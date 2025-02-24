Massive Lego sale is live from $7 at Amazon — 15 deals I'm shopping now
Lego sets can get pricy, but you can still grow your collection without blowing your budget. That's thanks to these awesome Lego sales at Amazon. This includes popular sets like Star Wars, Botanicals and more starting from just $7.
Nothing says spring like daffodils, and right now you can get these pretty Lego Daffodils on sale for just $8 at Amazon. These are simple to build and are perfect to brighten up a room. Plus, this awesome Lego Architecture Paris Model is on sale for $41 at Amazon. You'll be able to recreate iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre museum on a tiny, bricky scale.
Best Lego deals
This fun little 99-piece kit features Captain Rex from Clone Wars along with a miniature-size Y-Wing fighter that has two stud shooters, so you (or your kid) can really pretend to be battling the separatists.
Bring on spring with this Lego Daffodils building set. This simple build comes with 216 pieces and is great to brighten up your home, whether you display them on a shelf, in a vase or amongst the rest of your plant collection.
After a long day of building Lego sets, why not relax by piecing together this Lego-themed jigsaw puzzle? It's an Amazon exclusive and is a steal after this discount. The design is inspired by the Lego Botanicals series and features a tiled print of some pretty Lego plants.
Suitable for kids aged 4 and up, this Lego construction vehicle is easy to build and perfect to get your little one's Lego City collection started. You also get two minifigures and some rubble to move around.
If you're looking to expand your army of Lego Star Wars minifigures, this set is a solid way to do so as it includes four Clone Troopers and five Battle Droids to take them on. You also get a speeder bike and a tri-droid to join the fight.
Inspired by the real Mack electric garbage truck, this Lego model is now on sale for $26 at Amazon. Kids can load garbage bricks into the truck using the lifting mechanism on the side.
Your Lego Animal Crossing island isn't finished without the airport! This set lets you build the Dodo Airlines airport and plane from Animal Crossing New Horizons. Plus, it comes with minifigures of Tangy and Wilbur.
While the entire Lego botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds is the Lego Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with its own pot!
Right now you can make a saving on this iconic Lego Architecture Paris Model set. You'll be able to bring the iconic French skyline to your living room, or wherever you choose. It comes with enough bricks to build recreations of the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre and more.
Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the four-piece set. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great gift for a loved one.
No mushroom kingdom display would be complete without this Piranha Plant! Not only does this Super Mario themed set look iconic, you can even pose the Piranha Plant's leaves, stalk and mouth.
The Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet comes with 16 individual stems with optional length adjustments, letting you to tailor the height of the flowers to your liking. Plus, it's one of the most colorful options from the Lego Botanicals Collection.
Who wouldn't want their own Droid on display? Right now you can get a small but still appreciated discount on this Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Set. It stands 9-inches high and comes with an information plaque, making it a great display piece.
This set truly shows how versatile Lego can be. The pieces included can be built into an impressive-looking pirate ship, an inn, or an island with a skull-shaped cavern to explore. You also get three minifigures.
This impressive Lego Dune set is on sale for a small but significant discount at Amazon. With a meaty 1,396 pieces, you'll be able to build the Atreides Royal Ornithopter and pose its wings to give it some lift. You also get 8 minifigures to man the vehicle.
