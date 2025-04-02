Amazon has Lego sets as low as $5 — 15 deals I’d shop now on Botanicals, Lego Star Wars and more
Check out the Lego sets I’d add to my cart
After a day of enjoying the great outdoors, there’s nothing better to relax with than a new Lego set. And if you’re hankering to expand your collection, you won’t want to miss Amazon’s Lego sale with deals from $5.
A bunch of Lego’s Botanicals are currently on sale, so you can bring all your favorite plants indoors. You can currently get the Lego Botanicals Chrysanthemum on sale from $23 at Amazon, or score the Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants on sale for $39 at Amazon.
My favorite Lego deals are listed below, so keep scrolling to see them all. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage and see the Skechers deals I’d buy from $17 at Amazon.
Quick Links
- shop all Lego deals at Amazon
- Lego Classic Green Baseplate: was $7 now $5
- Lego Minecraft Steve's Desert Expedition: was $10 now $7
- Lego Creator 3 in 1 Wild Animals Surprising Spider Toy: was $12 now $8
- Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $8
- Lego Creator 3 in 1 Flatbed Truck with Helicopter Toy: was $19 now $15
- Lego Creator 3 in 1 Playful Cat Toy: was $24 now $21
- Lego Botanicals Chrysanthemum: was $29 now $23
- Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $31
- Lego Star Wars Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor Spaceship: was $44 now $38
- Lego Creator 3 in 1 Cozy House Building Kit: was $49 now $47
- Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers: was $59 now $47
- Lego Super Mario Diddy Kong's Mine Cart Ride: was $109 now $78
- Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty: was $119 now $98
- Lego Disney Encanto The Magical Madrigal House: was $159 now $127
Best Lego deals
Every Lego build starts with sturdy foundations. This Lego Classic Green Baseplate is on sale for just $5, which is perfect if you want to get started on a city or park build. It's square-shaped with 32 studs in each direction.
This fun Lego Minecraft build comes with a Steve minifigure, a new baby camel, and a Phantom enemy to take on. You also get a small desert shelter built with a campfire for when Steve needs to take a breather.
Do you love creepy-crawlies? If so, this Lego set is pretty much a must. It has pieces to build either a spider, scorpion or snake in a cool black, red and yellow color scheme. There's even a string web included to hang the spider from.
Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is excellent for anyone of any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.
This 3-in-1 Lego kit comes with instructions to build three different sets: a truck and helicopter, a plane and fuel truck, or a hot rod and SUV car.
Another fun 3-in-1 set, this box gets you bricks to build one of three lovable animals: a cat, a dog or a pigeon. The animal models can also be posed, making them even more fun to play with.
Another member of the Lego Botanicals family is on sale for a discount. Right now, you can add this pretty Chrysanthemum in a unique green pot to your home decor, making your room look more colorful with blooms that won't wilt.
This Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box is for you if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.
Another epic Star Wars spaceship build is on sale, this time inspired by The Clone Wars series. Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor Spaceship has movable wings, spring-loaded blasters, and comes with minifigures of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker and R7-A7.
What's better than plants? Tiny Lego plants! This botanicals set contains a variety of brick greenery, including cacti and colorful flowers. Each one comes in its own pot.
A classic Lego cottage... or is it? This 3-in-1 set can transform into a canal house and a lake house, too. It also comes with a family of minifigures and accessories like plants, furniture and even a boat.
Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the four-piece set. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great gift for a loved one.
This interactive set is a terrific addition to your Lego Super Mario world. It comes with an expansive track for Diddy Kong and his mine cart to ride around on, as well as enemies, crystals, and bananas. It even comes with Funky Kong and his iconic airplane.
Arguably the world's most iconic statue, Lady Liberty attracts millions of tourists a year and has now been recreated in Lego form via this fantastic set. It's a perfect display piece for a home office with all the details you'd expect from the Lego Architecture range. It's designed for slightly older builders.
Recreate Encanto's Madrigal house with this impressively colorful Lego set. This dollhouse has eight rooms, each decorated with unique furniture pieces and decals. There are also drawers built in to store small accessories, and you get minifigures to represent almost the entire Madrigal family.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Massive Skechers sale is live from $17 at Amazon — here's 15 deals I'd shop now
7 gaming laptop deals I’d buy right now — best deals on Asus, MSI, HP and more