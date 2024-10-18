Hurry! Save 20% on our favorite Anker chargers and power banks

November will be here before you know it, but you don't have to wait till then to score early Black Friday deals. Anker, which makes some of the best portable chargers we've tested, has a killer deal you can take advantage of right now.

For a limited time, you can take 20% off Anker products via coupon code "AKTOMGCH". That's one of the best Anker discount codes we've seen all year.

The Anker brand is a permanent fixture in our list of the best portable chargers you can buy. We like their power banks and chargers because they're stylish, simple to use, and reliable. Many Anker power banks are also seriously tough. I've had one for more than four years and after being shoved into pockets and tossed carelessly into backpacks more times than I can count, it’s still going strong.

Note: You must enter the coupon code during the checkout process to get this deal. It's applicable on sale and full-priced items.