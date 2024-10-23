Early Black Friday gaming sales are live — 11 deals I’d shop now from Logitech, HyperX and more
Breathe new life into your gaming setup with an updated peripheral
There are still quite a few weeks until Black Friday officially hits, but major discounts on gaming peripherals are here now. If you've been wanting to treat yourself to a new gaming accessory for your setup, there's no better time than the present.
My favorite deal might surprise you — but it's made my gaming setup loads better for both myself and my friends. Right now, you can snag the Blue Yeti mic for just $99 and come through crystal-clear on voice chats with friends. This mic rarely goes on sale, so a $30 discount is pretty great.
From mechanical keyboards and gaming mice to headsets and monitors, I've found 11 great deals on gaming peripherals to shop ahead of Black Friday. Keep scrolling to check them all out.
Quick Links
- Logitech G502 Hero Wired Mouse: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Headset: was $59 now $45 @ Amazon
- HyperX SoloCast Microphone: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart
- HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset: was $149 now $89 @ Walmart
- Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless Mouse: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy
- Logitech Blue Yeti Microphone: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
- Acer Nitro 23.8” Gaming Monitor: was $172 now $99 @ Amazon
- Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Keyboard: was $229 now $118 @ Amazon
- Corsair K70 RGB PRO Wired Keyboard: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon
- Samsung 27” Odyssey Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
Best gaming deals
Logitech G502 Hero Wired Mouse: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon
Having a precise, sharp gaming mouse is key to success — especially if you play competitive shooters. This mouse features a wired connection for lower latency, up to 25,600 max DPI sensitivity and 11 customizable buttons with up to 5 different profiles to switch between.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Headset: was $59 now $45 @ Amazon
These affordable headphones work with every platform via a 3.5mm jack and feature 360-degree spatial audio where supported, letting you get even more immersed in your favorite games. Earcups with memory cushioning make for a comfortable long-term fit, and a fully retractable mic lets you easily switch between group play and solo play.
HyperX SoloCast Microphone: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon
This is one of the best microphones you can buy right now, equipped with an easily adjustable stand, a quick tap-to-mute sensor with an LED indicator and support for a studio-level bit depth and sampling rate. Plus, the setup is nonexistent. Just plug it in, and you’re good to go.
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart
Some games just play better on a controller, so if you don’t have one in your setup, consider adding an Xbox controller. It’ll work well with modern Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and even Android phones, wired or wirelessly. If you have a PS5, check out the DualSense controller for just $69 instead.
HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon
A wireless headset gives you the freedom to grab a snack from the kitchen or pace around your room without leaving the chat. Save $60 on this plush, memory foam headset, decked out with a detachable noise-canceling mic, DTS Spatial Audio, battery life up to 30 hours, and a low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection compatible with PC, PS5, and PS4.
Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless Mouse: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy
PC gaming setups inevitably involve a ton of cables, so why add another cable for your mouse? Go wireless instead. This lightweight wireless mouse can last up to 80 hours on a single charge, comes with a 30K optical sensor (up to 30,000 DPI) and offers 5 customizable buttons.
Logitech Blue Yeti Microphone: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
The Blue Yeti mic has widely been regarded as one of the best gaming microphones you can buy, thanks to its superb recording quality (and therefore, in-chat voice quality), easy plug-and-play use and intuitive controls, even for beginners. It also has a physical mute button with an LED indicator, an underrated feature that’s so worth it. Right now, both this midnight blue shade and the blackout colorway are $30 off.
Acer Nitro 23.8” Gaming Monitor: was $172 now $99 @ Amazon
This 24-inch monitor is almost 50% off right now, and it’s quite the gem. It features 1920 x 1080 resolution, AMD FreeSync Premium tech to reduce screen tearing, a smooth 165Hz refresh rate and a speedy 1ms response time. You’ll be able to connect it via its 1.2 Display Port or one of its two HDMI 2.0 ports.
Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Keyboard: was $229 now $118 @ Amazon
Logitech makes stellar keyboards, but typically at a higher cost. Now’s your chance to snag a $111 discount on this tenkeyless, wireless keyboard, which earned 4 out of 5 stars in our review for its comfortable Tactile switches, gorgeous design and reliable connectivity. You can expect up to 40 hours of use between charges.
Corsair K70 RGB PRO Wired Keyboard: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon
This keyboard is one of few to earn a perfect score from us in our review, thanks to its gorgeous, brushed-metal design, robust lighting and software, comfortable keycaps, and excellent overall performance. This discounted configuration comes with MX Brown (Tactile) switches, or you can also grab this keyboard with MX Speed (Linear) switches for $129 via Best Buy.
Samsung 27” Odyssey Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
Some of the best, most high-quality monitors come from Samsung, but they’re pricey. Right now, you can save $120 on this Best Buy-exclusive, 27-inch gaming monitor. It offers 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium tech (and support for Nvidia G-Sync), and an incredibly smooth 240Hz refresh rate.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with 4 years of experience across multiple outlets, including How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, SlashGear, Laptop Mag, and of course, Tom's Guide. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.