Amazon has Lego sets as low as $5 — 15 deals I’d shop now on Botanicals, Lego Star Wars and more

Check out the Lego sets I’d add to my cart

Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants on display
(Image credit: Lego)
After a day of enjoying the great outdoors, there’s nothing better to relax with than a new Lego set. And if you’re hankering to expand your collection, you won’t want to miss Amazon’s Lego sale with deals from $5.

A bunch of Lego’s Botanicals are currently on sale, so you can bring all your favorite plants indoors. You can currently get the Lego Botanicals Chrysanthemum on sale from $23 at Amazon, or score the Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants on sale for $39 at Amazon.

My favorite Lego deals are listed below, so keep scrolling to see them all. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage and see the Skechers deals I’d buy from $17 at Amazon.

Best Lego deals

Lego Classic Green Baseplate
Lego Classic Green Baseplate: was $7 now $5 at Amazon

Every Lego build starts with sturdy foundations. This Lego Classic Green Baseplate is on sale for just $5, which is perfect if you want to get started on a city or park build. It's square-shaped with 32 studs in each direction.

Lego Minecraft Steve's Desert Expedition
Lego Minecraft Steve's Desert Expedition: was $10 now $7 at Amazon

This fun Lego Minecraft build comes with a Steve minifigure, a new baby camel, and a Phantom enemy to take on. You also get a small desert shelter built with a campfire for when Steve needs to take a breather.

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Wild Animals Surprising Spider Toy
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Wild Animals Surprising Spider Toy: was $12 now $8 at Amazon

Do you love creepy-crawlies? If so, this Lego set is pretty much a must. It has pieces to build either a spider, scorpion or snake in a cool black, red and yellow color scheme. There's even a string web included to hang the spider from.

Lego Sunflowers
Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $8 at Amazon

Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is excellent for anyone of any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Flatbed Truck with Helicopter Toy
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Flatbed Truck with Helicopter Toy: was $19 now $15 at Amazon

This 3-in-1 Lego kit comes with instructions to build three different sets: a truck and helicopter, a plane and fuel truck, or a hot rod and SUV car.

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Playful Cat Toy
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Playful Cat Toy: was $24 now $21 at Amazon

Another fun 3-in-1 set, this box gets you bricks to build one of three lovable animals: a cat, a dog or a pigeon. The animal models can also be posed, making them even more fun to play with.

Lego Botanicals Chrysanthemum
Lego Botanicals Chrysanthemum: was $29 now $23 at Amazon

Another member of the Lego Botanicals family is on sale for a discount. Right now, you can add this pretty Chrysanthemum in a unique green pot to your home decor, making your room look more colorful with blooms that won't wilt.

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box
Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $31 at Amazon

This Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box is for you if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.

Lego Star Wars The Clone Wars Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor Spaceship
Lego Star Wars The Clone Wars Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor Spaceship: was $44 now $38 at Amazon

Another epic Star Wars spaceship build is on sale, this time inspired by The Clone Wars series. Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor Spaceship has movable wings, spring-loaded blasters, and comes with minifigures of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker and R7-A7.

Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants
Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants: was $49 now $39 at Amazon

What's better than plants? Tiny Lego plants! This botanicals set contains a variety of brick greenery, including cacti and colorful flowers. Each one comes in its own pot.

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Cozy House Building Kit
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Cozy House Building Kit: was $59 now $47 at Amazon

A classic Lego cottage... or is it? This 3-in-1 set can transform into a canal house and a lake house, too. It also comes with a family of minifigures and accessories like plants, furniture and even a boat.

Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers
Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers: was $59 now $47 at Amazon

Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the four-piece set. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great gift for a loved one.

Lego Super Mario Diddy Kong's Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set
Lego Super Mario Diddy Kong's Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set: was $109 now $78 at Amazon

This interactive set is a terrific addition to your Lego Super Mario world. It comes with an expansive track for Diddy Kong and his mine cart to ride around on, as well as enemies, crystals, and bananas. It even comes with Funky Kong and his iconic airplane.

Lego Statue of Liberty
Lego Statue of Liberty: was $119 now $98 at Amazon

Arguably the world's most iconic statue, Lady Liberty attracts millions of tourists a year and has now been recreated in Lego form via this fantastic set. It's a perfect display piece for a home office with all the details you'd expect from the Lego Architecture range. It's designed for slightly older builders.

Lego Disney Encanto The Magical Madrigal House
Lego Disney Encanto The Magical Madrigal House: was $159 now $127 at Amazon

Recreate Encanto's Madrigal house with this impressively colorful Lego set. This dollhouse has eight rooms, each decorated with unique furniture pieces and decals. There are also drawers built in to store small accessories, and you get minifigures to represent almost the entire Madrigal family.

