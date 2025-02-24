Massive Lego sale is live from $7 at Amazon — 15 deals I'm shopping now

Lego sets can get pricy, but you can still grow your collection without blowing your budget. That's thanks to these awesome Lego sales at Amazon. This includes popular sets like Star Wars, Botanicals and more starting from just $7.

Nothing says spring like daffodils, and right now you can get these pretty Lego Daffodils on sale for just $8 at Amazon. These are simple to build and are perfect to brighten up a room. Plus, this awesome Lego Architecture Paris Model is on sale for $41 at Amazon. You'll be able to recreate iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre museum on a tiny, bricky scale.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals in Amazon's Lego sale. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes and see all my favorite Amazon deals this week for savings across all categories.

Best Lego deals

Lego Daffodils: was $14 now $8 at Amazon Bring on spring with this Lego Daffodils building set. This simple build comes with 216 pieces and is great to brighten up your home, whether you display them on a shelf, in a vase or amongst the rest of your plant collection.

Lego Tiny Garden 1000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle: was $17 now $10 at Amazon After a long day of building Lego sets, why not relax by piecing together this Lego-themed jigsaw puzzle? It's an Amazon exclusive and is a steal after this discount. The design is inspired by the Lego Botanicals series and features a tiled print of some pretty Lego plants.

Lego Yellow Construction Wheel Loader: was $14 now $11 at Amazon Suitable for kids aged 4 and up, this Lego construction vehicle is easy to build and perfect to get your little one's Lego City collection started. You also get two minifigures and some rubble to move around.

Lego Icons Orchid: was $49 now $39 at Amazon While the entire Lego botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds is the Lego Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with its own pot!

Lego Architecture Paris Model: was $49 now $41 at Amazon Right now you can make a saving on this iconic Lego Architecture Paris Model set. You'll be able to bring the iconic French skyline to your living room, or wherever you choose. It comes with enough bricks to build recreations of the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre and more.

Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers: was $59 now $47 at Amazon Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the four-piece set. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great gift for a loved one.

Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet: was $59 now $47 at Amazon The Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet comes with 16 individual stems with optional length adjustments, letting you to tailor the height of the flowers to your liking. Plus, it's one of the most colorful options from the Lego Botanicals Collection.

Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Set: was $99 now $80 at Amazon Who wouldn't want their own Droid on display? Right now you can get a small but still appreciated discount on this Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Set. It stands 9-inches high and comes with an information plaque, making it a great display piece.