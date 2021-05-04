Best Star Wars Lego sets for May the fourth Star Wars Day 2021

May the Fourth, a pun based on the iconic Jedi phrase, is Star Wars Day. And given everything that's been happening around the world, Star Wars Lego toys feel like the exact thing we could all use right now. To help ring in the big unofficial holiday, I've collected the best Star Wars Legos for sale, with not just one, but two, Baby Yodas.

We've found kits for all budgets, with multiple sets under $30, and a couple of Banthas-sized sets worth investing time and money in for amazing results.

In terms of the actual builds, we've got everything. From with iconic land vehicles like Luke's Landspeeder and Anakin's Podracer, as well as the coolest ship of all time: the Slave I. Those looking to build a home or new base have options from both the light and dark side. And there's one kit, in particular, that looks straight out of Animal Crossing.

So, as you get ready to celebrate May the Fourth, let's take a look at the coolest Star Wars Lego kits that you can buy or pre-order now.

The Mandalorian & the Child

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

This pair of BrickHeadz (sold together) might seem like the unknown child of Lego and Funko Pop, and that's kind of the point. Completely adorable and scheduled to ship in August, this two pack of Mando and Baby Yoda is the perfect accoutrement to any desk, especially mine.

According to Lego, this Baby Yoda's ears are “adjustable” for happy and sad emotions. Or put more simply, his ear blocks can either be pointing up or down. The child's hovercrib (or 'hoverpram' as Lego calls it), “floats” in the air on a transparent Lego piece. The Mandalorian's got two of his blaster weapons in tow: a rifle that snaps onto his back and a pistol that sits in his hand. This 295-piece set is rated for builders ten and up, and both pieces measure 3 inches tall.

Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

Ready for a spin around the Tatooine deserts? Grab Luke's Landspeeder, which includes not just young master Skywalker himself, but Threepio, a Jawa and a corner of the Jawa's cave hideout. The tricky Jawa's armed as well, so the soon-to-be Jedi and his droid better take the curves with some care. Hopefully, Luke's macrobinoculars (which you can stow in the speeder's trunk) can help him see what's coming.

Available now, the Landspeeder set gets our nod for its use of crimson and pale orange, a pair of earthy colors that make this ship look and feel more natural than some of the more militaristic vessels. A 236-piece kit is rated for builders seven and up. The Landspeeder measures 7 x 4 x 1 inches. This set is compatible with the Instructions PLUS feature in the Lego Life app, which helps kids build with visual instructions.

Anakin's Jedi Interceptor

(Image credit: Lego)

Recreate your favorite scenes from Revenge of the Sith in style, with Anakin's Jedi Interceptor starfighter. It harkens back to simpler times when the Jedi Knight still served the side of light, and wasn't slaughtering rooms of younglings.

This build could prove challenging to the inexperienced. But with only 248 pieces to work with, you'll be done piecing it together in no time. Plus you get both Anakin and R2-D2 thrown in for the ride.

Obi-Wan's Hut

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

Sometimes you just want to pack up and move out to the desert, right? Or is that just me. Well, if you too want to get away, you can pick up this affordable Lego set that replicates Obi-Wan's Tatooine home. While you can close its walls to make its exterior look just as it does in A New Hope, the walls are on hinges, so you can open it up like a diorama.

This set includes Obi-Wan and Luke minifigs, complete with lightsabers, plus R2-D2 and a Tusken Raider. There's even a transparent Princess Leia hologram to perch on the table. Personally, this is the set I'm most interested in getting, as it reminds me of the home decorating in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. 200 pieces, rated for builders seven and up. House measures 4 x 4 x 3 inches when closed.

Luke Skywalker's X-Wing

(Image credit: Lego)

Luke Skywalker's X-Wing is of the more iconic ships in the Star Wars universe, and conjured up a few shivers when it debuted in The Mandalorian. It's a Lego set that gets released regularly because you can't blow up the Death Star without it.

The latest version has scaled down the ship to make it easier to build — and cheaper in the process. It has 474 pieces, and comes packaged with R2-D2, Princess Leia, General Dodonna, and of course, Luke Skywalker himself. A must-have for any Star Wars fan, especially those who plan on playing with it.

