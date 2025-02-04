Huge Amazon device sale is live from $19 — 11 deals I’d shop now on Ring, Fire TV Sticks and more
President's Day sales wouldn't be complete without Amazon device deals!
If you're ready to upgrade your entertainment center, home security setup or even give your Wi-Fi router a boost, you're in luck. Some of these items could get cheaper closer to Presidents' Day itself, but if you're looking to secure a Valentine's Day gift or want a new TV before the Super Bowl, now's the time to buy.
My favorite deal of the bunch is the Ring Video Doorbell on sale for $59 at Amazon. This deal takes $40 off, bringing this device to its lowest price ever. We rank this model as one of the best video doorbells and it's even better after this discount. Or, if you want to keep an eye on what's inside your home, right now you can grab the Blink Mini 2 on sale for $19 at Amazon. This indoor security camera is also on sale for its lowest price ever.
Keep scrolling to see the deals I'd buy in Amazon's device sale. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and check out the Crocs deals I'd buy from $19 at Amazon.
Best Amazon Device Deals
Don't let its size fool you — the Blink Mini 2 packs some impressive features into its compact frame. This weather-ready camera handles both indoor and outdoor surveillance, with color night vision and person detection making it smarter than its price suggests. While our Blink Mini 2 review noted some audio limitations, it's hard to fault what you get for the money, especially if you're already in the Alexa ecosystem.
Right now you can get this set of four Sengled smart color bulbs on sale for $20. These are compatible with Alexa and Google Home, meaning you can control them with your voice — you'll never need to get out of bed to turn the light off again.
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, so you'll have to remove the unit off the wall periodically to charge it, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
This is a sturdy tablet built specifically for young users. The included case handles drops and bumps, while parental controls keep content age-appropriate. It even vomes with a year of Amazon Kids+ content and a worry-free guarantee for peace of mind.
The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.
The eero 6 is a Wi-Fi 6-powered mesh Wi-Fi system in a very compact size. It has since been replaced by the newer eero 6+ mesh kit but for $150, this is still a great deal. The eero 6 can cover up to 4,500 square feet with a strong wireless signal and supports more than 75 connected devices. Another great thing about eero’s mesh routers is that you can use an Echo Dot as a mesh extender to push your network’s coverage even further.
The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.
The popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series just got even better. A new ultra-slim bezel puts your entertainment front and center, while support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus bring scenes to life. Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.
Available only in Jade and with a massive 64GB of storage, this bundle is ideal for the ultimate Kindle lover. It includes a Premium Pen, plant-based leather folio, and 9W power adapter, with a total value of $540.
Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.
