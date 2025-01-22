Hurry! The best value phone we've tested just got $100 cheaper
The Google Pixel 8a just crashed in price
We might be hearing about new Samsung phones in Galaxy Unpacked 2025 later today, but I'm more excited about this Pixel phone deal. The Google Pixel 8a is one of the best phones we've tested and incredible value for money, and this Amazon deal just made it even cheaper.
Right now, you can get the Google Pixel 8a for $399 at Amazon. This is $100 off and the lowest price I've seen for the phone unlocked. In short, this is a total steal.
The Pixel 8a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review, we said it's the best cheap phone on the market with intelligent AI features, a solid design, and class-leading software support. Note: you can also get this phone for $299 with qualified activation at Best Buy.
The Google Pixel 8a is the winner for the best cheap phone we've tested. Now that it's on sale for this price, it's an amazing bargain.
In our Google Pixel 8a review, we praised this phone's bright 120Hz display, longer 11-hour battery life and snappy Tensor G3 chip. We also liked that you get guaranteed security and software updates until the year 2031, meaning you'll be able to hold onto this phone for a long time before it becomes out of date.
We've long applauded Google Pixel phones for their amazing cameras, and the Pixel 8a is no exception. It made our list of the best camera phones for its sharp photos and excellent editing features. You get 64MP (f/1.89) main, 13MP ultrawide (f/2.2) and 13MP (f/2.2) selfie cameras, as well as useful software like Magic Editor to to reposition and resize the subjects of your photos and Best Take to get great group shots.
The Google Pixel 8a is an incredible buy now that it's been discounted, so don't hang around to snag this deal. If you're hunting for more savings, check out the best PS5 game deals in the PlayStation Store.