Darth Vader's Helmet

(Image credit: Lego)

It's the dark lord of the Sith himself, but in helmet form. So you can do your best Kylo Ren impression and proudly display it for everyone to see. There's not much play value with this, so it's not a set for kids. But Vader's iconic look is part of what made Star Wars great, and it's worth celebrating that with plastic bricks.

With 834 pieces, this isn't going to be for the faint of heart. But the pay off is going to be worth it when Vader's shiny black eyes stare back at from from the mantle. Just make sure you have room to display it, because the set is over eight inches high, 5.5 inches high and 5.5 inches deep.

R2-D2

(Image credit: Lego)

R2-D2 makes the jump back to Lego form with this year's "May 4th special" featuring the beeping droid in all his glory. C-3PO may have beaten his companion to the screen by a few seconds, but there's no denying which droid is the star of the franchise. Even George Lucas thinks so, whatever his opinion is worth. He also thought Jar Jar Binks was a good idea after all.

This new set features 2,314 pieces and plenty of beep-worthy Easter eggs that Star Wars fans across the world can enjoy. Whether it's the lightsaber hidden in his head, the retractable periscope and utility tools, or his the pop-out third leg. This is a must for all Star Wars fans, especially if you have any fondness for R2 himself.

It's available to purchase right now from the Lego Store for $199.99 / £179.99

The Razor Crest

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

We promised not one, but two Mando and Child pairings. And this Lego kit of the Razor Crest from Disney Plus' hit show The Mandalorian delivers on that, with minifigs of the ship's pilot and its adorable co-pilot. Of course, the cockpit is big enough for both of them. The kit also includes Greef Karga and a Scout Trooper.

The Razor Crest's sides open to give access for the cargo hold, for placing any carbonite-captured bounties that Mando procures on his way to The Mandalorian season 2 . Of course, you also get dual spring-loading blasters, and a detachable escape pod as well. This set has 1,023 pieces, is rated for builders ten and up and measures over 15 x 11 x 5.5 inches. If your household devoured The Mandalorian as fast as ours did, you might as well order now. This is the way.

Darth Vader's Castle

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

When it comes to protecting your dark army from the Jedi, there's no better helm to recreate than Lord Vader's menacing castle. Seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, this creepy building was originally designed by Ralph McQuarrie, but it never moved beyond his sketches for Empire Strikes Back.

Inside, there's an underground hangar with mouse droid and docking station, and various Sith cultural artifacts. Not only does it include five minifigs — Darth Vader and Darth Vader bacta tank variant, a pair of Royal Guards and an Imperial Transport Pilot — but you also get to build Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced Fighter. This set is rated for builders nine and up, has 1,060 pieces and the castle measures more than 16 x 11 x 9 inches, with the TIE Advanced Fighter measuring more than 4 x 3 x 2 inches.

Tantive IV

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

You too can flee from the Death Star in the classic Tantive IV from Episode IV: A New Hope. It's got two detachable escape pods, each with room multiple droids (carrying important messages). The ship can also defend itself, thanks to moving turrets that rotate and elevate, and fire “stud shooters,” along with a pair of spring-loaded blasters.

A carrying handle makes Tantive IV easier for kids to make it “soar” around their rooms, and detailed interiors make this as much of a living space as it is a flying ship. Includes the following minifigs: Bail Organa, Princess Leia, Captain Antilles, C-3PO and a Rebel Fleet Trooper. Also, an R2-D2 droid LEGO figure. This massive ship, which measures more than 24 x 7 x 5 inches is made of 1,768 pieces and is rated for builders twelve years and up.

Imperial Star Destroyer

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

And now, the granddaddy of them all: the $699 Imperial Star Destroyer, a Lego set fit for a Sith lord. This 4,784-piece kit is rated for the older set, including builders and Dark Side aficionados aged 16 and up that are ready to manage the 3-foot-long, 2-foot-wide final product. It also includes a comparative-to-scale-version of the Tantive IV, the bridge tower and finely detailed exhausts.

The radar dish tilts, the guns swivel and a mini placard tells all comers about the ship's history. The only issue I have with it is that it only includes 2 Imperial soldier minifigures, and at this price you'd expect a little more.