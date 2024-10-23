Early Black Friday gaming sales are live — 11 deals I’d shop now from Logitech, HyperX and more

There are still quite a few weeks until Black Friday officially hits, but major discounts on gaming peripherals are here now. If you've been wanting to treat yourself to a new gaming accessory for your setup, there's no better time than the present.

My favorite deal might surprise you — but it's made my gaming setup loads better for both myself and my friends. Right now, you can snag the Blue Yeti mic for just $99 and come through crystal-clear on voice chats with friends. This mic rarely goes on sale, so a $30 discount is pretty great.

From mechanical keyboards and gaming mice to headsets and monitors, I've found 11 great deals on gaming peripherals to shop ahead of Black Friday. Keep scrolling to check them all out.

Best gaming deals

Logitech G502 Hero Wired Mouse: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon

Having a precise, sharp gaming mouse is key to success — especially if you play competitive shooters. This mouse features a wired connection for lower latency, up to 25,600 max DPI sensitivity and 11 customizable buttons with up to 5 different profiles to switch between.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Headset: was $59 now $45 @ Amazon

These affordable headphones work with every platform via a 3.5mm jack and feature 360-degree spatial audio where supported, letting you get even more immersed in your favorite games. Earcups with memory cushioning make for a comfortable long-term fit, and a fully retractable mic lets you easily switch between group play and solo play.

HyperX SoloCast Microphone: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon

This is one of the best microphones you can buy right now, equipped with an easily adjustable stand, a quick tap-to-mute sensor with an LED indicator and support for a studio-level bit depth and sampling rate. Plus, the setup is nonexistent. Just plug it in, and you’re good to go.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Some games just play better on a controller, so if you don’t have one in your setup, consider adding an Xbox controller. It’ll work well with modern Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and even Android phones, wired or wirelessly. If you have a PS5, check out the DualSense controller for just $69 instead.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

A wireless headset gives you the freedom to grab a snack from the kitchen or pace around your room without leaving the chat. Save $60 on this plush, memory foam headset, decked out with a detachable noise-canceling mic, DTS Spatial Audio, battery life up to 30 hours, and a low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection compatible with PC, PS5, and PS4.

Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless Mouse: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

PC gaming setups inevitably involve a ton of cables, so why add another cable for your mouse? Go wireless instead. This lightweight wireless mouse can last up to 80 hours on a single charge, comes with a 30K optical sensor (up to 30,000 DPI) and offers 5 customizable buttons.

Logitech Blue Yeti Microphone: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The Blue Yeti mic has widely been regarded as one of the best gaming microphones you can buy, thanks to its superb recording quality (and therefore, in-chat voice quality), easy plug-and-play use and intuitive controls, even for beginners. It also has a physical mute button with an LED indicator, an underrated feature that’s so worth it. Right now, both this midnight blue shade and the blackout colorway are $30 off.

Acer Nitro 23.8” Gaming Monitor: was $172 now $99 @ Amazon

This 24-inch monitor is almost 50% off right now, and it’s quite the gem. It features 1920 x 1080 resolution, AMD FreeSync Premium tech to reduce screen tearing, a smooth 165Hz refresh rate and a speedy 1ms response time. You’ll be able to connect it via its 1.2 Display Port or one of its two HDMI 2.0 ports.

Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Keyboard: was $229 now $118 @ Amazon

Logitech makes stellar keyboards, but typically at a higher cost. Now’s your chance to snag a $111 discount on this tenkeyless, wireless keyboard, which earned 4 out of 5 stars in our review for its comfortable Tactile switches, gorgeous design and reliable connectivity. You can expect up to 40 hours of use between charges.

Corsair K70 RGB PRO Wired Keyboard: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon

This keyboard is one of few to earn a perfect score from us in our review, thanks to its gorgeous, brushed-metal design, robust lighting and software, comfortable keycaps, and excellent overall performance. This discounted configuration comes with MX Brown (Tactile) switches, or you can also grab this keyboard with MX Speed (Linear) switches for $129 via Best Buy.