.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Amazon Spring Sale Apple deals from $24 — shop iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and more
Amazon Big Spring Sale slashes $700 off my favorite curved OLED gaming monitor