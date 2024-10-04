Early Prime Day headphone sale on AirPods, Beats and Bose — 9 deals I'd shop now from $49

Buying a high-quality pair of headphones or earbuds can be an investment. It's important to feel confident that you're getting the most advanced features for your money. Fortunately, Prime Big Deal Days are offering tons of great discounts on popular audio brands like AirPods, Beats and Bose.

Right now, you can snag the Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones for just $159. That's a whopping 55% off their normal price. You can also get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for almost $100 off, or $10 off the latest AirPods 4.

For more great options, keep scrolling to check out my 9 favorite headphone and earbud deals that will get you the most bang for your buck! (Also, browse through our guide of the best Amazon promo codes for more ways to save).

Best Beats Deals

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different ear tip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of the Beats Studio Buds. You get active noise canceling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours of listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. Our Beats Studio Buds review called these "a small but feature-stuffed set of wireless earbuds."

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick—not that they aren't great for Android, too.

Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $159 @ Amazon

Although not the lowest we've seen, this is a great deal on the Beats Studio 3. They offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise canceling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. Our Beats Studio 3 review said these are a "solid choice," especially for Apple users. Just note that this is an older model, and the newer Beats Studio Pro is now available.

Best AirPods Deals

AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 @ Amazon

The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

AirPods 3 (2021): was $169 now $129 @ Amazon

The AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we said they offer fantastic sound with results that give the AirPods Pro a run for its money, though remember they lack ANC and Transparency Mode.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

If you're an iPhone user, the AirPods Pro 2 are probably the greatest headphones you can get. They connect seamlessly to your Apple devices, support Spatial Audio and integrate neatly with Siri. When the full version of iOS 18 later lands later this year, they'll get improved voice isolation and new Siri interactions. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This model now includes a USB-C charging case.

Best Bose Deals

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $279 now $189 @ Amazon

If you're not a fan of over-ear designs, the QuietComfort Earbuds II bring Bose's elite-level noise cancellation tech to in-ear 'buds instead. They can withstand sweaty workouts, have head-tracking tech supporting a new Immersive Audio feature, and last up to 6 hours on a single charge. Plus, a 20-minute top-up gives you an extra 2 hours of playback.